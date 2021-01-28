Our Nioh 2 Best Weapons Guide outlines everything you need to know about the best weapons from each weapon category in the game, including their locations and the effects that they offer.

Nioh 2 Best Weapons

There are roughly 16 categories, under which the weapons in Nioh 2 lie.

These are Swords, Dual Swords, Spears, Splitstaff, Axes and Hammer, Kusarigamas, Odachis, Tonfas, Hatchets, Switchglaives, Bows, Hand Cannons, Rifles, Fist Weapons, Yokai Weapons, and Blessed Weapons.

Below, we’ll get you up to speed with the finest weapons in each of these categories. So, let’s begin!

Swords

Name Location Effects Mino Uchigatana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Kiku-Ichimonji Complete the Sub Mission: The Fire God’s Magatama to earn it as a reward Thrust Damage Mantra Sword Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Tokagemaru · Occasionaly dropped by Saito Yoshitatsu in “The Point of No Return” · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder · Imbue Corruption · Increased Attack (Enemy Killed) Onimaru Kunitsuna Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Onimaru Kunitsuna is presented to the Blacksmith Imbue Fire Bizen Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Senjuin Tachi Complete of the mission: The Viper’s Sanctum to learn its recipe High Active Skill Damage Bizen Uchigatana Recipe learned upon unlocking the Blacksmith Mid Guard Ki Consumption Wooden Sword Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: The Way of the Warrior: Novice Proficiency Bonus Yamato Uchigatana Recipe learned after completion of the mission: The Viper’s Sanctum Mid Attack Ki Consumption Udoto Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Udoto is presented to the Blacksmith The Crime of Patricide Azai Ichimonji Earned as a reward for the Main Mission: Bird in a Cage as well as the Sub Mission: Yaksha Returns Saruyasha’s Valor Dancing Blade Earned as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Song of the Yokai Occasionally Dropped by Ryomen Sukuna Melee Attack Ki Consumption Haccho Nenbutsu Dropped by Saika Magoichi Saika’s Yatagarasu Hikoemon Ichimonji Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Hikoemon Ichimonji is presented to the Blacksmith Legendary Mikawa Warrior Jikkyu Mitsutada Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Learning a Lesson. Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Jikkyu Mitsutada is presented to the Blacksmith. National Unity Kaikunigo Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Kaikunigo is presented to the Blacksmith. Quick Attack Ki Consumption Kobizen Tomonari Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption Sohaya Tsurugi Complete the Sub Mission: A Shadow’s Duty to obtain it. Tranquil Foundation Raikiri Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Raikiri is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Lightning Hosho Sadayoshi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption Transient Blade · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Hidetatsu’s Dying Wish. · Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Transient Blade is presented to the Blacksmith. The Vicissitudes of Life Osafune Kanemitsu Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage Yamato Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Senjuin Uchigatana Recipe learned after completion of the mission: The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama Low Active Skill Ki Damage Bizen Ichimonji Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage Taima Kuiyuki Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Ki Consumption Demon’s Maw You get it as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The High-spirited Demon. Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Demon’s Maw is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Corruption · Melee Damage Water God Slayer Complete the Tutorial Mission: Opening of the Mind’s Eye to obtain it. Active Skill Damage Atagi Sadamune Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe The Crossed Sickles Blossomed Blade Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Damage Smirkwiper Present the Smithing Text: Smirkwiper to the Blacksmith to be able to craft this weapon. The Bold and the Boorish Bizen Osafune Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption Starcutter Sword Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Starcutter Sword is presented to the Blacksmith. Samurai fron Dark Lands Ishida Masamune Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Ishida Masamune is presented to the Blacksmith. One for All, All for One Bizen Kageyasu Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe The Triumph of Tranquility Wave Swimmer It is dropped by Daidara Bocchi. Warrior of the West’s Honor Swift Hawk · It is dropped by Kato Danzo. · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Swift Hawk is presented to the Blacksmith. Master of illusion Kusanagi Tsurugi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity Odenta Mitsuyo N/A Imbue Water Demon Horde Katana · Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple) Tengu Slayer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage Heshikiri Hasebe Complete the Online Mission: A Strong Bond to earn it. Tactician’s Ingenuity Akechi Chikakage Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: Farewell to the Past. The Honor in Harmony Mikazuki Munechika Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Lightning Dodanuki Masakuni Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Dodanuki Masakuni is presented to the Blacksmith. Hunter of Tigers Juzumaru Tsunetsugu Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity Dojikiri Yasutsuna · Complete the Main Mission: The Mausoleum of Evil to get it. · It is also dropped by Minamoto no Yorimitsu. Melee Damage vs. Yokai Usumidori It is dropped by Minamoto no Yoshitsune in Eternal Rivals and Bond of the Blade. Kurama Swordmaster Kenmyoren N/A N/A Dragon Sword N/A N/A Demon Cutter It is dropped by Watanabe no Tsuna. First of the Four Guardians

