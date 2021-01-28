Nioh 2 Best Weapons Guide

Our Nioh 2 Best Weapons Guide outlines everything you need to know about the best weapons from each weapon category in the game, including their locations and the effects that they offer.

Nioh 2 Best Weapons

There are roughly 16 categories, under which the weapons in Nioh 2 lie.

These are Swords, Dual Swords, Spears, Splitstaff, Axes and Hammer, Kusarigamas, Odachis, Tonfas, Hatchets, Switchglaives, Bows, Hand Cannons, Rifles, Fist Weapons, Yokai Weapons, and Blessed Weapons.

Below, we’ll get you up to speed with the finest weapons in each of these categories. So, let’s begin!

Swords

Name Location Effects
Mino Uchigatana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Kiku-Ichimonji Complete the Sub Mission: The Fire God’s Magatama to earn it as a reward Thrust Damage
Mantra Sword Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Tokagemaru · Occasionaly dropped by Saito Yoshitatsu in “The Point of No Return” · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder · Imbue Corruption · Increased Attack (Enemy Killed)
Onimaru Kunitsuna Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Onimaru Kunitsuna is presented to the Blacksmith Imbue Fire
Bizen Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Senjuin Tachi Complete of the mission: The Viper’s Sanctum to learn its recipe High Active Skill Damage
Bizen Uchigatana Recipe learned upon unlocking the Blacksmith Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Wooden Sword Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: The Way of the Warrior: Novice Proficiency Bonus
Yamato Uchigatana Recipe learned after completion of the mission: The Viper’s Sanctum Mid Attack Ki Consumption
Udoto Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Udoto is presented to the Blacksmith The Crime of Patricide
Azai Ichimonji Earned as a reward for the Main Mission: Bird in a Cage as well as the Sub Mission: Yaksha Returns Saruyasha’s Valor
Dancing Blade Earned as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Song of the Yokai Occasionally Dropped by Ryomen Sukuna Melee Attack Ki Consumption
Haccho Nenbutsu Dropped by Saika Magoichi Saika’s Yatagarasu
Hikoemon Ichimonji Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Hikoemon Ichimonji is presented to the Blacksmith Legendary Mikawa Warrior
Jikkyu Mitsutada Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Learning a Lesson. Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Jikkyu Mitsutada is presented to the Blacksmith. National Unity
Kaikunigo Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Kaikunigo is presented to the Blacksmith. Quick Attack Ki Consumption
Kobizen Tomonari Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption
Sohaya Tsurugi Complete the Sub Mission: A Shadow’s Duty to obtain it. Tranquil Foundation
Raikiri Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Raikiri is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Lightning
Hosho Sadayoshi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption
Transient Blade · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Hidetatsu’s Dying Wish. · Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Transient Blade is presented to the Blacksmith. The Vicissitudes of Life
Osafune Kanemitsu Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage
Yamato Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Senjuin Uchigatana Recipe learned after completion of the mission: The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama Low Active Skill Ki Damage
Bizen Ichimonji Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage
Taima Kuiyuki Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Ki Consumption
Demon’s Maw You get it as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The High-spirited Demon. Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Demon’s Maw is presented to the Blacksmith. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Melee Damage
Water God Slayer Complete the Tutorial Mission: Opening of the Mind’s Eye to obtain it. Active Skill Damage
Atagi Sadamune Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe The Crossed Sickles
Blossomed Blade Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Damage
Smirkwiper Present the Smithing Text: Smirkwiper to the Blacksmith to be able to craft this weapon. The Bold and the Boorish
Bizen Osafune Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption
Starcutter Sword Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Starcutter Sword is presented to the Blacksmith. Samurai fron Dark Lands
Ishida Masamune Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Ishida Masamune is presented to the Blacksmith. One for All, All for One
Bizen Kageyasu Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe The Triumph of Tranquility
Wave Swimmer It is dropped by Daidara Bocchi. Warrior of the West’s Honor
Swift Hawk · It is dropped by Kato Danzo. · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Swift Hawk is presented to the Blacksmith. Master of illusion
Kusanagi Tsurugi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity
Odenta Mitsuyo N/A Imbue Water
Demon Horde Katana · Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Tengu Slayer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage
Heshikiri Hasebe Complete the Online Mission: A Strong Bond to earn it. Tactician’s Ingenuity
Akechi Chikakage Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: Farewell to the Past. The Honor in Harmony
Mikazuki Munechika Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Lightning
Dodanuki Masakuni Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Dodanuki Masakuni is presented to the Blacksmith. Hunter of Tigers
Juzumaru Tsunetsugu Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity
Dojikiri Yasutsuna · Complete the Main Mission: The Mausoleum of Evil to get it. · It is also dropped by Minamoto no Yorimitsu. Melee Damage vs. Yokai
Usumidori It is dropped by Minamoto no Yoshitsune in Eternal Rivals and Bond of the Blade. Kurama Swordmaster
Kenmyoren N/A N/A
Dragon Sword N/A N/A
Demon Cutter It is dropped by Watanabe no Tsuna. First of the Four Guardians

