Vicarious Visions Joins Diablo 4 Development

Blizzard Entertainment has tasked developer Vicarious Visions to help out in the ongoing development of Diablo 4.

According to a new job listing posted recently, Vicarious Visions is seeking a writer to pen “cutscenes, in-game dialogue, character biographies, and lore” for Diablo 4. That is in addition to working with quest designers “on copy writing, editing dialogue scripts, keeping consistency with character and tone” while ensuring “all assets are consistently meeting the highest quality bar.”

There are currently several open vacancies for Diablo 4 but the said vacancy of a games writer is the only one posted by Vicarious Visions. That may suggest the developer to be involved in a small capacity, at least for the time being since Vicarious Visions is already working on the Diablo 2: Resurrected remake.

It should also be noted that the developer was announced in early 2021 to have been merged into Blizzard but has reportedly been collaborating with Blizzard on the Diablo franchise since 2020. Vicarious Visions hence has already been introduced to the dark and unforgiving world of Diablo and despite having a small team of developers can still prove valuable in working with the main Blizzard division on the ongoing development of Diablo 4.

Diablo 2: Resurrected just recently finished its first technical alpha with a small group of players, which should be expanded with further tests in the near future. The remake is slated to release later in 2021 but Diablo 4 remains in active development at a relatively early stage.

The new entry in the franchise has not been given a release window by Blizzard but has been confirmed to not release in 2021. Diablo 4 will be launching with five playable classes: the barbarian, the sorceress, the druid, and the rogue which was revealed a couple of months back. That leaves fans to speculate on the fifth and final class, as well as speculate on the release window which currently sits comfortably around 2023 at the earliest.