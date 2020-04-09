In order to use summons to help you out in fights in FF7 Remake, you are going to need the special Summon materia. We have prepared this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Summon Materia Locations, Uses and Effects guide to help you out with it.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Summon Materia Locations, Uses and Effects

These Red Summon Materia give you the ability to summon monsters and divine beings to fight alongside you. So read ahead on all the things you can summon and how to get their Summon Materia in FF7 Remake.

Ifrit

You can get the summon materia for Ifrit from Jessie after defeating the Hoodlums in Sector 7 slums.

Shiva

You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Shiva Battle Intel.

Carbuncle

This is a bonus for the first Class Edition of FF7 Remake.

Fat Chocobo

You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Fat Chocobo Battle Intel.

Bahamut

You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Bahamut Battle Intel

Cactuar

A bonus part of the Deluxe Edition. Use it to summon this deadly cactus in beetle with the Thousand Needles ultimate move.

Leviathan

You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Leviathan Battle Intel.

Chocobo Chick

The summon materia for this is a bonus for pre-ordering the game.

Choco/Mog

This summon materia can be found in Chapter 6 by turning off two additional sun lamps in the second section.