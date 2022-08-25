Saints Row Side Hustle Locations Guide

Saints Row is filled with minigames and side activities to keep you engaged if you want to take a break from the overbearing pressure of rising with the saints. One of these is the Side Hustles, small bit size activities that you can easily complete in under five minutes for getting the All Mine trophy. So here, we have a guide for the location of all the Side Hustle activities in Saints Row if you are struggling to find them all on your own.

Saints Row Side Hustle Locations

There are five different types of Side Hustle missions that you can find and complete. The total number of Side Hustle activities in Saints Row Reboot that players need to complete the game 100% is 41.

The Side Hustle Activities are as follows:

@Tcha Side Hustles

The Side Hustle requires you to give a low rating on a business and the people who own the business will show up to beat you. You need to defeat them to complete the mission. Depending on how many stars you give to the business, the number of enemies and the rewards will increase.

The least rating is a 4-Star rating, with minimum enemies and the lowest reward, and the highest rating is 1-Star, which will spawn a larger number of enemies and earns a much higher reward. However, to complete the Hustle, you can just simply give out a 4-Star rating and be done with it.

@Tcha # 1

The first is a part of the story. You need to talk to the woman on her quest marker to unlock all the other Side Hustles as well.

@Tcha # 2

Unlocked by talking to the same woman at the first @Tcha marker in Mercado. Give any rating and defeat all the enemies.

@Tcha # 3

After you talk to the first woman in Mercado, this one will be unlocked. Give any star rating and defeat all the enemies.

@Tcha # 4

Found in West Providencia, unlocked after you talk to the first woman in Mercado.

@Tcha # 5

Found in Old Town West. Again, unlocked by talking to the woman in Mercado.

@Tcha # 6

This one is unlocked in Marina East after you talk to the woman in Mercado.

@Tcha # 7

The seventh @Tcha is found in Marina West.

@Tcha # 8

This one is found in Rojas Desert.

@Tcha # 9

The ninth @Tcha is found in East Flats.

@Tcha # 10

This one can e found in El Dorado.

@Tcha # 11

You can find this Side hustle in Badlands South.

@Tcha # 12

The last @Tcha Side Hustle is found in Rojas Desert.

Pony Express Missions

These side missions require you to fulfill the role of an off-road courier. You need to make it through treacherous terrain to get to your destination, and all in a fixed time limit. You can mess with the police to get additional bonus experience in these missions.

Pony Express # 1

Found in Smelterville West.

Pony Express # 2

This is found in the Rojas desert, the first of the two.

Pony Express # 3

This one is also found in the Rojas Desert.

Pony Express # 4

This Side Hustle is found in Monte Vista.

Pony Express # 5

This one is automatically unlocked and is found in West Flats.

Pony Express # 6

The 6th Pony Express is found in East Flats, unlocked after completing the Pony Express in North Badlands.

Pony Express # 7

This Side Hustle is found in Badlands South.

Pony Express # 8

Automatically unlocked in the story and requires you to finish the race. Found in Badlands South.

Pony Express # 9

Found in the Badlands North.

Pony Express # 10

After completing the Badlands South Pony Express, this one is unlocked in Badlands North.

Pony Express # 11

The last of the Pony Express Missions, you can unlock it automatically in the story.

Choplifting Missions

These Side Hustle missions will put your skills to the test. You need to use airlift to steal objects, and then return the item within the time limit without damaging it.

To make things harder, the weight of the object you are stealing makes it very difficult to maneuver the helicopter if the weight is high. If the object is light, it’s a walk in the park.

Choplifting # 1

Unlocked in story automatically. This is the first Choplift5 mission unlocked. In Old Town East.

Choplifting # 2

Available in Smelterville West.

Choplifting # 3

Found in West Flats after you complete the first Choplift Side Hustle.

Choplifting # 4

This one is in El Dorado. It is unlocked after you complete the Choplift in West Flats.

Choplifting # 5

Found in Badlands North after you complete the Choplift in West Flats

Choplifting # 6

The last Choplift, found in Rojas Desert North after you have completed the West Flats Choplift.

Riding Shotgun

This is the most fun of the Side Hustle missions, at least for us. You tag along with a driver for a dangerous meeting where things are bound to go wrong, and it’s your job to make sure that the driver stays safe during the entire commotion.

Riding Shotgun # 1

Found in Smelterville West, this is unlocked after you complete the first Riding Shotgun Side Hustle in Providencia.

Riding Shotgun # 2

The first Riding Shotgun mission is unlocked automatically in the story and is found in East Providencia.

Riding Shotgun # 3

This Side Hustle mission is found in Monte Vista, after you complete the Riding Shotgun in El Dorado.

Riding Shotgun # 4

This Riding Shotgun is unlocked in Marina East after you complete the mission in Lakeshore South.

Riding Shotgun # 5

This Riding Shotgun, in Lakeshore South is automatically unlocked in main story missions.

Riding Shotgun # 6

This Riding Shotgun mission in El Dorado is automatically unlocked in the main story mission.

Wingsuit Saboteur

These Side Hustles missions require you to use your wingsuit and fly to different roofs and plant bombs there on the antennas.

Once all the bombs have been placed, you can detonate them. You have to take out any resistance you face and make sure you do it all in the time limit.

Wingsuit Saboteur # 1

The first mission is unlocked along the main story, in Smelterville East.

Wingsuit Saboteur # 2

Unlocked after completing the first Wingsuit Saboteur. It can be found in old Town East.

Wingsuit Saboteur # 3

Available in Marina West after your first attempt at Saboteur.

Wingsuit Saboteur # 4

Can be found in Lakeshore North.

Wingsuit Saboteur # 5

Found in East Flats after you complete the saboteur in Smelterville.

Wingsuit Saboteur # 6

The last Wingsuit Saboteur is found in El Dorado.