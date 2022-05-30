Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds PC Keyboard Controls and Keybinds

Most of the players playing Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC wonder about its keyboard controls and keybinds. They cannot find any dedicated menu for the controls as it is not given. But you don’t have to worry as this guide will cover how you can check all PC Keyboards Controls and Keybinds.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds PC Keyboard Controls

As we all know, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds comes with an autoplay mode, but still, players can take control of their character. It is not a difficult or complex system to check your PC Keyboard controls in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

You can just press the F1 key on your keyboard, and all the buttons shown on the screen will show the key needed to use it. In this way, you can check the complete keyboard controls of Ni ni Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Keybinds

The table below shows all the Keybinds in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and the action they perform.

Keyboard Key Action W,S,A,D Movement Keys V Attack Q,E,R Skills Keys Space Jump K For Opening Class Skills level up Menu M Map Shift Dodge C For stopping AutoRun Quest Navigation X Mount Z Change Camera View F Opens Street Stall Stand G Guild L Shows All Quests P Shows your Profile and Social Features O Game Settings I Inventory CTRL+1 Familiar Skills ESC Quit Game ENTER Opens in-game Chat

You will not get any controller support on either mobile or PC version of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. You can only use the keyboard or touchscreen to play Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds as there are no even controls for the mouse.