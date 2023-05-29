In this guide we have all the information on Temtem Tateru Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats to allow you to add this Temtem to your party.
Tateru is a nature type temtem and keep in mind it is the only one in its hierarchy, it does not evolve from anything or to anything.
Its base color is white and has light blue or green patches on arms, legs and around eyes. On upper side of both the legs, Tateru also has some dark blue oval shapes. Tateru are very tall, but despite of their impressive height.
Tateru are very shy and naturally not so aggressive. You need to properly train them before you take them to battle, once they are in the arena they can be recognized by their upright posture and sensitive antennae, always alert.
Tateru has the following base stats
- HP: 70
- Stamina: 90
- Speed: 60
- Attack: 68
- Defense: 66
- SPAttack: 54
- SPDefense: 66
Tateru Locations
Tateru can be found on the following location(s):
- In the Prasine Coast area of the Deniz Island.
- In the Thalassian Cliffs area of the Deniz Island.
- In the Gifted Bridges area of the Deniz Island.
- In the Windward Fort area of the Deniz Island.
- In the Aguamarina area of the Deniz Island.
Skills and Techniques
These are the techniques that Tateru can learn from leveling up:
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|1
|Tenderness
|neutral
|Status
|–
|3
|0
|Normal
|3
|Scratch
|neutral
|Physical
|20
|4
|0
|Normal
|6
|Nibble
|neutral
|Physical
|37
|7
|0
|Normal
|10
|Heavy Blow
|neutral
|Physical
|58
|11
|0
|Normal
|13
|Sand Splatter
|earth
|Physical
|35
|7
|0
|Normal
|17
|Rage
|melee
|Status
|–
|10
|1
|Normal
|25
|Fierce Claw
|neutral
|Physical
|71
|13
|0
|Normal
|33
|Lullaby
|mental
|Status
|–
|27
|2
|Low
|44
|Stone Ball
|earth(+fire)
|Physical
|130
|29
|0
|Low
These are the techniques that Tateru can learn from technique courses
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|3
|Turbo Choreography
|wind(+wind)
|Status
|–
|27
|1
|Very High
|4
|Wake Up
|neutral
|Physical
|1
|–
|0
|Very High
|7
|Noxious Bomb
|toxic
|Physical
|100
|20
|0
|Normal
|10
|Confiscate
|neutral
|Status
|–
|7
|0
|Normal
|12
|Rend
|neutral
|Special
|50
|22
|2
|Normal
|16
|Held Anger
|neutral
|Physical
|130
|12
|3
|Low
|18
|Major Slash
|neutral
|Physical
|150
|33
|1
|Normal
These are the techniques that Tateru can learn through breeding
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|Inner Spirit
|melee
|Special
|170
|23
|2
|Normal
|Held Anger
|neutral
|Physical
|130
|12
|3
|Low
|Perfect Jab
|melee
|Physical
|40
|15
|0
|Normal
Evolution
Tateru is the only temtem in its hierarchy and as mentioned before, it does not evolve into or from anything else.
Traits
Soft Touch: When attacking an asleep status condition target, it won’t wake up.
Resilient: Overexertion cannot knock it out.
Type Defense
Type defense will tell you how much damage a Temtem can take from each other type of Temtem
- Neutral: 1x damage
- Fire: 1x damage
- Water: 1x damage
- Nature: 1x damage
- Electric: 1x damage
- Earth: 1x damage
- Mental: 2x damage
- Wind: 1x damage
- Digital: 1x damage
- Melee: 1x damage
- Crystal: 1x damage
- Toxic: 1x damage