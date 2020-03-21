Crossing rivers in the game requires few items and tools. In this How to Cross Rivers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide, we’ve given all the tips and tricks of crossing the river and unlocking the given rewards.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an exploring game where you land at an island and try to construct it according to your own desire. At the start of the game, you’re left stranded on the island with no place to go as the rivers block your way to reach the other side of the land.

How to Cross Rivers in Animal Crossing New Horizons

In the first half of the game, Tom Nook assigns you a task to visit his Island and find some unique species of fish and bugs. The most recommended tool is the Fishing rod as it really helps in catching fish and bugs. You can craft the rod at Nook’s Workbench.

Once the species are found, take them back to Tom Nook and unlock the Museum and get rewarded with Flimsy Axe DIY Recipe and Blather’s Tent (if you give five different types of fish and bugs).

You’re sent to the Island with Blathers, however, he reaches the Island the next day and since the game follows the real-time clock, you’ll have to wait 24 hours for his arrival.

Moving on to the next day, when Blathers arrives at the Island, talk to him and receive the Vaulting Pole DIY recipe. The Vaulting Pole is used for crossing rivers and needs a DIY recipe that can be crafted through Nook’s Workbench.

The recipe requires five softwoods that can be obtained by striking trees with an axe. Once you’ve collected them, you’ll easily jump over rivers and reach your destination in no time.

The unbreakable feature of the Vaulting Pole and the fact that it only requires to be crafted once makes it a must-have item to cross rivers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

More progression is shown after the first half of the game is finished. Bridges are now used for crossing rivers in New Horizons.

Bridge such as the Log Bridge, Suspension Bridge, Stone Bridge, Wooden Bridge, Brick Bridge, Iron Bridge, Red Zen Bridge and Zen Bridge. Each bridge costs a lot of cash, ranging from 98 to 228 cash bags depending upon their color and types.

Once you’ve unlocked the Island designer, you are able to connect lands together and design the island with your own creativity. This process may take time but the result is worth waiting.