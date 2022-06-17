The Cycle: Frontier Heavy Construction Quest Guide

In the “Heavy Construction” questline, you will be helping out the Korolev faction in The Cycle: Frontier.

You can begin the quest by speaking with Vadim Tanayev, the main head of operations for Korolev. Take note that this will be a rather long questline.

There are nine different parts where you will be assigned a new task each time. The overall goal of the questline though is to help out the faction gather different items they require to build a machine that can efficiently extract Flaked Letium.

The Cycle: Frontier Heavy Construction Quest

Heavy Construction Quest Part 1

In the first part of this quest, your objective will be to find and deliver 20x Compound Sheets, 15x Alloys, and 5x Smart Mesh to the given location.

Compound Sheets are commonly found in Civilian Lockers and Industrial Crates all around the map. Alloys can be found in Dumpsters and Industrial Crates as well whereas Smart Mesh is a much rarer item to find and can only be obtained from high danger zones such as Starport Warehouse, and Jungle.

Rewards

1800x FP

87x Korolev Scrip

18000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Part 2

In this part of the quest, your task will be to visit the Crashed Drill site and search for the Old Drill Head. The Crashed Drill site is located on the Bright Sands map.

Make your way there to find the Crashed Drill, Old Drill Head, and Laser Drill Control Unit. Take all these items back to the base to complete this part of the quest.

Rewards

2300x FP

117x Korolev Scrip

20000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Part 3

Your objective will be to eliminate 6x Prospectors and 25x Striders using a Shotgun. You can use the following weapons to complete this quest:

B9 Trenchgun

PKR Malestrom

Shattergun

Reward

2300x FP

1x Purple Helmet

117x Korolev Scrip

17000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Part 4

You will be tasked to find and collect 10x Magnetic Field Stabilizers, 10x Circuit Boards, and 5x Multitools.

Magnetic Field Stabilizers are commonly found in Dumpsters across the map. To find Circuit boards, search Briefcases and Luggage around the map. Multitools are much rarer to find and can only be obtained from high danger zones such as Dig Site, Crashed Ship, and Starport Warehouse.

Rewards

2300x FP

117x Korolev Scrip

20000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Part 5

Your objective will be to stash 3x Pure Focus Crystal and 3x Pure Veltecite at Pinnacle Labs. You will also need to hunt 15x creatures in and around Pinnacle Labs.

Pinnacle Labs is located in the top right corner of the Crescent Falls map. Pure Focus and Pure Veltecite crystals can be obtained by mining their respective Veins found around the map.

Rewards

1200x FP

48x Korolev Scrip

15000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Part 6

This part is another delivery quest, and this time, you will need to deliver 2x Gyroscopes, 8x Miniature Reactors, and 15x Copper Wire.

Gyroscopes are commonly found in Cabinets as well as spawn inside Crashed Ship. Copper Wire is commonly found in dumpsters around the map. It also spawns around the Science Campus POI on the Bright Sands map.

Miniature Reactors are a bit difficult to find as they are a rare drop. They can be obtained from Storage Boxes found in different locations on both of the maps.

Rewards

1200x FP

48x Korolev Scrip

15000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Part 7

This part is another delivery quest, and in this one, you will need to deliver 20x Osiris Scrip, 1x Veltecite Hearts, and 8000x Old Currency.

Osiris Scrip is obtained through mission completion and you will most probably have 20 of them at this point of the game.

Veltecite Hearts can be obtained by mining Veltecite Veins. They are super rare though, so it will take some time to find one. Old Currency can mostly be found in Jackets, Briefcases, and Safes.

Rewards

3600x FP

214x Korolev Scrip

24000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Part 8

To complete this part of the quest, you will need to eliminate 10x Prospectors. You can use any weapon to eliminate them.

Rewards

3600x FP

214x Korolev Scrip

20000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Part 9

In the final part of the quest, you will be tasked to deliver 3x Meteor Crates which can be found in areas where a Meteor Shower has hit.

Meteor Showers occur once a day/night at a random location in the game.

Rewards

3600x FP

214x Korolev Scrip

24000x Krypto Marks

Heavy Construction Quest Rewards

For completing the Heavy Construction quest, you will be rewarded with a Laser Drill Beacon.