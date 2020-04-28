Sony Could Bring Cortana-Like “Chatbot” To PlayStation 5

There have already been at least a couple of occasions where Sony Interactive Entertainment was spotted to be considering a dedicated voice assistant for PlayStation 5.

In one patent, the unannounced artificial intelligence-powered system was dubbed as PlayStation Assistant. In another, the new DualSense controller for PS5 was suggested to be able to take voice commands through a built-in microphone array. Both patents from Sony highlighted how the Siri- or Cortana-like virtual assistant could help answer queries voiced by the user.

In a more recently updated patent, Sony has once again put forth the idea of a chatbot that can process voice commands based on their intent. Thus, allowing the dubbed PlayStation Assistant to provide the user with additional information on top of and in relation to the original query. It’s worth mentioning here that voice command features like these obviously, have been used in other Sony electronic devices including mobile phones. So it would be interesting to see an AI in PS5 taking voice commands.

Similar to how internet searches work these days, a user asking when the next God of War will release will also have the voice assistant gather information such as features and latest development updates. Hence, in a way, as Sony envisions, answering queries before they are made.

A chatbot learns a person’s related intents when asking for information and thereafter, in response to an initial query, which the chatbot answers, the chatbot generates a secondary dialogue, either providing the person with additional information or inquiring as to whether the person wishes to know more about a subject. The chatbot may use an external trigger such as time, event, etc. and automatically generate a query or give information to the person without any initial query from the person.

Interestingly, the patent also suggests that the potential voice assistant of PlayStation 5 will actually have an avatar capable of lip syncing during communications. That being said, note that not everything mentioned in patents and trademarks get to see the light. It all comes down to design and what is deemed most suitable for release.

With multiple patents discovered already, there seems to be a high chance that Sony may yet reveal its voice assistant system. The company, though, will have to first reveal PlayStation 5, which is still scheduled to launch worldwide during the holiday season at the end of the year. Unlike Microsoft, Sony still has to show its next-generation console as well unravel what plans the company has for the future.