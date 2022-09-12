Best Camera Angle Settings To Play NBA 2K23

If you are new to sports games, note that choosing the right camera angle holds great importance. Unlike other genres, sports games like NBA 2K23 can become challenging to play if you have limited vision. Some of you might even feel nauseous with the amount of movement and action packed into a single frame.

The right camera angle for you will make it easier to make quick calls, determine strategies on the fly, and lead the match better on the court.

The following guide will tell you how to change camera angles and choose the best camera angle settings in NBA 2K23.

How to change camera angles and settings in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 features multiple camera angles and all of them are available to use at the start of a match.

Pause the game at any point and then head into Camera Options to cycle between all of the camera angles. Each angle gives the match a new perspective. However, do note that not all of them are that comfortable to play in. Some of them are just there to give your replays and highlights more style.

Camera angles to choose from:

Rail

Side

Skybox

Swivel

2K

Broadcast

High

On-Court

Nosebleed

There are also several camera settings available that you can tweak or adjust for each camera angle. You can play around with the settings until you are satisfied. If not, you can always press the Reset To Default option to start from scratch.

Camera settings to customize:

Zoom

Height

Key Zoom

Rev Angle

Auto Flip

Fix Height

Flip Style

Best camera angles and settings

The best camera angle is the one where you have a great field of view and are able to see the entire (or most of the) court. This will let you know where your players are for quick passes and where the opponents are to push past their guards.

Hence, it goes without saying that the traditional 2K or High camera angles are the best perspectives to choose from in NBA 2K23. Below are a few camera presets that you can use to make your gameplay a great experience.

Camera Angle: 2K

2K is more or less your default camera angle in NBA 2K23. It is just perfect for the job, especially if you are looking to be a little competitive in online matches.

Zoom: 1

Height: 4

Key Zoom: Off

Rev Angle: Off

Auto Flip: Off

Fix Height: On

Flip Style: Spin

Camera Angle: High

Playing high is going to give you the best view of all of your open players. You are likely to get better at pushing the ball through the center when you are watching the court from above. Your three-pointers are also something that relies on good vision.

Zoom: 1

Height: 1

Key Zoom: Off

Rev Angle: Off

Auto Flip: Off

Fix Height: On

Flip Style: Spin

Camera Angle: Courtside

Playing courtside is not going to be easy, but it does allow you to be closer to the action. Courtside is also going to feel like you are watching a real-life NBA match on your screen.

Zoom: 1

Height: 1

Key Zoom: Off

Rev Angle: Off

Auto Flip: N/A

Fix Height: N/A

Flip Style: N/A

Camera Angle: Side

Similar to courtside, playing on side might prove challenging but you will feel an adrenaline rush when pushing offense. Not to mention that rebounding on this camera angle feels incredibly stressful.

Zoom: 1

Height: 1

Key Zoom: Off

Rev Angle: Off

Auto Flip: N/A

Fix Height: N/A

Flip Style: N/A