 

Dual Swords

Name Location Effects
Soshu Dual Uchigatana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Izumi-no-Kami Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Yamanba’s Knives · Occasionally dropped by Yamanba · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text is presented to the Blacksmith.   ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Melee Damage vs. Unscathed Enemies
Seki Kaneyoshi Dual Tachi Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Fire God’s Magatama. High Attack Damage
Seki Kanenori Dual Uchigatana N/A Low Active Skill Ki Damage
Weathered Bone & Bleached Twig · Dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto (Smithing Text) and Kamaitachi (Smithing Text). · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder · Imbue Corruption · Ki Pulse Bonus
Little Crow & Quickdraw Available to be crafted after presenting the Smithing Text: Little Crow & Quickdraw to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity
Mino Dual Uchigatana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Soshu Dual Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Dual Bloodstained Cleavers Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Dual Bloodstained Cleavers is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Corruption ·  Melee Damage vs. Zero-Ki Enemy
Soshu Sadamune Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Hasebe Kunishige Dual Katana It is dropped by Onryoki. Low Attack Damage
Rai Kunitsugu Dual Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage
Seki Dual Uchigatana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Ki Consumption
Wisdom Sutra Sword & Plane Cutter Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Golden Nation as well as for completing the Online Mission: The Child Prodigy’s Invitation. Exemplary Eye for Elegance
Sozasamonji Matsukurago It is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto. Golden Boy
Ogo & Nagamei Masamune Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Two Faces of Hospitality. A Multitude of Hopes
Kanehira Sword & Nightingale N/A Melee Attack Ki Consumption
Regal Lion & Bone Eater N/A Imbue Lightning
Go-no-Yoshihiro Twin Swords Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Ki Consumption
Basket Blade & Boar Cutter ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Roaming Artisan. ·         Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Basket Blade & Boar Cutter is presented to the Blacksmith. Strong Attack Damage
Bamboo Cutter & Bone Feaster Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: Mater of the Dual Blades. A Master Swordsman’s Power
Beardcutter & Hobbler It is dropped by Watanabe no Tsuna. Melee Damage
Ichigo Hitofuri & Oyako Toshiro ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo. ·         Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Unifier of the Warring States
Mino Dual Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Seki Dual Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Active Skill Damage
Seki Kanenori Dual Uchigata Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Active Skill Ki Damage
Candlestick Slicer & Ridged Description Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe One-eye Dragon’s Ambition
Fudo Kuniyuki & Yagen Toshiro N/A Profligate Sinner
Great Kanehira Sword N/A Melee Attack Ki Consumption
Magoroku Kanemoto Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption
Soshu Masamune Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Quick Attack Ki Consumption
Tsuruga Masamune & Hocho Toshiro Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Righteous Strategist
Demon Horde Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe ·         Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) ·         Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Tarobo Kanemitsu & Rapier It is dropped by one of the 7 Spears during Main Mission: Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo. Active Skill Damage
Dual Wooden Swords Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Proficiency Bonus
Chi-Azamaru It is dropped by Taira no Kagekiyo in The Lost Sword and The Tale of the Taira. Unrelenting Grasp
Daitoren & Shotoren Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe ·         Dual Elements (Fire & Water) ·         Shadows of a Dream
Bloodsucker & Spider Cutter It is dropped by Minamoto no Yorimitsu. Imperial Ward

