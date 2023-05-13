Skyrim Cooking Guide – All Food Recipes, Best Food Recipes, How To Cook

Why do we cook food? Obviously, to have the combined benefits of the ingredients we use and stay healthy. Same is the case with Skyrim. You can use the raw ingredients to cook food which provides you more benefits than the individual components and that is where our Skyrim Cooking Guide comes in.
Cooking can be very useful as players will be able to cook many dishes in Skyrim that give better buffs or increase in health and Stamina compared to raw ingredients and this Skyrim cooking guide will help you with how to cook and all the recipes in the game.
The cooking task can be performed at particular campsites, cooking pots, and cooking pits. You need to follow the recipes to cook good food. Don’t worry if you are bad at cooking since we will be helping you along the way, with our food recipes.
For more help on Skyrim, read our Character Builds, Archetypes, and Leveling Guide.
Skyrim Cooking Guide – Best Cooking Recipes
Cooking dishes and storing them can be very useful in the time of need in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim as these dishes can give better buffs compared to the raw ingredients and this Skyrim Cooking guide will help you with the best cooking recipes and how to cook in Skyrim.
Venison Chop
Ingredients Required: One Salt Pile, One Venison
It will restore your health by 5.
Vension Soup
Ingredients: Cabbage, Potato, Tomato, Leek
Restores 1 Health and 1 Stamina per second for 12 minutes
Venison Stew
Ingredients Required: One Leek, One Potato, One Salt Pile, One Venison
Restores stamina by 15.
Horker Stew
Ingredients Required: Garlic, Horker meat, Lavender, Tomato
Restores Stamina and health by 15 and there in an increment (+1) in health every second for 12 minutes.
Tomato Soup
Ingredients Required: One Leek, One Salt Pile, One Tomato
Restores Stamina and Health by 15.
Vegetable Soup
Ingredients Required: One Cabbage, One Leek, One Potato, One Tomato
There is an increment in both health and stamina (+1) for 12 minutes.
Cabbage Potato Soup
Ingredients Required: One Cabbage, One Potato, One Leek, One Salt Pile
Restores Health and Stamina by 10
Beef Stew
Ingredients Required: One Carrot, One Raw Beef, One Garlic, One Salt pile
Stamina is increased (25) for 12 minutes each second. It also restores it by 2 per second for the same duration.
Cooked Beef
Ingredients Required: Raw Pile, Raw Beef
Restores health by 20.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Ingredients Required: One Chicken Breast, One Salt Pile
Restores health by 5.
Horker Loaf
Ingredients Required: One Horker meat, One Salt Pile
Restores health by 10.
Horse Haunch
Ingredients Required: One Horse meat, One Salt Pile
Will restore health by 10.
Leg of Goat Roast
Ingredients Required: One leg of Goat, One Salt Pile
Increases health by 10.
Mammoth Steak
Ingredients Required: One Mammoth Snout, One Salt Pile
Restores health by 10
Pheasant Roast
Ingredients Required: One Pheasant breast, One Pheasant Pile
Restores health by 5.
Rabbit Haunch
Ingredients Required: One Rabbit leg, One Salt Pile
Restores health by 5.
Salmon Steak
Ingredients Required: One Salmon meat, One Salt Pile
Restores health by 5.
Horker Ash and Yam Stew (DR)
Ingredients: Garlic, Ash Yam, Horker Meat
Restores Health by 16 and Stamina by 12 points
Elsweyr Fondue
Ingredients Required: One Ale, One Eidar Cheese Wheel, One Moon Sugar
Regenerates (20 for 12 minutes) and Fortifies (100 for 12 minutes) Magicka.
Apple Cabbage Stew
Ingredients: Cabbage, Red Apple, Salt pile
Health +10, Stamina +15
Potato Soup
Ingredients: Potato, Salt pile
Restores Stamina and Health by 10 points each.
Cabbage Soup
Ingredients: Cabbage, Salt pile
+10 Health, +8 Stamina
Clam Chowder (HF)
Ingredients: Clam Meat, Jug of Milk, Potato, Butter
Restores Health and Stamina by 10 points.
Steam Mudcarb Legs (HF)
Ingredients: Mudcarb Legs, Butter
+12 Health
That is all for our Skyrim Cooking guide with tips on the best cooking recipes in Skyrim and how to cook in Skyrim.