In this guide we have all the information on Temtem Tateru Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats to allow you to add this Temtem to your party.

Tateru is a nature type temtem and keep in mind it is the only one in its hierarchy, it does not evolve from anything or to anything.

Its base color is white and has light blue or green patches on arms, legs and around eyes. On upper side of both the legs, Tateru also has some dark blue oval shapes. Tateru are very tall, but despite of their impressive height.

Tateru are very shy and naturally not so aggressive. You need to properly train them before you take them to battle, once they are in the arena they can be recognized by their upright posture and sensitive antennae, always alert.

Tateru has the following base stats

HP: 70

Stamina: 90

Speed: 60

Attack: 68

Defense: 66

SPAttack: 54

SPDefense: 66

Tateru Locations

Tateru can be found on the following location(s):

In the Prasine Coast area of the Deniz Island.

In the Thalassian Cliffs area of the Deniz Island.

In the Gifted Bridges area of the Deniz Island.

In the Windward Fort area of the Deniz Island.

In the Aguamarina area of the Deniz Island.

Skills and Techniques

These are the techniques that Tateru can learn from leveling up:

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 1 Tenderness neutral Status – 3 0 Normal 3 Scratch neutral Physical 20 4 0 Normal 6 Nibble neutral Physical 37 7 0 Normal 10 Heavy Blow neutral Physical 58 11 0 Normal 13 Sand Splatter earth Physical 35 7 0 Normal 17 Rage melee Status – 10 1 Normal 25 Fierce Claw neutral Physical 71 13 0 Normal 33 Lullaby mental Status – 27 2 Low 44 Stone Ball earth(+fire) Physical 130 29 0 Low

These are the techniques that Tateru can learn from technique courses

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 3 Turbo Choreography wind(+wind) Status – 27 1 Very High 4 Wake Up neutral Physical 1 – 0 Very High 7 Noxious Bomb toxic Physical 100 20 0 Normal 10 Confiscate neutral Status – 7 0 Normal 12 Rend neutral Special 50 22 2 Normal 16 Held Anger neutral Physical 130 12 3 Low 18 Major Slash neutral Physical 150 33 1 Normal

These are the techniques that Tateru can learn through breeding

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority Inner Spirit melee Special 170 23 2 Normal Held Anger neutral Physical 130 12 3 Low Perfect Jab melee Physical 40 15 0 Normal

Evolution

Tateru is the only temtem in its hierarchy and as mentioned before, it does not evolve into or from anything else.

Traits

Soft Touch: When attacking an asleep status condition target, it won’t wake up.

Resilient: Overexertion cannot knock it out.

Type Defense

Type defense will tell you how much damage a Temtem can take from each other type of Temtem