 

Spears

Name Location Effects
Torch Spear Dropped by Saito Yoshitatsu in The Hollow Fortress Imbue Purity
Legion Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Sickle Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Birdflight Cross Spear ·         Dropped by Hattori Hanzo. ·         Dropped by Daidara Bocchi in The High-spirited Demon. Active Skill Ki Consumption
Bonepile Spear Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder Imbue Corruption
Mataza’s Long Spear ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Mataza of the Spear. ·         Dropped by Hattori Hanzo. ·         Thrust Damage ·         Imbue Fire
Footsoldier’s Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Vassal’s Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption
Bullhead Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage
Greatspear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage
Leaf Tip Spear It is dropped by Kasha. Quick Attack Ki Consumption
Tombokiri Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Horns on Head Dragonfly in Hand. ·         Imbue Lightning ·         Warrior of the East’s Honor
Realmtaker Spear Occasionally Dropped by Maeda Toshiie. The Heroic Raging Bull
Captain’s Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Hot-blooded Howl. Strong Attack Ki Consumption
Coin Threader Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Coin Threader is presented to the Blacksmith. The Vicissitudes of Life
Koroka Spear Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Koroka Spear is presented to the Blacksmith. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Anima Bonus (Enemy Scorched)
Cross Spear Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Cross Spear is presented to the Blacksmith. Mid Attack Ki Consumption
Squire’s Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Active Skill Ki Damage
Officer’s Spear ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Favor for the Blacksmith. ·         Occasionally dropped by human-soldier enemies. High Active Skill Ki Damage
Red Demon Spear Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Red Demon Spear is presented to the Blacksmith. Li, the Red Demon
Lacquered Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage
Tiger of Higo’s Spear N/A Hunter of Tigers
Stone-Splitter Cross Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Thrust Damage
Hozion Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption
Crescent Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Damage
Potsticker Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage
Yamauba Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage vs Yokai
Hanzo the Demon’s Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: Hanzo the Demon. Head of the Iga Ninja
Warrior’s Cross Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: An Error in Calculation. Low Attack Damage
Tombokiri (LIGHTNING) Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Horns on Head Dragonfly in Hand and the Online Mission: The Trustworthy.
Great Chidori Cross Spear Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. The Red of devotion
Sakon’s Spear N/A Japan’s Breavest
Vermillion Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Bravest of the Brave. The Rightful Eccentric
Demon Horde Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe ·         Damage Bonus (Amrita Gauge) ·         Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Great Holly Spear N/A ·         Imbue Purity ·         Faster Ki Recovery (Amrita Absorption)
Hanso The Demon’s Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: The Trustworthy. N/A
Hinomotogo N/A Imbue Fire
Swan Spear It is dropped by Uminyudo. Attack Bonus (Bow Damage) C
Bishamon Spear N/A N/A
Otegine Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Water

 