Dual Swords

Name Location Effects Soshu Dual Uchigatana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption Izumi-no-Kami Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Yamanba’s Knives · Occasionally dropped by Yamanba · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Corruption · Melee Damage vs. Unscathed Enemies Seki Kaneyoshi Dual Tachi Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Fire God’s Magatama. High Attack Damage Seki Kanenori Dual Uchigatana N/A Low Active Skill Ki Damage Weathered Bone & Bleached Twig · Dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto (Smithing Text) and Kamaitachi (Smithing Text). · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder · Imbue Corruption · Ki Pulse Bonus Little Crow & Quickdraw Available to be crafted after presenting the Smithing Text: Little Crow & Quickdraw to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity Mino Dual Uchigatana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Soshu Dual Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Dual Bloodstained Cleavers Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Dual Bloodstained Cleavers is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Corruption · Melee Damage vs. Zero-Ki Enemy Soshu Sadamune Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Hasebe Kunishige Dual Katana It is dropped by Onryoki. Low Attack Damage Rai Kunitsugu Dual Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage Seki Dual Uchigatana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Ki Consumption Wisdom Sutra Sword & Plane Cutter Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Golden Nation as well as for completing the Online Mission: The Child Prodigy’s Invitation. Exemplary Eye for Elegance Sozasamonji Matsukurago It is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto. Golden Boy Ogo & Nagamei Masamune Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Two Faces of Hospitality. A Multitude of Hopes Kanehira Sword & Nightingale N/A Melee Attack Ki Consumption Regal Lion & Bone Eater N/A Imbue Lightning Go-no-Yoshihiro Twin Swords Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Ki Consumption Basket Blade & Boar Cutter · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Roaming Artisan. · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Basket Blade & Boar Cutter is presented to the Blacksmith. Strong Attack Damage Bamboo Cutter & Bone Feaster Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: Mater of the Dual Blades. A Master Swordsman’s Power Beardcutter & Hobbler It is dropped by Watanabe no Tsuna. Melee Damage Ichigo Hitofuri & Oyako Toshiro · Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo. · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Unifier of the Warring States Mino Dual Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Seki Dual Tachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Active Skill Damage Seki Kanenori Dual Uchigata Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Active Skill Ki Damage Candlestick Slicer & Ridged Description Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe One-eye Dragon’s Ambition Fudo Kuniyuki & Yagen Toshiro N/A Profligate Sinner Great Kanehira Sword N/A Melee Attack Ki Consumption Magoroku Kanemoto Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption Soshu Masamune Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Quick Attack Ki Consumption Tsuruga Masamune & Hocho Toshiro Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Righteous Strategist Demon Horde Dual Katana Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe · Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple) Tarobo Kanemitsu & Rapier It is dropped by one of the 7 Spears during Main Mission: Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo. Active Skill Damage Dual Wooden Swords Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Proficiency Bonus Chi-Azamaru It is dropped by Taira no Kagekiyo in The Lost Sword and The Tale of the Taira. Unrelenting Grasp Daitoren & Shotoren Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe · Dual Elements (Fire & Water) · Shadows of a Dream Bloodsucker & Spider Cutter It is dropped by Minamoto no Yorimitsu. Imperial Ward

