In this Outriders Best Devastator Builds guide, we’ll be walking you through the best builds for the Devastator class in Outriders, which includes a breakdown of the class skills, best armor mods and weapons.

Outriders Worldslayer Best Devastator Builds

The Devastator is one of the strongest classes in Outriders. The Devastator is an extremely tanky class that controls earthen abilities.

This class has some insane defensive abilities, but it also comes with some surprisingly good offensive abilities as well. This makes the Devastator a really powerful and balanced class, and it can be made into an unstoppable force if you create the right build for it.

To help you out with that, we’ll be walking you through the best builds for the Devastator class in this guide.

But before we do that, let’s take a look at the eight skills this class comes with and the skill tree so you can have a better understanding of the builds.

Devastator Skills

Boulderdash : The Devastator charges straight ahead, interrupting all hostiles in his path and inflicting damage on them. At the end of this move, you smash the ground and deal AoE damage.

: The Devastator charges straight ahead, interrupting all hostiles in his path and inflicting damage on them. At the end of this move, you smash the ground and deal AoE damage. Earthquake : Releases a shockwave that inflicts 85 damage on the affected targets and interrupts all enemies in front of the Devastator.

: Releases a shockwave that inflicts 85 damage on the affected targets and interrupts all enemies in front of the Devastator. Endless Mass : Encloses the target in stone, dealing Bleed damage. This move also pulls other enemies that are present within a certain radius towards the stone. The stone then explodes, dealing damage to all of them.

: Encloses the target in stone, dealing Bleed damage. This move also pulls other enemies that are present within a certain radius towards the stone. The stone then explodes, dealing damage to all of them. Golem : Increases the Devastator’s damage resistance by 65% for 8 seconds.

: Increases the Devastator’s damage resistance by 65% for 8 seconds. Gravity Leap : The Devastator jumps into the air and stays airborne for a few seconds. While airborne, the Devastator can target a hostile and recast the skill to slam down on them, inflicting AoE Seismic damage and interrupting all enemies within a certain radius.

: The Devastator jumps into the air and stays airborne for a few seconds. While airborne, the Devastator can target a hostile and recast the skill to slam down on them, inflicting AoE Seismic damage and interrupting all enemies within a certain radius. Impale : Interrupts the target’s skills and inflicts bleed on them. The target then gets impaled if the damage is lethal, making a zone for the Devastator, which grants an HP and armor regen bonus to all allies present within its range for nine seconds.

: Interrupts the target’s skills and inflicts bleed on them. The target then gets impaled if the damage is lethal, making a zone for the Devastator, which grants an HP and armor regen bonus to all allies present within its range for nine seconds. Reflect Bullets : Spawns a barrier that protects the Devastator from all enemy projectiles and absorbs all incoming damage. After 10 seconds, the damage absorbed by the shield is reflected back to the enemies in front.

: Spawns a barrier that protects the Devastator from all enemy projectiles and absorbs all incoming damage. After 10 seconds, the damage absorbed by the shield is reflected back to the enemies in front. Tremor: Sets off a series of explosions near the Devastator, which deal damage and drains the health of the hostiles that are present within its range.

Devastator Skill Tree

The Devastator class’s skill tree is divided into three sections: Vanquisher, Warden and Seismic Shifter.

The Vanquisher section is focused on increasing your weapon damage, accuracy and reload speed.

The Warden is more defense-based, focusing mostly on your health and armor regeneration.

The Seismic Shifter section allows you to strengthen your Anomaly Power and makes you more resistant to negative status effects.

The all-new PAX skill tree can be accessed after you have reached level 30. Just like the base game skill tree they can also be reset.

There are two new Skills Tree in Outriders Worldslayer.

Wrecker

Tectonic Shifter

Below are some of the best builds to use with the Devastator class in the beginner, mid and end game of Outriders.

Devastator Anomaly Power Build

This build is made for late-game Devastator players who urge for survival and damage at the same time.

