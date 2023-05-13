Skylanders Trap Team Legendary Treasures Locations Guide



Legendary Treasures are must-have for achieving 100 percent completion in Skylanders Trap Team. You can place these legendary treasures in Skylanders academy to unlock different rewards, cosmetic items and other valuables.

Skylanders Trap Team Legendary Treasures Locations

Found in each chapter of Skylanders Trap Team, legendary treasures are a must for any completionist Skylanders fan. For the very purpose, we have not only given detailed locations of where you can find them but also where you should place them in Academy.

Legendary Tribal Statue

Location: Chapter 2 – Windbag Woods

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Courtyard to get the floating statue.

Once you have taken down the enemies after the short bridge beyond the locked gate, use the bombs to destroy the gate and the tank; then take down the group of trolls supporting the tank.

Instead of following Blobbers, destroy the Traptanium crystal to reach the Legendary Tribal Statue.

Legendary Chompy Statue

Location: Chapter 3 – Nort’s Rescue & Chompy Hatchery

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Main Hall to make the large statues appear.

As soon as you reach to Nort’s Rescue you will see a wooden fence on your left, destroying it will reveal the Legendary Chompy Statue.

Legendary Golden Egg

Location: Chapter 4 – Rump Feather Roost

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Main Hall, attack it to open it up.

Create a forked vine bridge using the nut and take the right fork to reach a switch. Use it to unlock the Bounce Pad and then take the Bounce Pad to jump up to Rump Feather Roost.

After the battle with Shrednaught and the fight with trolls, find the blue platform on top of a cage on the right side. Ride it down and get off of it on the side to get the Legendary Golden Egg.

Legendary Pepper

Location: Chapter 5 – Main Counter Top

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Kitchen to get the decoration.

After taking down the Trolls and Grinnades use the deck gun and destroy two doors. There is a gun on the right, walk towards it and look for a low spot in the bread railing.

Jumping over will get you the Legendary Pepper, however you will have to use Teleport Pad to get back to the deck.

Legendary Bubble Fish

Location: Chapter 6 – Bluster Squad Island

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Courtyard to get decoration near quick travel spots.

Once you have used the bridge near Earth Gate to go and kill Chompies and the evil minions, take the bridge to get to the larger island. You will see the Traptanium crystal in front of you, destroying it will unveil the Legendary Bubble Fish.

Legendary Golden Frog

Location: Chapter 7 – The Mystery Marshes

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Outer Walkway to change the look of the area.

It takes two puzzles to free Marsha, after which you should follow her without leaving her field until she stops at dry land. Then walk to the otehr side away from her to reach the stone blocks.

Pushing them will get you a path over the water, you get the Legendary Golden Frog here.

Legendary Cyclops Teddy Bear

Location: Chapter 8 – Library Lock Out

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Courtyard to make it float between buildings.

Complete the Lock Puzzle on the door and then destroy every stack off books. Go on top of the stone platorms and get to the highest platform using the steam vents; the Legendary Cyclops Teddy Bear will on top of it.

Legendary Saw Blade

Location: Chapter 9 – Nature Bridges West

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Main Hall to get the wall decoration.

Get to the back corner platform by using the bamboo and metal bridges to collect the Legendary Saw Blade once you are there.

Legendary Eel Plunger

Location: Chapter 10 – Digestion Deck

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Outer Walkway to make the Eel pop up from pools.

Spot the round shaped goo spouts, there will be two of them. Pass them when they stop spouting to reach the other side. You will find the Legendary Eel Plunger along with a pile of coins once once you get to the other side.

Legendary Masterpieces

Location: Chapter 11 – End of the Line

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Main Hall to make paintings appear over the fireplace.

At the last platform where the train stops you will see the Legendary Masterpieces floating over the platform. Go ahead and pick them up.

Legendary Clocktower

Location: Chapter 12 – Tower Approach

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Persephone’s Treehouse to get grandfather clock.

Once you have destroyed all the enemies, the Battle Gate will open up. Go ahead and destroy the Traptanium crystal too. Getting on the platform over the wires, you can reach the platform that has Legendary Clocktower.

Legendary Rocket

Location: Chapter 13 – Containment Tower

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Game Room to open the Observatory.

Destroy the Traptanium crystal and then use the pick up the metal bridge. take it to Q.U.I.G.LE.Y.’s platform and over there, take the Super Bounce Pad to find a Treasure Chest and the Legendary Rocket.

Legendary Mabu Parachute

Location: Chapter 14 – Troll Base Entrance

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Courtyard for raining Mabu.

You will see the Northwest Tower and Northeast Tower doorways on the other side of the gates past the Lock Puzzle. There, on your ride side you should see a Health Regenifier, there are timberwoods behind it.

Destroy the timberwoods and you will find a way leading to the Legendary Mabu Parachute.

Legendary Geode Key

Location: Chapter 15 – Middle Defenses

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Kitchen to open the Crystal Caverns

After you have taken down the sky pirates and the closed gate near a turret, you must defeat Hawkmongous with a Skystones Smash rematch. get rid of him and you can grab the Legendary Geode Key that you should see nearby

Legendary Golden Dragon Head

Location: Chapter 16 – Dust Bowl

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Main Hall to get door decorations

Make the Chopmy Worms fly away and follow Cali who will lead you to the cleared bowl. On a platform to the let you should find the Legendary Dragon Head.

Legendary Hippo Head

Location: Chapter 17 – The Secret Vault

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Upper Hallway for a new pillar base

In the Secret Vault, go to the back end of the room where the crystal beam puzzle is. Do not miss out any tile, step on each one of them to get rid of the wall beyond which the Legendary Hippo Head can be reached.

Legendary Windmill

Location: Mirror of Mystery

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Courtyard to make the windmill appear

In the Rainbow Rockside, go towards the left side of Rainbow Harmony Farms until you find the spot where there is a grassy ledge due to a guard rope being cut.

Jump down from there and walk ahead for a while until you find the Legendary Windmill.

Legendary Flynn Statue

Location: Nightmare Express

Where to Place in Academy: Place it in the Upper Hallway to make the statue of Flynn appear

First of all, make sure you have a bomb at hand. Open up the Villain Stash after changing to a Villain and toss the bomb at Stone Cage and release the artifact. Now look for the ledges on your right and jump up to the Legendary Flynn Statue.

If you find something confusing or missing, comment and we will help you out!