Splitstaff

Name Location Effects
Heroic Monk’s Splitstaff N/A Strong Attack Damage
Seven Scalp Splitstaff N/A Melee Attack Ki Consumption
Tempest Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Water
Flashfire Splitstaff N/A Imbue Fire
Kiryoki’s Splitstaff It is dropped by Kiryoki. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Increased Attack (Enemy Killed)
Hunter’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Benkei’s Splitstaff It is dropped by Benkei. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Mighty Monk
Evil Crusher Splitstaff It is dropped by Shuten Doji. ·         Imbue Purity ·         Melee Damage vs. Yokai
Vajra Splitstaff It is dropped by Otakemaru N/A
Genin’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Martial Artist’s Splitstaff N/A Active Skill Ki Consumption
Zen Splitstaff N/A Imbue Purity
Tengu’s Khakkhara Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Corruption
Dragon King Splitstaff N/A ·         Imbue Water ·         Damage vs. Saturated Enemy
Chunin’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption
Itinerant Monk’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Warrior Monk’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Elite Warrior’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Damage
Jonin’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage
Head Ninja’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage

 

Axes and Hammer

Name   Location Effects
Black Steel Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption -10%
Demon’s Axe ·         Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. ·         Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Demon’s Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Pleiades (Enemy Killed)
Heavyweight Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage +4%
Armorcrusher Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption -8%
Slayer’s Axe Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text is presented to the Blacksmith. Strong Attack Damage
Pulverizing Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage +8%
Ippon-Datara’s Hammer ·         It is dropped by Ippon-Datara. ·         Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Ippon-Datara’s Hammer is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Corruption +8
Bandit Axe Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Voice in the Twilight. Mid Attack Ki Consumption -7%
Oak Hammer Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Forest Veiled in Darkness. Strong Attack Ki Damage +7%
Brute’s Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption -8%
Gozutenno’s Axe ·         It is dropped by: Onryoki. ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Formal Match. Samurai from Dark Lands
Spearbreaker Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage
Ryomen Sukuna’s Axe Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Sun Sets on Mount Tenno. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Increased Attack
Palisade Breaker Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption -7.0%
Pickaxe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption -8.0%
Warrior Monk’s Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage
Swordsmith’s Hammer Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Fire God’s Magatama. Guard Ki Consumption
Bronze Hammer Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Favor for the Blacksmith. High Active Skill Damage
Wooden Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Helmsplitter Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage
Kintaro’s Axe Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Kintaro’s Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. ·         Imbue Lightning ·         Kintaro
Holy Axe Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Holy Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity
Bloodlust Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage
Shuten Doji’s Club N/A ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Gain Amrita (Strong Attack)
Evil-Crusher Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity
Genno’s Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity
Mononobe Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Damage
Kintaro’s Axe (LIGHTNING) Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: The Unmoving Mountain. N/A
Ame-no-Mahitotsu’s Axe (FIRE) Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Calling on the Fire God. N/A
Demon God Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Fire
Demon Horde Axe N/A ·         Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) ·         Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Ame-no-Mahitotsu’s Axe Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Calling on the Fire God. Imbue Fire
Benkei’s Axe It is dropped by Benkei (Boss). ·         Imbue Corruption +6 ·         Increased Attack (Enemy Killed) +31.1%
Blessed Vajra Hammer N/A N/A

 

Kusarigamas

Name   Location Effects
Spy’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Rotten Rope Cutter It is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto (Smithing Text). Imbue Corruption
Genin’s Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Dark Omens. Strong Attack Ki Damage
Chunin’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skills Ki Consumption
Hachiya Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage
Earthfall Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity
Billhook Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Hooked Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption
Nokizaru Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Damage
Swordsman’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Damage
Black Bamboo Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Tobikura Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: An End to Seclusion. Imbue Corruption Life Drain (High Attack)  
Haguro Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Active Skill Damage
Crescent Moon Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Active Skill Damage
Custom Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Sunomata Yokai Hunt. Strong Attack Ki Consumption
Naked Steel Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Ki Consumption
Nightcrow Kusurigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Quick Attack Ki Consumption
Togakushi Kusurigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Ki Consumption
Kawanami Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Japanese Heart Yokai Smarts. Ruler of the Riverside Yokai
Rasetsu Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage
Shishido Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Training Mission: The Chain that Splits the Sky. Active Skill Ki Consumption
Jonin’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage
Fuma Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage
Togakushi Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Ki Consumption
Yasha’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Atack Ki Consumption
Nightstorm Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Damage
Snowmelt Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Water
Thunder God Kusarigama (LIGHTNING) Obtained as a reward for completing Sub Mission: The Dream’s End. N/A
Will-o’-Wisp Kusarigama N/A N/A
Thunder God Kusarigama N/A Imbue Lightning
Demon Horde Kusarigama N/A ·         Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) ·         Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Mitsuyo Kusarigama It is dropped by Nue. N/A
Suwa Myojin Sickle N/A ·         Imbue Purity ·         Dispel Ailments (Purification)

