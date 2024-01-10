How To Get All Starborn Armor Sets In Starfield

Starfield New Game Plus allows players to complete the long game in a short amount of time and get a specific reward at the end: a Starborn Armor. The New Game Plus will begin with the first Starborn spacesuit already equipped. You also get a mighty A rank ship called Starborn Guardian.

As there are ten spacesuits in total, you need to complete the game ten times to collect all of them. With each time, the Starborn guardian spaceship also gets upgrades along with additional marks to its name. The spacesuits also get better each time with improved stats.

The first-speed run can take about 20-30 hours, depending on how much players focus on the main storyline. This is a long time, and the thought of going through it ten times can be tiring. Luckily, after the first round, you don’t need to do that.

There is a speed version that takes only an hour to complete. Additionally, you get a spacesuit as a reward, which makes this speed run worth it. Here’s the list of all the suits you can get for each gameplay.

Astra: New Game Plus

Phys: 149

Energy: 149

Em: 149

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 0012E187

As soon as you start New Game Plus, you’ll spawn with the Astra Starborn armor spacesuit. You don’t need to do anything to get this first one. The stats of the Asta spacesuit are the best ones you’ll get in the whole game, so automatically, it is the best one for now.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Materia: New Game Plus 2

Physical: 159

Energy: 159

Electromagnetic: 159

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 001CBA49

After finishing the game for the first time in New Game Plus, you get the Materia Starborn armor in Starfield. This bears similarity to the Astra spacesuit, with the only difference being the metal. There is a lot more metal in this armor. It also has more Physical Energy than the Astra spacesuit.

Locus: New Game Plus 3

Physical: 170

Energy: 170

Electromagnetic: 170

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 001CBA4A

A different take from the previous two, Locus Starborn armor is a basic spacesuit covered with a ragged cloth. The crumpled and rough cloth gives the armor much more character. The Locus Starborn Spacesuit is unlocked for New Game Plus 3.

Tenebris: New Game Plus 4

Physical: 181

Energy: 181

Electromagnetic: 181

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 001CBA4D

If you’ve completed the New Game Plus three times, you can now get the Tenebris Starborn Spacesuit in Starfield. Until now, this armor has been the best looking, with glossy black finishes and a sharp helmet. If you want a cool look, this can indeed be added to the bucket list of things you should collect in Starfield.

Solis: New Game Plus 5

Physical: 192

Energy: 192

Electromagnetic: 192

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 002D7365

An updated version of the Locus Spacesuit, where the cloth is traded for a more thick-looking material, is the design of Solis Starborn spacesuit. As you start the fifth round of New Game Plus, you’ll have the Solis Starborn spacesuit in your possession.

Gravitas: New Game Plus 6

Physical: 203

Energy: 203

Electromagnetic: 203

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 0021C77E

Gravitas Spacesuit is similar to Solis, with the only difference being its accents, which are in sand color, and the obviously increased statistics. With this armor, you are now in the 200+ category, which is an outstanding achievement. You get this armor in the sixth New Game Plus gameplay.

Bellum: New Game Plus 7

Physical: 214

Energy: 214

Electromagnetic: 214

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 001CBA4E

After completing the game six times, you can get the Bellum Starborn Spacesuit in the Starfield. A darker version of its predecessors, the Bellum Starborn armor continues with its rough cloth style.

Tempus: New Game Plus 8

Physical: 224

Energy: 224

Electromagnetic: 224

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 002D7346

A sister armor design to Tenebris, Tempus Starborn armor is the eighth armor in the Starborn armor series. Its statistics are also increased from its predecessor armor. Out of all the armors of this lineup, the Tempus is the coolest looking.

Avitus: New Game Plus 9

Physical: 235

Energy: 235

Electromagnetic: 235

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 001CBA52

Avitus Starborn spacesuit is the second to last spacesuit that can be obtained after finishing the New Game Plus game eight times. This has an 11 number increase in its statistics from Tempus in the Starfield. The armor design is more similar to starting armor with a ragged cloth over a basic spacesuit. The only difference is the color of the cloth.

Venator Starborn Armor: Available in New Game Plus 10

Physical: 246

Energy: 246

Electromagnetic: 246

Thermal: 50

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Armor ID: 0021C77F

The last Starborn Armor in the Starfield is the Venator Spacesuit. This spacesuit is obtained after ten rounds of Starfield, the main game, and the other nine of New Game Plus, which is the New Game Plus 9. The Venator armor has the highest value of Physical, Energy, and EM, making it the most potent suit out of the whole game.

The Venator Spacesuit design is a little lacking as it is the most potent spacesuit. It just looks like a Bellus spacesuit with some tweaks. Even though it is not part of the main game, no one can deny that its statistics are the highest among all and can be unlocked if the player is passionate enough.

Are there other ways to get Starborn Armors?

As the described and proper way to get all Starborn armor is quite long, some players have found a different and easier way to get the Starborn Armor without completing the whole game. When the time comes, you can kill either The Hunter of The Emiarry and in their drop, you’ll find a random Starborn Armour.

This is a much more effective way to keep two Starborn armors with yourself. That is because, for every new run for New Game Plus, your previous armor is removed. For example, if you’ve played the third game with Tenebris, once you end and move to the next game, you won’t have the Tenebris armor anymore.

So it’s better to stop at the armor you want and then just wander around. This defeats the purpose of collecting armor, as the previous one is getting eliminated by itself.

You can also open the console command and use the following command to spawn the Starfield Starborn armor:

player.additem(Item ID)

Replace the Item ID with the Armor ID you want to spawn, and you are good to go.