PS5 Takes Back United States As The Best-Selling Console Of July 2021

PlayStation 5 has reportedly regained its crown as the best-selling console in the United States for the month of July 2021 after being outsold by Xbox Series X (and Series S) in the country just a month prior.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, The NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella confirmed that PS5 was the best-selling console in the United States throughout July 2021 but in terms of revenue generated from sales, not in terms of units sold.

Nintendo Switch, like in past months, continues to cement its dominant position in the United States for selling the most consoles in July 2021. PS5 in comparison fared better in sales due to its steeper price tag.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 led the hardware market in dollar sales for the month of July, while Nintendo Switch once again led in unit sales. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 13, 2021

Furthermore, in addition to selling the most Nintendo Switch units, Nintendo also managed to achieve another feat of strength. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was the best-selling game (combining both digital and physical sales) in the United States for July 2021 across all platforms.

Meanwhile Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the best-selling game on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Spider-Man: Miles Morales improved its rankings on PlayStation in July 2021 by coming in second, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare took second place on Xbox.

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently confirmed that it has solved the ongoing semiconductor shortage to ensure better production volumes of PS5 moving forward. However, expect the 2021 holiday season to be the same as last year, meaning that it will still be difficult to find an available console unit for Christmas shopping.

More than 10 million PS5 consoles have been sold worldwide so far and that too with supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite challenges, PS5 has still become the fastest-selling PlayStation console in history.