 

Odachis

Name   Location Effects
Kobizen Odachi Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Favor for the Blacksmith. Thrust Damage
Ippon-Datara’s Odachi ·         It is dropped by Ippon-Datara, Enenra, and Yoki. ·         Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Ippon-Datara’s Odachi is presented to the Blacksmith. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         High Active Skill Damage
Yamato Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Kimibanzai Tomonari Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage
Amrita Memories ·         It is dropped at The Viper’s Sanctum. ·         Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Melee dmg vs. Paralyzed Enemy
Firefly Blade Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Firefly Blade is presented to the Blacksmith. ·         Imbue Purity ·         Auto-Life Recovery (Amrita Absorption)
Bizen Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Yamashiro Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Jiro Tachi Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Brothers’ Blades. Strong Attack Damage
Sukesada Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption
Takahira Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Thrust Damage
Jakirimaru Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption
Taro Tachi Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: Corpses and Ice as well as for completing the Sub Mission: The Brothers’ Blades. Imbue Water
Rai Kuniyuki Odachi ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Fire God’s Magatama. ·         It is dropped by Honda Tadakatsu. Active Skill Ki Consumption
Kamui Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Kamui is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Fire
Ryomen Sukuna’s Sword Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Sun Sets on Mount Tenno. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Faster Ki Recovery (Enemy in)
Sekishu Kazusada Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Prayer in the Moonlight. Seven Misfortunes, Eight Hardships
Futsunomitama Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Futsunomitama is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Lightning
Rai Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Mirrorblade Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Attack Ki Consumption
Sunderer Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: The Tengu’s Blade.   Melee Damage
Taro Tachi (WATER) Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Brothers’ Blades. N/A
Kamui (FIRE) Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Burning Sky. N/A
Bloodstained Blade N/A ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Melee Damage vs Zero-Ki Enerr
Great Kanemitsu Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Restoring Harmony. Onmyo Austerity
The Drying Pole N/A Active Skill Damage
Demon Horde Odachi N/A ·         Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) ·         Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Nene Slayer Guaranteed Drop from A Song to Calm the Storm, at a thought amrita in front of the Benki Boss fight. ·         Imbue Purity ·         Melee Damage vs. Yokai
Stone Splitter It Drops from Usui Sadamitsu. The Protection of Kannon
Black Lacquer Long Sword N/A ·         Imbue Paralysis ·         Vanquisher

 

Tonfas

Name Location Effects
Apprentice Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Retainer’s Tonfa Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Favor for the Blacksmith. Guard Ki Consumption
Rosewood Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Sarutobi’s Gunsticks ·         Obtained as a reward for completing Sub Mission: The Dream’s End. ·         Occasional drop from Otakemaru in mission In The Eye Of The Beholder. ·         Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text is presented to the Blacksmith. Tonfa Gun
White Bone Spirit Tonfa ·         It is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto. ·         Occasionally dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Melee Damage vs. Yokai
Ebony Tonfa Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Royal Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Attack Ki Consumption
Double-headed Snake Tonfa ·         Occasionally dropped by Lady Osakabe. ·         Obtained as a reward in the mission The Shifting’s Wise Judgement. ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Strong Attack Damage
Twin Dragon Tonfa Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Twin Dragon Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Fire
Yin-Yang Tonfa Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Yin-Yang Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Water
Ninja’s Tonfa It is occasionally dropped by Lady Osakabe. Active Skill Ki Damage
Lord’s Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage
Martial Artist’s Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption
Iron Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Quaking Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage
Obliterating Tonfa It is dropped by Kasha. Active Skill Damage
Seventh Sword Tonfa ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Calling on the Fire God. ·         Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Seventh Sword Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Melee Damage vs. Yokai
Vajra Tonfa Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Vajra Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Lightning
Yin-Yang Tonfa (WATER) Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: Like Lightning. N/A
Yin-Yang Tonfa Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Yin-Yang Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Water
Demon Horde Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe ·         Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) ·         Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Lost Kingdom Tonfa It is dropped by Uminyudo. Valiant Wanderer

