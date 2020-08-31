Wasteland 3 The Traitor Walkthrough

This Wasteland 3 The Traitor guide will give you a walkthrough of this primary mission and help you navigate through the various decisions you will have to make in order to get the conclusion of your choice.

Wasteland 3 The Traitor

The recommended level for this mission is 19. In this mission, you will be locating Liberty Buchanan who is the Patriarch’s daughter.

You will first receive this mission by talking to the Patriarch for the very first time. But the mission will not start then.

After completing The Psychopath primary mission, you will be contacted by Angela Deth.

The complete objectives of the mission are listed below.

Discover the whereabouts of Liberty Buchanan.

Meet Angela Deth’s agent at Ranger HQ

Defeat the Scar Collectors attacking Ranger HQ

Meet Angela Deth at The Hoon Homestead.

Go to Yuma County and capture or kill Liberty Buchanan.

Getting Started

Go to the Ranger HQ to meet Angela Deth’s agent. You will be attacked by the Scar collectors during the meeting.

After dealing with the Scars, you will come to know about Angela Deth’s location. She will be at the Hoon Homestead.

Head to the Hoon Homestead where you will find Angela Deth. Converse with her and the Scar collectors will again attack you.

Defend and defeat them with the help of Deth and her followers. After the fight, she will inform you about her new plan to kill the Patriarch.

You will have to choose one of the following options to progress the mission.

Side with Angela Deth.

Side with the Patriarch

Tell her that you expect her plan to fail.

Side with Ranger Command and threaten to put her down.

After making a choice, you will now have to find Liberty Buchanan. She can be found in Yuma county which is located in the southeastern part of the map.

You will need to have the Dominator Chassis upgrade on the Kodiak to be able to survive this trip, because of strong radiations in that area.

While on your way to Yuma County, you will be called by The Mechanic over the radio.

He will say that see him at his garage in Yuma County before going after Liberty. As you enter the Yuma county vicinity, you will be taken to the garage to talk to the Mechanic.

Talking to the Mechanic will start the ‘Sand in the Gastank’ primary mission which coincides with this primary mission.

After completing that mission, your next objective will be to storm Liberty’s compound. On the way, you will have to fight two different squads of Dorsey.

Choices to be Made

After you clear both squads of Dorsey, you will now have to gain entrance to the compound.

You can either choose to break the door or unlock it using level 10 lockpicking.

Inside, you will have to confront Liberty and you will now have to make more crucial decisions. We have listed the dialogue options below.

Kiss Ass (10) – Convince her to let you become her new army. Having Lucia or Ironclad Cordite in your party will prevent this decision. This also gives a bad ending, finishing Wasteland 3.

Nerd Stuff (10) – Use your radio to hack her power armor and disable her drone control. Immediately begins a fight where you temporarily glitch both Liberty Warbots.

Hard Ass (10) – Convince her that the other gangs with turn on her, and her Dad is her only hope for mercy. – Skips the fight.

Try to put her in custody

Attack

If you choose to attack her, you will have to fight her and several other enemies. You will need to get her down to one-fourth of her health to end the fight which will then give you the option to either kill her or arrest her.

After the battle with Liberty, rescue Percival Wesson who will be held behind a door in the back which will require level 6 lockpicking. Leave Yuma County and head to Colorado Springs.

You will get a radio call from Angela Deth asking for your final decision about Patriarch. Your decision will have a great impact on the game’s ending. This will be the end of The Traitor mission.