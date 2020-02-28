Halo 5: Guardians Multiplayer Brings “Action Sack” And “Warzone Turbo” Modes For The Weekend

2020 seems to be the year when the Halo franchise will make a spectacular return. Microsoft and 343 Industries are gearing up for the impending release of Halo Infinite, the franchise’s latest installment. In the meantime, you could have fun with some recurring modes in the Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer.

343 Industries recently announced on Twitter that the Action Sack and Warzone Turbo mode will be returning to Halo 5 for the weekend. The two multiplayer modes will have the added feature of double XP. That means that players who play these modes during the weekend will gain double the experience points. Players can level up to the max be prepared for the arrival of Halo Infinite.

When Halo: Combat Evolved was first released in 2001, it turned the FPS genre on its head. A badass protagonist combined with extra-terrestrial enemies and engaging gameplay made the game stand out. The OST for the original game is still considered legendary especially due to the final mission of the game.

The Warzone Turbo mode is a 24-player multiplayer mode in Halo 5: Guardians. It is featured for a limited time as a Warzone playlist. Two teams of 12 players go up against AI-controlled opponents. The map in this mode is four times the size of any Halo multiplayer map.

The Action Sack mode is a complete playlist that features different types of games. Players with a max party of 8 can play various game modes such as Paintball, Snowball fight and many more. The Halo DLC maps are the default maps in this mode. This last we saw of this game mode was when it returned to Halo 5: Guardians on August 26, 2016.

It has been almost 20 years now and Halo Infinite is almost upon us. The next Halo game is rumored to release at the end of February and Xbox fans cannot wait. After all, what is more, synonymous with the Xbox platform than the Halo franchise.

The game and the franchise are so dear to Microsoft that they decided to build a new game engine for the next installment. The new Slipspace engine has proven to be cutting-edge according to the director of the Halo franchise. 343 Industries is managing to do things with this engine that were previously considered impossible.

Halo Infinite is reported to be a spiritual reboot of the Halo franchise. According to 343 Industries, both the story and the multiplayer are important aspects of the game that they wish to improve upon.

Both these aspects are what made Halo games celebrated. With Microsoft getting ready to launch the Xbox Series X, the anticipation for Halo Infinite is through the roof. The game will be a cross-gen title so Xbox One owners can rest assured.

The Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer is sure to keep fans engaged until the release of Halo Infinite. Players should definitely take advantage of the returning modes and increase their XP to the max.