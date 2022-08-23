Tower Of Fantasy Vermin Brothers Locations Guide

Enemy camps in Tower of Fantasy are one of the main attractions for fighting enthusiasts. These camps are full of enemies that you can defeat to gain XP and extra loot. Some of these camps will also contain named enemies and once you defeat them, you will be rewarded with much more XP, bonus points, and, in some cases, special items too.

Vermin Brothers (large yellow-colored robots) are one of the named enemies that you will find across the world either in enemy camps or wandering around alone. Upon defeating them, there is a 95% chance that you will receive green loot. Similarly, the chances of purple loot are 4.5% and 0.5% of vehicle loot.

Furthermore, you can also obtain the Maglev Stalker – one of the special items of the game, however, the chances of that are less than 1% so keep on fighting them until you finally get your hands on this special item. This guide will show you the locations where you can easily find the Vermin Brothers.

Where To Find Vermin Brothers In Tower Of Fantasy

One thing you need to keep in mind before searching for them is to switch to a less crowded channel.

#1: Gamma Mouse Squeak is the first Vermin Brother located in the Rats Den Squeaky area. Travel southeast from the Mega Arena or east from the Southern Ring Ranges to reach the designated area. Here you can spot your target after defeating some surrounding enemies.

#2: Head towards the Anchorville area where you will reach Rats Den: Jed area to fight the second brother – Delta Mouse Jed, who can be spotted near a ramp.

#3: Similarly, the third brother – Alpha Mouse Mitch is located at the Rats Den: Mitchell. This area can be found upon arriving in Loen Dusk. Like the first one, this area is also an enemy camp which means the Vermin Brother will not be alone and you will have to fight extra enemies.

#4: Lastly, Beta Mouse Ben (the fourth brother) is found wandering around alone on the roads to the north of the Signal Stations Ruin area.