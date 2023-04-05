Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Noe Rajee Shrine Guide

The Champions Ballad DLC for Breath of the Wild adds a total of 16 new shrines to the game. Zelda: Breath of the Wild Noe Rajee Shrine is one of those 16 new additions that players can attempt for some cool new rewards.

As can be expected, since it is a DLC shrine, the Noe Rajee shrine in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of the three ancient shrines unlocked as part of EX Champion Revali’s Song quest. The other shrines part of this quest are Kiah Toza and Shira Gomar.

Where to find Noe Rajee shrine

Noe Rajee’s shrine in BOTW is not so hard to locate, although you need to complete a trial to completely reveal the shrine. The first step is to go to Rito village. To unlock the actual location of this BOTW shrine, you need to complete a flight range challenge that is located on the north side of the Dronoc’s Pass.

Head over to the Rito village where you will meet Teba, who explains about the first trial. This trial is all about shooting four targets at the flight range. Travel to the flight range, where you will see four targets. These targets are surrounded by the blue glow, so they are easier to locate.

However, shooting the targets may seem easy but you are required to shoot in one go while in the air. On the way to the flight range, grab some food to increase your stamina. Stamina enables you to focus longer. When you are in the flight range, take a position where you will see all the targets.

Now jump in the air and while descending enable your focus, this will slow your time and you will have enough time to shoot all the targets in one go. Timing is the key to completing this trial so be patient and complete it.

Once you have completed it, you will see a shrine being revealed at the bottom of the range. Head inside to start the Noe Rajee shrine.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Noe Rajee Shrine walkthrough

You will need the help of winds to complete Noe Rajee’s shrine. As you are there, you see an orange crystal upfront, don’t shoot an arrow at it until you are on the fan. Once you are on top of the fan, shoot the arrow at it to activate the fan below. This will produce a gust of wind, that will fly over to the next platform.

At the platform, you will notice four more that need to be activated to reach the top. You can’t shoot all the crystals at once; you need to activate the fan one by one. To activate the first fan, you need to look up to see a crystal behind the gate. Shoot an arrow at it to generate a gust of wind.

Now for the second one, it is behind an odd-looking structure. Shooting an ordinary one won’t pierce the structure, you need a bomb arrow to blow up the structure, to reveal the crystal behind it.

Furthermore, you can use a fan to assist you with the third crystal. This crystal is behind the bars, so jump on one of the fans to fly up where you must use the focus to aim at the crystal.

The final crystal is harder than before. For it, you need to jump on the four fans that are linked together to fly to the top, where you will easily shoot an arrow at it.

Once you have activated all the fans, make your way to the top using the wind from the fans that you activated. This is where you will find the last fan. Shoot an arrow at the crystal to activate it.

Once it is activated, use its wind to paraglide to the treasure that it is at the end. Another fan will take you the treasure, this is an extra reward.

To get Medoh’s Emblem, make your way to the final fan, and let it take you to the top. Once you are at the top, you can pick up the emblem and complete Noe Rajee shrine in Zelda BOTW.