Skills

The skills you want to use for this build are:

Golem

Reflect Bullets

Gravity Leap

The Golem skill gives you 65% damage resistance for 12 seconds. The mods you’re going to be using will be significantly increasing the duration of this effect, and they’ll also allow it to inflict bleed on the targets. This will keep you fortified almost all the time while also making you constantly deal bleed damage to enemies.

Reflect Bullets will do more or less the same thing as Golem. You’ll be applying bleeds to the enemies and will also be protected from their attacks.

Gravity Leap will work perfectly with Golem as you’ll be able to activate the damage resistance effect of Golem while you’re airborne.

Armor Mods

Below are the mods you should aim for in your armor

Headgear

Ultimate Impaler : Impale skill can be activated 2 more times before triggering the Cooldown.

: Impale skill can be activated 2 more times before triggering the Cooldown. Thunder’s Legacy : You become charged with Anomaly lightning dealing damage every 8 seconds to 3 enemies within a 10-meter radius. It has an eight-second cooldown.

: You become charged with Anomaly lightning dealing damage every 8 seconds to 3 enemies within a 10-meter radius. It has an eight-second cooldown. Euthaniser: Deal more damage to enemies afflicted by Toxic status

Chest Armor

Arms and Anomaly : Critical shots increases your Anomaly Power for 6 seconds. It has a six seconds cooldown.

: Critical shots increases your Anomaly Power for 6 seconds. It has a six seconds cooldown. Earth’s Legacy : Increases Earthquake’s skill range by 60%.

: Increases Earthquake’s skill range by 60%. Captain Hunter: Increases your damage against Elites.

Leg Armor

Tainted Blood : Increases the damage dealt to enemies afflicted with Bleed.

: Increases the damage dealt to enemies afflicted with Bleed. Ground Crush : Increases Earthquake skill damage.

: Increases Earthquake skill damage. Freezing Boost: Boosts your damage against enemies with Freeze.

Gloves

Despair : Enemies within the damage radius of Gravity Leap will take 2 times more Anomaly Damage for 5 seconds.

: Enemies within the damage radius of Gravity Leap will take 2 times more Anomaly Damage for 5 seconds. Bloody Boost : Boosts your damage against enemies afflicted with Bleed.

: Boosts your damage against enemies afflicted with Bleed. Power Assimilation: Boosts your Anomaly Power for each Elite present on the battlefield.

Boots

Extra Quake : Earthquake skill can be activated 1 more time before triggering the cooldown.

: Earthquake skill can be activated 1 more time before triggering the cooldown. Phantom Dash: Your default roll is replaced with Phantom Dash which enables you to quickly pass-through enemies.

Weapons

There are two weapons that you will use to properly utilize the build

Absolute Zero

Ultimate Freezing Bullets : Inflicts Freeze on enemies. It has a 1-second cooldown.

: Inflicts Freeze on enemies. It has a 1-second cooldown. Ultimate Toxic Bullets : Inflicts Toxic on enemies. It has a 1-second cooldown.

: Inflicts Toxic on enemies. It has a 1-second cooldown. Omen: Shots launch a cover-piercing Anomaly projectile that deals Bleed Status and deals damage. The status applied increases damage received by 10% for 3 seconds. It has a 4-second cooldown.

Thunderbird

Ultimate Storm Whip : Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing damage. It has a 3-second cooldown.

: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing damage. It has a 3-second cooldown. Claymore Torrent : Shots damage 4 enemies within a 6-meter radius with Anomaly blades dealing damage. It has a 2-second cooldown.

: Shots damage 4 enemies within a 6-meter radius with Anomaly blades dealing damage. It has a 2-second cooldown. Slashing Twister: Successful shots create a tornado effect that lasts 6 seconds and deals damage every 0.5 seconds. The tornado gets larger over time. It has a 6-second cooldown.

Ascension Tree

For the Ascension tree, you will be keeping your focus on the Anomaly tree and later on, Prowess.

For the Anomaly tree, you will focus on

Anomaly Power

Resistance Pierce

Status Power

Anomaly Damage

For the Prowess tree, you will focus on