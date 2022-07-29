To get through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands storyline, you’ve got to beat eight bosses. Knight Mare, the seventh main boss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is going to be the center of discussion in this guide. We will tell you about the best strategies and weapons you can utilize to defeat Knight Mare in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where to Find Knight Mare

The fight between you and Knight Mare in TTW will take place in Overworld, north of the Karnok’s Wall, inside Ossu-Gol Necropolis zone particularly.

How to Defeat Knight Mare in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are two phases of the Knight Mare boss battle. During the first phase, Knight Mare has two bars; armor and bone bars, while the second phase has one blue (ward) bar.

In the first part of the battle, take weapons that do poison and frost damage the most because poison goes against armor and frost against bone.

Right when the cutscene finishes, the Knight Mare will charge at you. You better get aside and wait for your turn. She will give you some moments when she is least vulnerable. Just charge your attacks to drain her health.

Once you have finished the armor bar, she will start throwing the fireballs at you and will start spinning. The time she is spinning, her immune system will be at its peak and she will resist your attacks. Just step aside until she stops for a while. Then charge your attacks and in this way deplete both bars.

In the last phase of the fight, the bar will turn blue meaning it is a ward bar. She will gather a stampede of spirits. She will be standing on higher grounds and will keep launching attacks at you, projectile lightning most probably.

Try to get away with those as they deal massive damage. Try to take down the additional spirits beforehand so they won’t be of any trouble. Shoot Knight Mare whenever you get the chance, preferably with Lightning so deplete the Ward bar faster. Keep repeating this and pretty soon the boss will be defeated.

Knight Mare Loot Drops

Upon the defeat of Knight Mare, she will most probably drop Twin Souls, a Swifft melee weapon. It will have two hilt modifiers instead of one. This means it will have two hilt effects due to which it becomes a very desirable weapon for players.