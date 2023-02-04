How To Remove Blur In The Sims 4

You spend the most time with your Sim in the Sims 4 world, but when she decides to take a shower, her whole body gets blurred. You feel frustrated and annoyed as you cannot see her true self even after sharing everything with your Sim.

A new mod has been developed by the modding community of The Sims 4 that terminates the censorship of the game and provides you with a more realistic experience in the game.

You will see the naked body of your Sim while they indulge in activities such as swimming, showering, or any sexually related stuff.

If you were looking to do just that, read on to know more about the mod that removes your blurry parts in The Sims 4.

How to install the No Mosaic mod in The Sims 4

This uncensored mod is perfect when it comes to Sims 4 blur removal. After downloading and installing this mod for your game, every blurred picture will be clear.

Before downloading and installing, you need to ensure that you do not have any older versions of this mod saved in The Sims 4 mod folder. The older version, “Moxiemason_no mosaic“, was previously introduced by the community. However, in this mod, the characters were without genitals, and you could change their skin tones and color. This sounds boring for someone who wants a realistic experience in The Sims 4.

The changing world means people want to indulge more in their game and enjoy the journey. Sexual scenes used to be taboo, but now the trends are changing, and people like to see their favorite Sims doing stuff without any barriers. This mod allows the players to enjoy the whole experience without obstacles, making them feel more connected and creating a realistic environment for the player.

You just need to follow the following steps to install this mod successfully.

Head to the “ Mod The Sims ” website and download the “ Removed Mosaic Mod “. You can only access or download this mod using a PC or a Mac.

” website and download the “ “. You can only access or download this mod using a PC or a Mac. Go to your download folders and select the files option after clicking on the file. The files option is right next to the caption box.

after clicking on the file. The files option is right next to the caption box. Click on the “ Moxiemason No Mosaic Toddlerupdate_15012016.rar ” file, and you will move to the download link for the mod.

” file, and you will move to the download link for the mod. Click on the download and get the RAR file of the mod.

Using any software such as WinRAR to extract the files from the zipped file.

Go to Documents and move to Electronic Arts . Select The Sims 4 and open the Mods folder . Create a new folder and paste all the files inside.

and move to . Select and open the . Create a new folder and paste all the files inside. Just start the game and Click on the other menu of the game.

of the game. You need to select “ Enable Custom Content ” and “ Enable Script mods “.

” and “ “. Restart your game, and your Sims 4 will run without blur during the scenes.

All blurs that the mod removes in The Sims 4

The mod allows you to remove blurs from the following:

While showering in the washroom

Breastfeeding the babies

Smudge

Using the toilet and bathroom

Changing the diapers

Being fully naked

Training your children or the “Potty March”

However, this mod has some limitations, and you must abide by them.

You are not allowed to walk outside while naked. Additionally, nothing changes if you shower while wearing clothes, meaning the mod cannot undo your clothing.

Lastly, Sims 4 blur removal occurs for all events involving something within the mod’s domain. It means you cannot just randomly decide to blur a thing for one thing and decides to remove the blur in the next.

So the only way to remove the blur is to install the no mosaic mod in The Sims 4.