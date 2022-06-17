Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Tetro Puzzle Guide

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Tetro Puzzles are an extremely important but often overlooked way of increasing the Combat Power of your character. If you’re looking to learn more about the function of Tetro Puzzles and how you can complete them, we’ll be showing you all the information you need to know about Tetro Puzzles in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

What are Tetro Puzzles in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds?

Tetro Puzzles are one of the quickest and simplest ways of making your character more powerful in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds. Not only do Tetro Puzzles increase the Combat Power (CP) of your character, but they also allow you to raise specific stats, giving you more control over the stat spread of your character.

Tetro Puzzles will be unlocked after you finish the main story missions. To access Tetro Puzzles, open the menu and click on the “Power-Up” option. A sub-option for Tetro Menu will appear. Click on it to view the Tetro Puzzles.

Most of the Tetro Puzzles will be locked at first. The initial puzzles require thousands of coins (and a specific character level) to be unlocked, while the subsequent puzzles need specific pages, like the Face Page, Pierced Heart Page and House Page.

To find these pages, click on the Records option in the menu and then click on Monster Soulstones. In this menu, click on Specialties. You’ll find most of these pages in this menu. To acquire them, you need to get the required stars in the different Specialties.

How Do Tetro Puzzles Work in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds?

Your goal with the Tetro Puzzles is to simply fill out the board with puzzle pieces until the pieces fit together to make the required shape. The shape that you have to create is that of an animal.

There are 16 total Tetro Puzzles in the game and the puzzles have different star ratings, ranging from 1-star to 6-stars. The higher the star value of the Tetro Puzzle, the better stats you’ll gain from filling it. The shape that you need to create is different for each board. It can be a Chicken, Penguin, Doberman etc.

To obtain puzzle pieces in Ni no Kuni, you need to farm Vintage Trunks. Every region has monsters that have a chance to drop Vintage Trunks. These will be your main F2P source of puzzle pieces.

If you’re having trouble finding Vintage Trunks, you have the option of buying a Tetro Puzzle Treasure Chest Bundle from the Shop for 900 diamonds. If you want to remain F2P, the Labyrinth of Dreams can also grant puzzle pieces as rewards.

The puzzle pieces in Tetro Puzzles have a color and shape designated to them. The color and shape of the puzzle piece denote the unique stat it provides you with. And each puzzle piece will grant CP by default.

For example, the upside-down purple L-shaped piece will provide you Accuracy, while the purple square will provide you with an Attack. Do note that each Tetro Puzzle has a color type to it, meaning that you can only fill it up using pieces of that specific color.

Another great thing about Tetro Puzzles is that the different puzzle boards will also provide you with unique stats as a bonus. For example, the “Chick” puzzle will grant Accuracy, while the “Chicken” puzzle will grant Accuracy and Evasion as bonus stats.

So if you’re looking for a specific stat to increase for your character, take a look at the different puzzles and puzzle pieces to figure out which puzzle and which pieces grant that specific stat.

Once you’ve got that figured out, you need to complete that puzzle using as many of those specific puzzle pieces as you can. If you manage to do so successfully, you will gain a massive increase in that particular stat.

Puzzle pieces can also be upgraded to raise the stat increase that they give. To do that, click on the “Combine” tab in the Tetro Puzzle menu. In this tab, you will need to put 5 puzzle pieces of the same star rating and combine them. You will then receive a random puzzle piece of a higher star value.

How to Solve Tetro Puzzles in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Once you’ve unlocked a Tetro Puzzle and have the required puzzle pieces, the process of solving the Tetro Puzzles is quite simple. All you need to do is grab the puzzle pieces from the tab on the right and drag them onto the puzzle board. Note that you can rotate each piece however you want, so that’ll help you fit the piece onto the board.

If you’re having trouble solving a Tetro Puzzle, check out this awesome calculator that can solve the board for you!

To see the easiest way to solve a Tetro Puzzle, open up this calculator and press the “Calculation” option (the one to the right of the ▶ symbol)

But if you want your Tetro Puzzle to have specific pieces so you can gain certain stats from it, enter the number of said pieces under its symbol below the board. If it is possible to fit that many pieces in the puzzle, the calculator will show you how to solve the Tetro Puzzle using your desired pieces.

In this way, you’ll be able to create the perfect Tetro Puzzle to cater to your desired stats using the calculator.