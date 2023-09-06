How Do Cross Saves Work In Starfield

People have different consoles nowadays, and they might have some friends on one, and some friends on another. As such, instead of players being forced to create different accounts on every console, Bethesda has integrated a cross-platform saves transfer option. This guide will look at how cross-saves work in Starfield and how players can transfer their saves from one platform to another.

How to use Starfield cross saves

Starfield is available now on both PC and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and the game uses cloud-based game saves. Players can freely use their saves on both their PC and Xbox with the appropriate settings.

The first thing players need to do is to have a copy of Starfield purchased on the Xbox Store to be able to use cross saves. Download the Xbox Store on your PC or mobile, and create an account that players have on all their platforms. If you already have an account, most probably your Microsoft account, just use that to log in to the Xbox platform on the console or PC app.

From here, things are simple. Just download the game on your PC and Xbox and play to your heart’s content. All your saves are on the cloud, and you can access them from whatever device you want to play Starfield on.

Can you transfer saves from Xbox to Steam version of Starfield?

Unfortunately, players cannot use cross saves if they are playing Starfield bought from Steam. Steam does not have access to Microsoft’s cloud and as such, any save made in the game purchased on Steam will not carry over to your other devices.

Steam players will have to rely on Steam’s own cloud storage and then login to their own account on another PC if they wish to continue using those saves. Although this doesn’t count as cross-save but at least you still have the cloud functionality.