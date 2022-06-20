Ark Fjordur consists of a total of 3 realms: Vanaheim, Asgard, and Jotunheim. To get to them, players will have to embark on the journey of finding a cave that consists of three portals. Upon interaction, players can teleport between the three realms. In this guide, we’ll look at where each portal is located and tips and tricks to reach them efficiently. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Ark Fjordur: How to Get to Vanaheim, Asgard, and Jotunheim Realms

Since the Fjordur expansion has Nordic themes, it makes sense there would be locations related to Norse mythology. These realms are packed with mysteries to be uncovered and many challenges that reward valuable items and resources.

All three portals of the realms are located in one cave side by side, making it easier to access them all at once and switch between them.

To find the portals to the three mysterious realms, players will have to make their way to the southern part of the northern continent. It is right in the middle of the map, right before the water touches. For the exact coordinates, it is 40.8 LAT and 13.5 LON

Once players have reached the location, they’ll find a green field with a giant golden rock. Towards the left of this rock, a path goes up in the mountain and splits into two directions.

Go up the path and go towards the left direction. Here you’ll find a cave here with a massive archway. As you enter the cave and go down the hallway, you’ll encounter the three portals, each belonging to Vanaheim, Asgard, and Jotunheim.

The portal towards the extreme left that overlooks the forest is the way to Vanaheim. The Portal in the middle that overlooks a desert is the way to Asgard, and the Portal at the extreme right that overlooks to freezing snow biome is the way to Jotunheim.

In order to enter the realms, you’ll simply have to walk toward the portals; each of them will have a terminal in front of it. Interact with it, and it will open the inventory, consisting of an item called the ‘Engram Generate (Vanaheim/Asgard/ Jotunheim) Portal.’

Double click it, and it will start generating the field around you into the realm you’ve chosen to enter. It will take about 30 seconds, and you are only required to take 30 tames with you. You can use the same terminal to teleport back to where you came from and enter the other realm of your choice.