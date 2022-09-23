How To Get Nightingale Armor In Skyrim

Nightingale is a unique armor given to the best Thieves in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Getting this armor is not a difficult job, but you will need to spend a few hours in the Thieves Guild Questline.

We have compiled this guide so you can know after which quest you can get Nightingale armor and what is the right time to go for it in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Where is the Nightingale Armor Located in Skyrim

There is no place where you can find this armor set in Skyrim. The only way to get it is complete “The Pursuit” quest in the Thieves Guild Questline and start the “Trinity Restored” quest.

During the “Trinity Restored” quest, you will get to become a member of the Nightingales. Suppose you are looking to get a high-level variant of the Nightingale Armor. In that case, we recommend waiting until you reach level 32.

Once you are at level 32 or above, you can start the Trinity Restored quest, in which you will get the Nightingale armor set. You have to follow Karlia, and she will take you to the Three Armor Stones.

Activate the Armor Stones, and you will get the Nightingale Armor set. After getting the armor, you will take an oath to join the Nightingales and become a servant of Nocturnal.

Nightingale Armor Enchantments

Each piece of armor has an enchantment that will buff different abilities. If you wear full armor set, a special effect called Nightingale Armor Full Set will be activated.

Below you will find all the buffs each piece can give you if you get this armor at level 32 or above.

Nightingale Armor: Increase Frost resistance by 50% and Stamina by 40 Points.

Lower the movement noise.

One-hand attacks do 25% more damage, and lockpicking gets 25% easier.

The spell casting cost of Illusion spells is reduced by 17%.

Stats

The base stats of the Nightingale Armor sets at level 32 or above are below.

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value Nightingale Armor 34 12 1949 Nightingale Gloves 10 2 1294 Nightingale Boots 10 2 5434 Nightingale Hood 15 2 969

Upgrades

Using Void Salts and Arcane Blacksmith perk, you can upgrade all pieces of Nightingale Armor set at the Workbench.