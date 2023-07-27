How To Solve The Forbidden Grove Harp Puzzle In Remnant 2

Located in the Forbidden Grove, the Harp puzzle is one of the most frustrating puzzles to solve in Remnant 2. However, you don’t need to worry as the solution for this puzzle is not randomized so we can provide a direct solution.

The Forbidden Grove itself is located in the world of Yaesha and this puzzle is the final obstacle that stops you from fighting a boss in Remnant 2.

The Forbidden Grove Harp puzzle solution in Remnant 2

Before you start solving the harp puzzle, you need to power it. This can be done by pulling a lever to activate the gear mechanism that powers the Harp. This lever is located on the opposite side of that checkpoint room. Follow the blue path to reach the lever.

You need to take the stairs to reach there. The Lever is in the middle of the room. After interacting with it, the gear in the room will start spinning and you will be able to solve the Harp Puzzle in the Forbidden Grove of Remnant 2.

After pulling the lever, return to the Harp room. Besides the entrance, you will find a book that contains the clue for solving the puzzle.

The symbols on the left page correspond to the pins that you need to pull on the Harp. They also specify the correct spacing of the pins to play the correct tones.

To solve this harp puzzle in the Forbidden Grove, notice that the music box contains five columns of pins on a rotating drum in Remnant 2.

You need to pull the correct pins in each column with appropriate spacing to solve this puzzle. It might seem intimidating to decode the musical symbols in the book but don’t worry, as the puzzle is the same for everyone, we have decoded them for you.

Pull the pins in accordance with the table below to solve the puzzle.

# 1 2 3 4 5 1 – – – – X 2 – – – – – 3 – – – X – 4 – – – – – 5 – – X – – 6 – – – X – 7 X – – – – 8 – – – – –

Only pull the pins marked by the “X” in the table. The rest need to be pushed back in where needed. If you pull all the pins correctly, a Flute song will play after pulling the lever. If you happen to pull the wrong pin, the song will play till the correct pin’s part.

That is all you need to know to solve the music box harp puzzle in the Forbidden Grove of Remnant 2.