Spears

Name Location Effects Torch Spear Dropped by Saito Yoshitatsu in The Hollow Fortress Imbue Purity Legion Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Sickle Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption Birdflight Cross Spear · Dropped by Hattori Hanzo. · Dropped by Daidara Bocchi in The High-spirited Demon. Active Skill Ki Consumption Bonepile Spear Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder Imbue Corruption Mataza’s Long Spear · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Mataza of the Spear. · Dropped by Hattori Hanzo. · Thrust Damage · Imbue Fire Footsoldier’s Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Vassal’s Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption Bullhead Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage Greatspear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage Leaf Tip Spear It is dropped by Kasha. Quick Attack Ki Consumption Tombokiri Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Horns on Head Dragonfly in Hand. · Imbue Lightning · Warrior of the East’s Honor Realmtaker Spear Occasionally Dropped by Maeda Toshiie. The Heroic Raging Bull Captain’s Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Hot-blooded Howl. Strong Attack Ki Consumption Coin Threader Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Coin Threader is presented to the Blacksmith. The Vicissitudes of Life Koroka Spear Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Koroka Spear is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Corruption · Anima Bonus (Enemy Scorched) Cross Spear Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Cross Spear is presented to the Blacksmith. Mid Attack Ki Consumption Squire’s Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Active Skill Ki Damage Officer’s Spear · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Favor for the Blacksmith. · Occasionally dropped by human-soldier enemies. High Active Skill Ki Damage Red Demon Spear Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Red Demon Spear is presented to the Blacksmith. Li, the Red Demon Lacquered Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage Tiger of Higo’s Spear N/A Hunter of Tigers Stone-Splitter Cross Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Thrust Damage Hozion Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption Crescent Cross Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Damage Potsticker Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage Yamauba Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage vs Yokai Hanzo the Demon’s Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: Hanzo the Demon. Head of the Iga Ninja Warrior’s Cross Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: An Error in Calculation. Low Attack Damage Tombokiri (LIGHTNING) Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Horns on Head Dragonfly in Hand and the Online Mission: The Trustworthy. Great Chidori Cross Spear Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. The Red of devotion Sakon’s Spear N/A Japan’s Breavest Vermillion Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Bravest of the Brave. The Rightful Eccentric Demon Horde Spear Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe · Damage Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple) Great Holly Spear N/A · Imbue Purity · Faster Ki Recovery (Amrita Absorption) Hanso The Demon’s Spear Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: The Trustworthy. N/A Hinomotogo N/A Imbue Fire Swan Spear It is dropped by Uminyudo. Attack Bonus (Bow Damage) C Bishamon Spear N/A N/A Otegine Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Water

Splitstaff

Name Location Effects Heroic Monk’s Splitstaff N/A Strong Attack Damage Seven Scalp Splitstaff N/A Melee Attack Ki Consumption Tempest Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Water Flashfire Splitstaff N/A Imbue Fire Kiryoki’s Splitstaff It is dropped by Kiryoki. · Imbue Corruption · Increased Attack (Enemy Killed) Hunter’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Benkei’s Splitstaff It is dropped by Benkei. · Imbue Corruption · Mighty Monk Evil Crusher Splitstaff It is dropped by Shuten Doji. · Imbue Purity · Melee Damage vs. Yokai Vajra Splitstaff It is dropped by Otakemaru N/A Genin’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Martial Artist’s Splitstaff N/A Active Skill Ki Consumption Zen Splitstaff N/A Imbue Purity Tengu’s Khakkhara Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Corruption Dragon King Splitstaff N/A · Imbue Water · Damage vs. Saturated Enemy Chunin’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption Itinerant Monk’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption Warrior Monk’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Elite Warrior’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Damage Jonin’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage Head Ninja’s Splitstaff Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage

