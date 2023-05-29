There are many Temtems that you find throughout your adventure on the lovely Airborne Archipelago islands. In this guide, we will give you all the information about Temtem Wiplump Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Temtem Wiplump Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Wiplump has the following base stats that increase with the levels and more training
- HP: 66
- STA: 80
- SPD: 70
- ATK: 40
- DEF: 50
- SPATK: 95
- SPDEF: 80
Where To Find Wiplump
Wiplump is a fairly common find on the Island of Deniz. You can find it at the Thalassian Cliffs, Sillaro River and Aguamarina Caves.
Type Defense
Depending on the Type Defense, a Temtem can be particularly effective or ineffective against other Temtems. For Wiplump, we have compiled all its strengths and weaknesses below:
- Fire: 0.5x
- Water: 0.5x
- Grass: 2x
- Electric: 4x
- Earth: 0.25x
- Wind: 0.5x
- Toxic: 2x
Evolution
This Temtem is the final form in an evolutionary line consisting of 2 stages. Once Fomu has been leveled up 20 times, it will evolve into Wiplump. You can find Fomu easily Sillaro River, The Gifted Bridges, Windward Fort and Aguamarina Caves.
If you are unable to find a Wiplump, simply catch Fomu and evolve it into Wiplump by rapidly gaining XP and leveling up.
Wiplump Techniques
Wiplump has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up.
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|1
|Bubbles
|Water
|27
|5
|2
|Head Charge
|Melee
|80
|10
|4
|Tenderness
|Mental
|–
|3
|9
|Ice Cubes
|Water x2
|54
|13
|17
|Blizzard
|Wind
|120
|15
|23
|Cold Breeze
|Wind
|10
|9
|27
|Drill Impact
|Neutral
|120
|20
|42
|Tornado
|Wind
|145
|31
In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|1
|Tsunami
|Water + Wind
|70
|25
|7
|Noxious Bomb
|Water x2
|100
|20
|8
|Awful Song
|Neutral x2
|96
|20
The following moves can be learned via Breeding
|Name
|Type
|Damage
|Stamina
|Ice Shuriken
|Water
|60
|14
|Lullaby
|Mental
|–
|27
|Sharp Rain
|Water
|130
|20