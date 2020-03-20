The Nook Phone is an item given to the player toward the beginning of the game, and has a variety of applications that permits the player to access a large number of the game’s new mechanics. This Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Phone guide will go over the device in detail.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Phone

The applications and their uses available through the Nook phone are mentioned below

Camera

One of the primary features of the Nook Phone is the camera application! You can move your camera around with different controls to take that ideal photograph!

Passport

Your Passport will be your official profile that can be shared with different players. In this app, you can share your island’s name, share a comment or message, native fruits and change your profile photograph!

Miles

You can likewise utilize your Nook Phone to monitor your Nook Miles challenges and points. Opening the application will show the challenges you’ve just completed or yet to finish, as well as the points you’ve just earned

Custom Design

You can also tidy up your outfit in a moment by opening up your Custom Designs application on your Nook Phone. You can also check your downloaded designs here from the Nook Link application services.

DIY Recipe

The Nook Phone can be utilized to check your current rundown of DIY recipes. You can also browse these recipes and craft them as long as you have the materials in your bag.

Map

Getting to the island map should be possible by means of the Nook Phone. Here you can check the various locations of focal points, for example, your own location, Resident Services, resident tents and the Airport.

Rescue Service

The Rescue Team application on the Nook Phone will assist you with returning home in case you’re stuck and can’t find your way back. Utilize this alternative when you can’t move forward in the game!

Party Play

On the off chance that there are individuals in your Switch who additionally play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can call them onto your island with Party Play.

Some other applications are as follow:

Nook Shopping

Encyclopedia

Island Creator

Best Friend

Nook Miles Activities List

Activity Stamps Miles First-Time Seller 1 300 Town Miles! 5 – Angling for Perfection 5 – Island Togetherness 5 – You’ve Got the Bug 5 – Have a Nice DIY! 5 – DIY Tools 5 – Weed Eater 5 – Exterior Decorator 5 – Treehouse Miles – –

Nook Miles Novelties List

Item Cost Nook Inc. aloha shirt 600 Nook Inc. tee 600 Nook Inc. blouson 800 Nook Inc. bandanna. 500 Nook Inc. cap. 500 Nook Inc. eye mask. 400 Nook Inc. socks. 400 Nook Inc. slippers. 400 Nook Inc. knapsack. 800

Nook Miles Special Items List