Axes and Hammer

Name Location Effects Black Steel Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption -10% Demon’s Axe · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. · Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Demon’s Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Corruption · Pleiades (Enemy Killed) Heavyweight Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage +4% Armorcrusher Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption -8% Slayer’s Axe Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text is presented to the Blacksmith. Strong Attack Damage Pulverizing Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage +8% Ippon-Datara’s Hammer · It is dropped by Ippon-Datara. · Can be crafted once the Smithing Text: Ippon-Datara’s Hammer is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Corruption +8 Bandit Axe Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Voice in the Twilight. Mid Attack Ki Consumption -7% Oak Hammer Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Forest Veiled in Darkness. Strong Attack Ki Damage +7% Brute’s Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption -8% Gozutenno’s Axe · It is dropped by: Onryoki. · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Formal Match. Samurai from Dark Lands Spearbreaker Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage Ryomen Sukuna’s Axe Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Sun Sets on Mount Tenno. · Imbue Corruption · Increased Attack Palisade Breaker Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption -7.0% Pickaxe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption -8.0% Warrior Monk’s Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage Swordsmith’s Hammer Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Fire God’s Magatama. Guard Ki Consumption Bronze Hammer Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Favor for the Blacksmith. High Active Skill Damage Wooden Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Helmsplitter Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage Kintaro’s Axe Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Kintaro’s Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Lightning · Kintaro Holy Axe Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Holy Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity Bloodlust Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage Shuten Doji’s Club N/A · Imbue Corruption · Gain Amrita (Strong Attack) Evil-Crusher Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity Genno’s Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity Mononobe Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Damage Kintaro’s Axe (LIGHTNING) Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: The Unmoving Mountain. N/A Ame-no-Mahitotsu’s Axe (FIRE) Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Calling on the Fire God. N/A Demon God Hammer Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Fire Demon Horde Axe N/A · Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple) Ame-no-Mahitotsu’s Axe Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Calling on the Fire God. Imbue Fire Benkei’s Axe It is dropped by Benkei (Boss). · Imbue Corruption +6 · Increased Attack (Enemy Killed) +31.1% Blessed Vajra Hammer N/A N/A

Kusarigamas

Name Location Effects Spy’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Rotten Rope Cutter It is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto (Smithing Text). Imbue Corruption Genin’s Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Dark Omens. Strong Attack Ki Damage Chunin’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skills Ki Consumption Hachiya Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Damage Earthfall Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity Billhook Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption Hooked Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption Nokizaru Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Damage Swordsman’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Damage Black Bamboo Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Tobikura Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: An End to Seclusion. Imbue Corruption Life Drain (High Attack) Haguro Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Active Skill Damage Crescent Moon Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Active Skill Damage Custom Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Sunomata Yokai Hunt. Strong Attack Ki Consumption Naked Steel Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Attack Ki Consumption Nightcrow Kusurigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Quick Attack Ki Consumption Togakushi Kusurigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Ki Consumption Kawanami Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Japanese Heart Yokai Smarts. Ruler of the Riverside Yokai Rasetsu Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage Shishido Kusarigama Obtained as a reward for completing the Training Mission: The Chain that Splits the Sky. Active Skill Ki Consumption Jonin’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage Fuma Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage Togakushi Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Ki Consumption Yasha’s Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Atack Ki Consumption Nightstorm Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Damage Snowmelt Kusarigama Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Water Thunder God Kusarigama (LIGHTNING) Obtained as a reward for completing Sub Mission: The Dream’s End. N/A Will-o’-Wisp Kusarigama N/A N/A Thunder God Kusarigama N/A Imbue Lightning Demon Horde Kusarigama N/A · Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple) Mitsuyo Kusarigama It is dropped by Nue. N/A Suwa Myojin Sickle N/A · Imbue Purity · Dispel Ailments (Purification)

