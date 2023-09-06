Starfield Red Tape Blues: Executive Assistant Questions And Answers

It’s time to apply for a job! The Red Tape Blues quest in Starfield will lead you to fill out a job application for Executive Assistant to Peter Brennan. This application feels more like a test where if answered wrong you might not get that white-collared job you always needed. So, we’re here to help you get that job by helping you out with the answers to the job questions for Executive Assistant.

Starfield Red Tape Blues questions and answers

To send your job application for work at Deimos Staryard, you will need to answer a few questions at the kiosk. Don’t worry, you aren’t actually going to be working in an office. The whole purpose of Red Tape Blues quest in Starfield is to get close to Peter Brennan so you can help the miners on Mars get better equipment.

Below are the Executive Assistant application questions and their correct answers for the Red Tape Blues quest in Starfield.

Question 1: How many years of experience do you have as an executive, administrative, or other corporate assistant?

Answer: 5 to 10 years.

Question 2: What is the highest level of education you have completed?

Answer: Bachelor’s Degree

Question 3: The Executive wants you to bring them a “whiskey, neat.” What does that mean?

Answer: About 43ml shot of Whiskey, served at room temperature.

Question 4: A VIP arrives at the office for a meeting with the Executive, who is inexplicably running late. What should you do?

Answer: Offer drinks. Apologize, assure that the exec will return soon.

Question 5: A malfunction prevents the Executive’s starship from starting up, and they need to go to an important offworld meeting soon. What course of action do you take?

Answer: Use the company credits to immediately charter an expensive luxury craft.

Question 6: While handling the Executive’s email, you come across a message from someone claiming to have damaging information about the Executive. What should you do?

Answer: Take the info to the board of directors so they can handle it.

Question 7: The Executive contacts you and asks you to see them in their office in the middle of the night. You can tell they are drunk. What do you do?

Answer: Contact security and let them deal with it.

Once you’re done filling out the job application, the next thing that you need to do in Red Tape Blues quest is simple in Starfield. Eliminate all the other rivals. No, I don’t mean kill them, just delete their applications.

How to delete applications for other job applications

You meet up with Trevor, the one who gave you the idea for getting a job. He suggests hacking into Tia’s work computer in Cydonia.

During the Red Tape Blues quest in Starfield, it’s best to arrive around 5:00 to 6:00pm (17:00 to 18:00) in-game and wait for Tia to leave before entering the area.

Once you manage to delete all the job applications, you’re the only applicant there is that the company can hire.

In other words, the above answers are only subjective, you do not need to follow it since you’ll be accepted either way – the outcome remains the same regardless of what you answer.

Now that you know you’re the only best application they have, you may return to Trevor and continue your Red Tape Blues in Starfield.