How to Speed Up Research in Two Point Hospital

One of the main tasks that you have as the manager of your very own hospital is to research and develop a few extra rooms so that you are able to treat and cure patients more readily and our Two Point Hospital Research Guide will be your one-stop guide on how to do that.

Our Two Point Hospital Research Guide will help you with upgrading your Research Center as well as researching new rooms for your hospital.

Two Point Hospital Research

Before you are able to build a Research Center, you will need to unlock Mitton University in the game. This university is only available to you once you have achieved a one-star rating on the previous hospital.

The Research Centre allows you to train a doctor who will pretty much be the only staff doctor that you will be able to hire at this place. Once you have the staff doctor, you will be able to use him or her in various different researches.

Once your doctor has been trained in research completely, you will be able to put him or her in a research room which will be pre-built and then use their talents for launching new initiatives for the hospital.

Try your hardest to raise the room’s rank to 5 once you initially built your Research Lab. Place several Research Stations and Gold Certificates, etc., to accomplish this.

This facilitates your researchers’ work and expedites the procedure. Setting up several research facilities in your 1st hospital is smart. As a result, you can investigate every room you should have in subsequent stages without worrying about running out of time.

These research doctors can be used for a plethora of purposes such as launching new projects, diagnosing some of the more advanced illnesses that you are currently unable to do so, and discovering new rooms for you to build in.

Hire More Personnel

Making the appropriate number of research points requires much time. There are 2 methods for accelerating the procedure. One of which is to just hire more research personnel.

Simply tap on the room to reveal the needed worker and a scale that lets you manage the staff numbers. They all need to be capable of conducting research. The pace of research increases with the number of researchers working simultaneously.

The 2nd method is the room’s proper gear. Research can be fastened by items like a researcher’s workstation or a server. The rate of study may be sped up by around 12 percent with a lot of these tools and technology.

The cost, though, is the issue. Equipping the laboratories with this equipment will be costly because all of these goods are pricey. Hence it is unwise to use this strategy during the early phases of hospital procedures. Alternatively, this would function effectively at bigger, more lucrative hospitals.

Let us go ahead and look at the rooms.

How to Research New Rooms

In order to be able to research new rooms, you will need to have a Research Center with a doctor in it.

Once you have that, you will be able to drop a doctor which has a research qualification in the center and start working on new projects.

Select a project from the list of available ones. The one that you need to select for new is the option which allows you to build new rooms.

Once you have selected the new project, you will need to green light it which will cost you some money. Spend the money and the doctor will get to work on the plan that you have laid out.

If you want to increase the speed at which new rooms are built and integrated into your hospital, you can increase the number of research doctors that are found in a center.

There is also another way in which you can spread about your research across multiple different hospitals and ensure that it is divided appropriately.

Once the rooms have been researched, all you need to do is to ensure that you do not run out of space and you will be able to build your rooms with ease.