Odachis

Name Location Effects Kobizen Odachi Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Favor for the Blacksmith. Thrust Damage Ippon-Datara’s Odachi · It is dropped by Ippon-Datara, Enenra, and Yoki. · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Ippon-Datara’s Odachi is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Corruption · High Active Skill Damage Yamato Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Kimibanzai Tomonari Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage Amrita Memories · It is dropped at The Viper’s Sanctum. · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder · Imbue Corruption · Melee dmg vs. Paralyzed Enemy Firefly Blade Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Firefly Blade is presented to the Blacksmith. · Imbue Purity · Auto-Life Recovery (Amrita Absorption) Bizen Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Yamashiro Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption Jiro Tachi Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Brothers’ Blades. Strong Attack Damage Sukesada Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption Takahira Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Thrust Damage Jakirimaru Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption Taro Tachi Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: Corpses and Ice as well as for completing the Sub Mission: The Brothers’ Blades. Imbue Water Rai Kuniyuki Odachi · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Fire God’s Magatama. · It is dropped by Honda Tadakatsu. Active Skill Ki Consumption Kamui Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Kamui is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Fire Ryomen Sukuna’s Sword Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Sun Sets on Mount Tenno. · Imbue Corruption · Faster Ki Recovery (Enemy in) Sekishu Kazusada Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Prayer in the Moonlight. Seven Misfortunes, Eight Hardships Futsunomitama Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Futsunomitama is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Lightning Rai Odachi Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Mirrorblade Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Attack Ki Consumption Sunderer Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: The Tengu’s Blade. Melee Damage Taro Tachi (WATER) Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Brothers’ Blades. N/A Kamui (FIRE) Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Burning Sky. N/A Bloodstained Blade N/A · Imbue Corruption · Melee Damage vs Zero-Ki Enerr Great Kanemitsu Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Restoring Harmony. Onmyo Austerity The Drying Pole N/A Active Skill Damage Demon Horde Odachi N/A · Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple) Nene Slayer Guaranteed Drop from A Song to Calm the Storm, at a thought amrita in front of the Benki Boss fight. · Imbue Purity · Melee Damage vs. Yokai Stone Splitter It Drops from Usui Sadamitsu. The Protection of Kannon Black Lacquer Long Sword N/A · Imbue Paralysis · Vanquisher

Tonfas

Name Location Effects Apprentice Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Retainer’s Tonfa Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: A Favor for the Blacksmith. Guard Ki Consumption Rosewood Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Sarutobi’s Gunsticks · Obtained as a reward for completing Sub Mission: The Dream’s End. · Occasional drop from Otakemaru in mission In The Eye Of The Beholder. · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text is presented to the Blacksmith. Tonfa Gun White Bone Spirit Tonfa · It is dropped by Imagawa Yoshimoto. · Occasionally dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. · Imbue Corruption · Melee Damage vs. Yokai Ebony Tonfa Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Mid Guard Ki Consumption Royal Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Attack Ki Consumption Double-headed Snake Tonfa · Occasionally dropped by Lady Osakabe. · Obtained as a reward in the mission The Shifting’s Wise Judgement. · Imbue Corruption · Strong Attack Damage Twin Dragon Tonfa Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Twin Dragon Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Fire Yin-Yang Tonfa Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Yin-Yang Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Water Ninja’s Tonfa It is occasionally dropped by Lady Osakabe. Active Skill Ki Damage Lord’s Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage Martial Artist’s Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption Iron Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Quaking Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage Obliterating Tonfa It is dropped by Kasha. Active Skill Damage Seventh Sword Tonfa · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Calling on the Fire God. · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Seventh Sword Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Melee Damage vs. Yokai Vajra Tonfa Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Vajra Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Lightning Yin-Yang Tonfa (WATER) Obtained as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: Like Lightning. N/A Yin-Yang Tonfa Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Yin-Yang Tonfa is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Water Demon Horde Tonfa Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe · Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple) Lost Kingdom Tonfa It is dropped by Uminyudo. Valiant Wanderer

