[SPOILER ALERT] Why Is Joel Killed in The Last of Us Part 2?

If you’ve read the title of this story then you already know that it will be spoiler heavy. Even though leaks prior to The Last of Us Part II release foretold the death of Joel, no one could have prepared us for what we are up against. Our beloved protagonist falls so abrupt and without any glory that will stick in our brains for long. Why was Joel killed in The Last of Us Part 2?

It all starts when Joel attempts to save Ellie from the hands of a doctors within the Fireflies that were looking for a cure for the infected. The lead doctor in this operation is Jerry, Abby’s father.

Abby is the main antagonist in The Last of Us 2, although is nothing like a villain. Joel contemplates about his having to kill all doctors involved in Ellie’s operation in order to save them. When Abby and Joel come face to face with Abby, he doesn’t know who he’s teaming up with.

Abby “helping out” Tommy and Joel by bringing them to her hideout is no act of kindness. Jerry’s daughter is filled with rage over the loss of her father, with which she shared memories we can experience for ourselves while playing the game. Joel doesn’t resist and even urges Abby to “get it over with”.

He knows what he’s done and he knows that she has every right to seek revenge. She hits him repeatedly with a golf stick, until serving the final blow when Ellie is in the room.

When it comes to The Last of Us 2 characters, Joel is possibly the strongest. Him surrendering to Abby in this way proves that the way he saved Ellie created a reason for revenge. Abby doesn’t look like she’s seeking out Joel actively but she took the opportunity at her strongest. The fact that she wanted him to suffer means that her rage created what she is today. This is something that we’ll see happening to Ellie over the course of the game too. In another sense, Joel was killed to create a stronger Ellie.

Not being able to see Joel in The Last of Us Part 2 for long sure stings a bit. However, the course of the game wouldn’t have happened with him in it. For what it’s worth, fans are not satisfied with this turn of events, even though it does serve as an excellent never ending chain of revenge.