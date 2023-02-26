How To Make Animal Traps In Sons Of The Forest

You will need animal traps to gather food for survival in the Sons of Forest. You can place hundreds of these animal traps in the forest and wait for some animal to get caught. Animals are an excellent food source, so knowing how to make animal traps is important in Sons of the Forest.

How to make an Animal Trap

Making animal traps in Sons of the Forest is simple; you only need some sticks and five minutes. Now to build the traps, your first requirement is gathering sticks.

On this island, sticks are scattered all over the ground. You need sticks to make traps, which can also get by cutting down trees. Equip your axe from your inventory to cut down trees and collect sticks.

To set up the Animal trap, you will need 14 sticks in Sons of the Forest. If you had more sticks, like 25, you could use them to make a fish trap in Sons of the Forest. You can place the Small animal traps on a flat surface, whereas fish traps must be completely submerged in water to work.

But here, we will stick to the Animal Traps. After getting the items, open the Guide Book, hold the “X” key to switch to buildable objects, and select traps. Find the ideal placement for the trap by moving the ghost trap around.

Press E multiple times to lay down the sticks. If you don’t have enough sticks, the frame will stay in place and won’t fall apart, so you can leave it mid-build to go and collect more sticks.

Placing these traps around your campsite (build your campsite in a rabbit-populated area) and placing multiple traps for a higher chance of catching prey is beneficial. To increase your chances of survival, build a fence to store your animals in Sons of the Forest.