Hatchets

Name Location Effects Brigand’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Shock Troop Hand Axe Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Hero’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption Gyosha Hand Axe · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Greedy Hunter. · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Gyosha Hand Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity Barbarian’s Hatchets · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Gyosha Hand Axe is presented to the Blacksmith. · Item Drop Rate · Imbue Corruption Haguro Ninja Hatchets Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Lingering Snow and Crimson Tracks. Strong Attack Damage Wind Demon Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption Shugendo Hermit Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption Radiant Flame Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Radiant Flame is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Fire Iceberg Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Iceberg is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Water Urn Splitter Hatchets · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Restless Spirits · Occasionally Dropped by Shibata Katsuie. The Bold and the Boorish Mountain Bandit Hatchets Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Forest Veiled in Darkness. Mid Guard Ki Consumption Warrior Monk’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Damage Ninja’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Quick Attack Ki Consumption Togakushi Ninja Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Consumption Martial Artist’s Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage Echoing Thunder It is occasionally Dropped by Shuten Doji. Imbue Lightning Zenki and Goki · Occasionally Dropped by Kashin Koji. · Obtained as a reward for completing Sub Mission: The Dream’s End. Imbue Purity Wind Demon Hatchets Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption Radiant Flame Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Radiant Flame is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Fire Echoing Thunder It is occasionally Dropped by Shuten Doji. Imbue Lightning Demon Horde Hatchets N/A Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) Amina Bonus (Grapple) Sun and Moon Hatchets It is dropped by Nue. N/A

Switchglaives

Name Location Effects Seven Scalp Switchglaive Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Greedy Hunter. Mid Attack Damage Iron Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Hunter’s Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Seething Dragon Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Imbue Corruption Faster Ki Recovery (Enemy Killed) Sessai’s Switchglaive Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Imagawa Diehard. Guard Ki Consumption Terminus Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage Sasayuki · Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: The Viper and the Butterfly. · Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Sasayuki is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Water Evil-crusher Switchglaive Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Evil-Crusher Switchglaive is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity Extinciton Switchglaive Obtained as a reward for completing the Sub Mission: Immovable. Active Skill Ki Consumption Aberrant Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Attack Ki Consumption Suzaku’s Beak Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Fire Vermillion Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption Raijin’s Claw Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Raijin’s Claw is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Lightning Black Lotus Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: Winds of Ruin as well as a reward for completing the Tutorial Mission: Sharp Eyes. Active Skill Damage Night Heron’s Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage Martial Artist’s Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Phoenix Wing Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Phoenix Wing is presented to the Blacksmith. Imbue Purity Watatsumi’s Watch Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Water Demon Horde N/A · Attack Bonus (Amrita Gauge) · Amina Bonus (Grapple) Wooden Switchglaive N/A Proficiency Bonus Narukami Dropped by Otakemaru in “In the Eye of the Beholder”. N/A Kiryoki’s Switchglaive Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe · Imbue Corruption · Increase Attack (Enemy Killed) Stone’s Bane Switchglaive It is dropped by Benkei. N/A Myojin Scythe It drops from Usui Sadamitsu. The Protection of Kannon

