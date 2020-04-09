In order to use summons to help you out in fights in FF7 Remake, you are going to need the special Summon materia. We have prepared this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Summon Materia Locations, Uses and Effects guide to help you out with it.
These Red Summon Materia give you the ability to summon monsters and divine beings to fight alongside you. So read ahead on all the things you can summon and how to get their Summon Materia in FF7 Remake.
Ifrit
You can get the summon materia for Ifrit from Jessie after defeating the Hoodlums in Sector 7 slums.
Shiva
You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Shiva Battle Intel.
Carbuncle
This is a bonus for the first Class Edition of FF7 Remake.
Fat Chocobo
You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Fat Chocobo Battle Intel.
Bahamut
You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Bahamut Battle Intel
Cactuar
A bonus part of the Deluxe Edition. Use it to summon this deadly cactus in beetle with the Thousand Needles ultimate move.
Leviathan
You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Leviathan Battle Intel.
Chocobo Chick
The summon materia for this is a bonus for pre-ordering the game.
Choco/Mog
This summon materia can be found in Chapter 6 by turning off two additional sun lamps in the second section.