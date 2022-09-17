Ark Genesis Caves Locations and Loot Map

Caves are home to exquisite creatures and resources in Ark Genesis. Exploring caves is essential to find the rarest stuff and fun areas the game has to offer. The resources found in the caves can be very useful and with their help, the player can dominate the game. The following guide highlights the location and loot items found within all of the Caves in Ark Genesis Part 1.

Best cave locations and loot drops in Ark Genesis

The following map highlights the cave locations in Ark Genesis Part 1:

Location #1

A cave can be found in the Arch Mine region of Ark Genesis Part 1. This is shown by the brown circle on the map. This area is filled with resources such as raw meat, electronics, oil, scrap metal, etc. Be careful of the raptors and T rex while exploring the area.

Loot

Electronics

Element

Element Dust

Hide

Oil

Raw Meat

Scrap Metal

Location #2

The second cave can be found in the Darkwood Tunnel region of the game. This is shown by the orange circle on the map. Bloodstalkers can be seen around this location.

Loot

Chitin

Raw Meat

Location #3

26.2 LAT

36.0 LON

The coordinates mark the entrance to the cave in Derelict Mine. The yellow circle on the map highlights this location. This is a huge cave beneath the base of the ancients.

Loot

Ambergris

Hide

Raw Meat

Raw Prime Meat

Location #4

54.22 LAT

13.2 LON

These coordinates highlight the entrance to the family cave located in the Lunar Biome. The green circle on the map shows this location. This is the cave located beneath the big brother.

Loot

There are few resources found in these caves.

Metal Scraps

Stones

Location #5

Another cave in the game is known as the volcanic cave. The red circle on the map represents this location. Moving into the cave through any method while the Volcano is erupting will lead to the freezing of the screen. The player will have no way to respawn.

Loot