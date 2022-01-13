Monolith’s Wonder Woman Game Might Be Cross-Gen

The recently announced Wonder Woman game might possibly release for both current- and previous-generation consoles, and not just the former.

According to new job listings from earlier today, developer Monolith Productions seeks senior and advanced systems engineers “to develop state-of-the-art rendering technology for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC” for its in-development Wonder Woman game.

Both listings require the candidates to also have “experience developing for either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 (preferably both)” which suggests that Wonder Woman will end up as a cross-generation release and not be limited to just the current-generation flagships of Sony and Microsoft.

Take note that no platforms have been officially confirmed for the Wonder Woman game at the time of writing but a release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC would be a natural expectation.

The uncertainty around a previous-generation release still remains but the mention of both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the aforementioned job listings do shine a ray of hope that the developer will not be ignoring a potential cross-generation release across the board.

Monolith Productions has not confirmed a release window. The arrival of the caped superhero may as well hence be pretty far away. Considering the fact that Sony and Microsoft are still trying to ramp up manufacturing to meet the ever-growing demand of the new consoles, it goes without saying that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will not be going away anytime soon.

Hence, as such, it would only be logical for Monolith Productions to have its Wonder Woman game grace both generations of consoles for an increased audience reach.

Wonder Woman will be a single-player experience in an open world which probably features Themyscira as well, the island nation of the Amazonians. Monolith Productions will be bringing back its iconic Nemesis System from the Shadow of Mordor games but the developer remains to reveal in what form.