 

Hatchets

Name Location Effects
Brigand’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Shock Troop Hand Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Hero’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption
Gyosha Hand Axe ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Greedy Hunter. ·         Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Gyosha Hand Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity
Barbarian’s Hatchets ·         Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder ·         Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Gyosha Hand Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. ·         Item Drop Rate ·         Imbue Corruption
Haguro Ninja Hatchets Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Lingering Snow and Crimson Tracks. Strong Attack Damage
Wind Demon Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption
Shugendo Hermit Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption
Radiant Flame Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Radiant Flame is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Fire
Iceberg Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Iceberg is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Water
Urn Splitter Hatchets ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Restless Spirits ·         Occasionally Dropped by Shibata Katsuie. The Bold and the Boorish
Mountain Bandit Hatchets Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Forest Veiled in Darkness. Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Warrior Monk’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Damage
Ninja’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Quick Attack Ki Consumption
Togakushi Ninja Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption
Martial Artist’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage
Echoing Thunder It is occasionally Dropped by Shuten Doji. Imbue Lightning
Zenki and Goki ·         Occasionally Dropped by Kashin Koji. ·         Obtained as a reward for completing Sub Mission: The Dream’s End. Imbue Purity
Wind Demon Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption
Radiant Flame Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Radiant Flame is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Fire
Echoing Thunder It is occasionally Dropped by Shuten Doji. Imbue Lightning
Demon Horde Hatchets N/A Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Sun and Moon Hatchets It is dropped by Nue. N/A

 

Switchglaives

Name Location Effects
Seven Scalp Switchglaive Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Greedy Hunter. Mid Attack Damage
Iron Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Hunter’s Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Seething Dragon Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Imbue Corruption Faster Ki Recovery (Enemy Killed)
Sessai’s Switchglaive Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Imagawa Diehard. Guard Ki Consumption
Terminus Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage
Sasayuki ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Viper and the Butterfly. ·         Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Sasayuki is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Water
Evil-crusher Switchglaive Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Evil-Crusher Switchglaive is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity
Extinciton Switchglaive Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Immovable. Active Skill Ki Consumption
Aberrant Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Attack Ki Consumption
Suzaku’s Beak Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Fire
Vermillion Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Raijin’s Claw Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Raijin’s Claw is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Lightning
Black Lotus Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: Winds of Ruin as well as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: Sharp Eyes. Active Skill Damage
Night Heron’s Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage
Martial Artist’s Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Phoenix Wing Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Phoenix Wing is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity
Watatsumi’s Watch Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Water
Demon Horde N/A ·         Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) ·         Amina Bonus (Grapple)
Wooden Switchglaive N/A Proficiency Bonus
Narukami Dropped by Otakemaru in “In the Eye of the Beholder”. N/A
Kiryoki’s Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe ·         Imbue Corruption ·         Increase Attack (Enemy Killed)
Stone’s Bane Switchglaive It is dropped by Benkei. N/A
Myojin Scythe It drops from Usui Sadamitsu. The Protection of Kannon

 

