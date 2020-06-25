Epic Games Announces Fortnite Movie Night, Will Show Inception, Batman, The Prestige

Epic Games is going even harder on in-game events now with a Fortnite movie night, which will allow anyone playing the game at a certain time to be able to sit in-game and watch a movie. Three movies will be shown depending on location, including Inception, Batman Begins, or The Prestige.

The announcement was made today on Geoff Keighley’s official Twitter, though it also raises a few questions from other gamers who don’t believe that the movie choice is appropriate for a game like Fornite where most of the target audience is children.

However, it seems Epic has thought ahead of these accusations, as all three of the movies (in addition to, weirdly enough, being directed by Christopher Nolan) are rated PG-13, meaning that as long as a parent is around or the person is over 13 years of age, they can watch it.

Of course, the rating being there and actually enforcing it are two entirely different things, especially since the last time a movie-related public event happened in Fortnite it was Star Wars, which is a franchise that has nearly always hovered around a PG rating.

The Fortnite movie night will also differ depending on what region you’re in. For instance, the United States will have Inception (playing at three different times), while other regions may have either The Prestige or Batman Begins playing. The United Kingdom, for instance, will be playing The Prestige once.

If you want to take part in the Fortnite movie night, you can get to the island’s Big Screen location at one of the times to see the movies for yourself. In the US, you’ll be able to watch Inception at 7 A.M., 7 P.M., or 10:55 P.M. Central Time on Friday, June 26. Otherwise, you can follow this link to check your local listings and times for your respective region.