Bows

Name Location Effects Longbow · Rewarded by completing the “The Village of Cursed Blossoms”. · Rewarded by first time completion of “The Forest Veiled in Darkness”. · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Bullseye Bonus Chinzei Hachiro’s Bow Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Piercing Projectiles Wisteria Longbow Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Reduced Attack (Ranged Weapon) Borehole Bow Obtained as a reward in mission The Shifting’s Wise Judgement. Bullet & Arrow Damage (Unscathed) Master Archer’s Bow Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Hidden Monsters of Okehazama. Golden Boy Warrior of the West Bow Available to be crafted once the Smithing Text: Warrior of the West Bow is presented to the Blacksmith. Warrior of the West’s Honor Yoichi’s Bow Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Auto-Target Weak Point Ryomen Sukuna’s Bow Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: Wave of Terror. Bow Damage (Close Range) Raishodo N/A Bow Speed Up Hornthrust Bow N/A N/A Five-Man Bow It is dropped by Uminyudo. Valiant Wanderer Fan-Piercing Bow It is dropped by The Lost Sword (NG+). Straight and True

Hand Cannons

Name Location Effects Hand Cannon · Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Mysterious One Night Castle. · Occasionally Dropped by Otakemaru in Main Mission: In the Eye of the Beholder. Bulleye Bonus Bedrock Blaster Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Bullet & Arrow Ki Damage Thronecrusher It is occasionally dropped by Ryomen Sukuna. Bullet & Arrow Damage (Unscathed) Yoryu Cannon Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Auto-Target Weak Point Dragon’s Roar Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Hand Cannon Damage (Close Range) Crimson Hand Cannon Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Reduced Attack (Ranged Weapon Hit) Lightning Cannon Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Hand Cannon Damage Tatsuke Cannon Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Hand Cannon Speed Up

Rifles

Name Location Effects Tanegashima Matchlock Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: The Viper’s Sanctum. Bullseye Bonus +10% Hino Rifle Obtained as a reward for completing the Online Mission: The Child Prodigy’s Invitation. Gain Amrita (Ranged Weapon Hit) 10 Kunitomo Rifle Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Reduced Attack (Ranged Weapon) Sakai Rifle Obtained as a reward in the mission: The Shifting’s Wise Judgement. Bullet & Arrow Damage (Unscathed) Ravenwing Rifle Obtained as a reward for completing the Main Mission: Pervading Waters. Saika’s Yatagarasu Negoro Rifle Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Auto-Target Weak Point Inadome Matchlock Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Rifle Damage Tatsuke Matchlock Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Rifle Speed Up

Fists

Name Location Effects Tsuchigomo Clawed Fists N/A N/A White Lotus Fists N/A · Imbue Purity · Melee Damage vs. Yokai Nokizaru Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Ki Damage Tsuchigumo Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Corruption Spy’s Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Low Attack Ki Consumption Fuma Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage Frost Blossom Clawed Fists N/A Imbue Water Demon Arm Fists N/A · Imbue Corruption · First of the Four Guardians Falcon Claws It is dropped by Ren Hayabusa in the Sub Mission: The Dragon Clan in Darkness in the Capital (DLC2). Dragon Ninja Raging Fire Clawed Fists N/A Imbue Fire Thunderous Fists N/A Imbue Lightning Fuma Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Ki Damage Ninja Commander Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Guard Ki Consumption Fledgling Ninja Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Mid Guard Ki Consumption Togakure Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe High Attack Damage Shugendo Hermit Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Imbue Purity Martial Artist Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Ki Consumption Ninja Master Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Strong Attack Damage Hachiya Clawed Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Attack Ki Consumption Master’s Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Active Skill Damage Chief Fists Unlock the Blacksmith to learn its recipe Melee Damage Scampuss Fists N/A N/A White Lotus Fists N/A · Imbue Purity · Melee Damage vs. Yokai Demon Arm Fists N/A · Imbue Corruption · First of the Four Guardians

Yokai and Blessed Weapons

Imbued with Corruption, Yokai Weapons are based on any of the above-mentioned weapon categories and you obtain them by defeating Yokai Enemies.

On the other hand, Blessed Weapons are imbued with purity and you can get your hands on them by overcoming certain enemies.

Similar to Yokai Weapons, Blessed Weapons can be found for any of the weapon categories mentioned in this guide.

More importantly, Blessed Weapons are particularly helpful against Yokai Enemies.