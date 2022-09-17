Ark Genesis Caves Locations and Loot Map

Caves are home to exquisite creatures and resources in Ark Genesis. Exploring caves is essential to find the rarest stuff and fun areas the game has to offer. The resources found in the caves can be very useful and with their help, the player can dominate the game. The following guide highlights the location and loot items found within all of the Caves in Ark Genesis Part 1.
Best cave locations and loot drops in Ark Genesis
The following map highlights the cave locations in Ark Genesis Part 1:
Location #1
A cave can be found in the Arch Mine region of Ark Genesis Part 1. This is shown by the brown circle on the map. This area is filled with resources such as raw meat, electronics, oil, scrap metal, etc. Be careful of the raptors and T rex while exploring the area.
Loot
- Electronics
- Element
- Element Dust
- Hide
- Oil
- Raw Meat
- Scrap Metal
Location #2
The second cave can be found in the Darkwood Tunnel region of the game. This is shown by the orange circle on the map. Bloodstalkers can be seen around this location.
Loot
- Chitin
- Raw Meat
Location #3
- 26.2 LAT
- 36.0 LON
The coordinates mark the entrance to the cave in Derelict Mine. The yellow circle on the map highlights this location. This is a huge cave beneath the base of the ancients.
Loot
- Ambergris
- Hide
- Raw Meat
- Raw Prime Meat
Location #4
- 54.22 LAT
- 13.2 LON
These coordinates highlight the entrance to the family cave located in the Lunar Biome. The green circle on the map shows this location. This is the cave located beneath the big brother.
Loot
There are few resources found in these caves.
- Metal Scraps
- Stones
Location #5
Another cave in the game is known as the volcanic cave. The red circle on the map represents this location. Moving into the cave through any method while the Volcano is erupting will lead to the freezing of the screen. The player will have no way to respawn.
Loot
- Black Pearl
- Element Shard
- Red Gem
- Chitin
- Magmasaur Egg
- Sulfur