Bows

Name Location Effects
Longbow ·         Rewarded by completing the “The Village of Cursed Blossoms”. ·         Rewarded by first time completion of “The Forest Veiled in Darkness”. ·         Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Bullseye Bonus
Chinzei Hachiro’s Bow Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Piercing Projectiles
Wisteria Longbow Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Reduced Attack (Ranged Weapon)
Borehole Bow Obtained as a reward in mission The Shifting’s Wise Judgement. Bullet & Arrow Damage (Unscathed)
Master Archer’s Bow Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama. Golden Boy
Warrior of the West Bow Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Warrior of the West Bow is presented to the Blacksmith. Warrior of the West’s Honor
Yoichi’s Bow Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Auto-Target Weak Point
Ryomen Sukuna’s Bow Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: Wave of Terror. Bow Damage (Close Range)
Raishodo N/A Bow Speed Up
Hornthrust Bow N/A N/A
Five-Man Bow It is dropped by Uminyudo. Valiant Wanderer
Fan-Piercing Bow It is dropped by The Lost Sword (NG+). Straight and True

 

Hand Cannons

Name Location Effects
Hand Cannon ·         Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Mysterious One Night Castle. ·         Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Bulleye Bonus
Bedrock Blaster Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Bullet & Arrow Ki Damage
Thronecrusher It is occasionally dropped by Ryomen Sukuna. Bullet & Arrow Damage (Unscathed)
Yoryu Cannon Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Auto-Target Weak Point
Dragon’s Roar Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Hand Cannon Damage (Close Range)
Crimson Hand Cannon Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Reduced Attack (Ranged Weapon Hit)
Lightning Cannon Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Hand Cannon Damage
Tatsuke Cannon Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Hand Cannon Speed Up

 

Rifles

Name Location Effects
Tanegashima Matchlock Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Viper’s Sanctum. Bullseye Bonus +10%
Hino Rifle Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: The Child Prodigy’s Invitation. Gain Amrita (Ranged Weapon Hit) 10
Kunitomo Rifle Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Reduced Attack (Ranged Weapon)
Sakai Rifle Obtained as a reward in the mission: The Shifting’s Wise Judgement. Bullet & Arrow Damage (Unscathed)
Ravenwing Rifle Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: Pervading Waters. Saika’s Yatagarasu
Negoro Rifle Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Auto-Target Weak Point
Inadome Matchlock Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Rifle Damage
Tatsuke Matchlock Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Rifle Speed Up

 

Fists

Name Location Effects
Tsuchigomo Clawed Fists N/A N/A
White Lotus Fists N/A ·         Imbue Purity ·         Melee Damage vs. Yokai
Nokizaru Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage
Tsuchigumo Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Corruption
Spy’s Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption
Fuma Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage
Frost Blossom Clawed Fists N/A Imbue Water
Demon Arm Fists N/A ·         Imbue Corruption ·         First of the Four Guardians
Falcon Claws It is dropped by Ren Hayabusa in the  Sub Mission: The Dragon Clan in Darkness in the Capital (DLC2). Dragon Ninja
Raging Fire Clawed Fists N/A Imbue Fire
Thunderous Fists N/A Imbue Lightning
Fuma Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage
Ninja Commander Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption
Fledgling Ninja Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption
Togakure Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage
Shugendo Hermit Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity
Martial Artist Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption
Ninja Master Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage
Hachiya Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Attack Ki Consumption
Master’s Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Damage
Chief Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage
Scampuss Fists N/A N/A
White Lotus Fists N/A ·         Imbue Purity ·         Melee Damage vs. Yokai
Demon Arm Fists N/A ·         Imbue Corruption ·         First of the Four Guardians

 

Yokai and Blessed Weapons
Imbued with Corruption, Yokai Weapons are based on any of the above-mentioned weapon categories and you obtain them by defeating Yokai Enemies.

On the other hand, Blessed Weapons are imbued with purity and you can get your hands on them by overcoming certain enemies.

Similar to Yokai Weapons, Blessed Weapons can be found for any of the weapon categories mentioned in this guide.

More importantly, Blessed Weapons are particularly helpful against Yokai Enemies.

