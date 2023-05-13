Skyrim Cooking Guide – All Food Recipes, Best Food Recipes, How To Cook

Why do we cook food? Obviously, to have the combined benefits of the ingredients we use and stay healthy. Same is the case with Skyrim. You can use the raw ingredients to cook food which provides you more benefits than the individual components and that is where our Skyrim Cooking Guide comes in.

Cooking can be very useful as players will be able to cook many dishes in Skyrim that give better buffs or increase in health and Stamina compared to raw ingredients and this Skyrim cooking guide will help you with how to cook and all the recipes in the game.

The cooking task can be performed at particular campsites, cooking pots, and cooking pits. You need to follow the recipes to cook good food. Don’t worry if you are bad at cooking since we will be helping you along the way, with our food recipes.

Skyrim Cooking Guide – Best Cooking Recipes

Venison Chop

Ingredients Required: One Salt Pile, One Venison

It will restore your health by 5.

Vension Soup

Ingredients: Cabbage, Potato, Tomato, Leek

Restores 1 Health and 1 Stamina per second for 12 minutes

Venison Stew

Ingredients Required: One Leek, One Potato, One Salt Pile, One Venison

Restores stamina by 15.

Horker Stew

Ingredients Required: Garlic, Horker meat, Lavender, Tomato

Restores Stamina and health by 15 and there in an increment (+1) in health every second for 12 minutes.

Tomato Soup

Ingredients Required: One Leek, One Salt Pile, One Tomato

Restores Stamina and Health by 15.

Vegetable Soup

Ingredients Required: One Cabbage, One Leek, One Potato, One Tomato

There is an increment in both health and stamina (+1) for 12 minutes.

Cabbage Potato Soup

Ingredients Required: One Cabbage, One Potato, One Leek, One Salt Pile

Restores Health and Stamina by 10

Beef Stew

Ingredients Required: One Carrot, One Raw Beef, One Garlic, One Salt pile

Stamina is increased (25) for 12 minutes each second. It also restores it by 2 per second for the same duration.

Cooked Beef

Ingredients Required: Raw Pile, Raw Beef

Restores health by 20.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Ingredients Required: One Chicken Breast, One Salt Pile

Restores health by 5.

Horker Loaf

Ingredients Required: One Horker meat, One Salt Pile

Restores health by 10.

Horse Haunch

Ingredients Required: One Horse meat, One Salt Pile

Will restore health by 10.

Leg of Goat Roast

Ingredients Required: One leg of Goat, One Salt Pile

Increases health by 10.

Mammoth Steak

Ingredients Required: One Mammoth Snout, One Salt Pile

Restores health by 10

Pheasant Roast

Ingredients Required: One Pheasant breast, One Pheasant Pile

Restores health by 5.

Rabbit Haunch

Ingredients Required: One Rabbit leg, One Salt Pile

Restores health by 5.

Salmon Steak

Ingredients Required: One Salmon meat, One Salt Pile

Restores health by 5.

Horker Ash and Yam Stew (DR)

Ingredients: Garlic, Ash Yam, Horker Meat

Restores Health by 16 and Stamina by 12 points

Elsweyr Fondue

Ingredients Required: One Ale, One Eidar Cheese Wheel, One Moon Sugar

Regenerates (20 for 12 minutes) and Fortifies (100 for 12 minutes) Magicka.

Apple Cabbage Stew

Ingredients: Cabbage, Red Apple, Salt pile

Health +10, Stamina +15

Potato Soup

Ingredients: Potato, Salt pile

Restores Stamina and Health by 10 points each.

Cabbage Soup

Ingredients: Cabbage, Salt pile

+10 Health, +8 Stamina

Clam Chowder (HF)

Ingredients: Clam Meat, Jug of Milk, Potato, Butter

Restores Health and Stamina by 10 points.

Steam Mudcarb Legs (HF)

Ingredients: Mudcarb Legs, Butter

+12 Health

That is all for our Skyrim Cooking guide with tips on the best cooking recipes in Skyrim and how to cook in Skyrim.