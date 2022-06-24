Gold is one of the four major currencies used in Naraka: Bladepoint and in some ways, the most important one to keep an eye on.

Unlike the rest of the currencies, Gold is a premium currency that can be purchased with real-world money. Hence, if you are interested in supporting Naraka: Bladepoint by purchasing weapon and character skins and other cosmetics through microtransactions, you will need Gold to spend in the shop.

The following guide will tell you how to get Gold in Naraka: Bladepoint.

How To Get Gold In Naraka: Bladepoint

The first way to get Gold in Naraka: Bladepoint is a no-brainer. You just need to fetch your wallet to purchase Gold with your hard-earned money. That, however, will only take you so far unless you are one of those whales who can sink thousands of dollars on microtransactions to pimp your character and weapons.

There is a second way to get Gold in the game though and that is through its battle pass. There are several tiers in the free version of the battle pass that give you Gold as a reward.

If you max out your free battle pass, you will have a total of 1,280 Gold. You can choose to either spend that Gold in the shop for cosmetics or save to purchase the next battle pass which costs 1,360 Gold.

We recommend saving the Gold because of the rather predatory pricing model in the game.

Unlike other games such as Apex Legends or Call of Duty: Warzone, you don’t earn enough premium currency to purchase the next battle pass in Naraka: Bladepoint. You will be short of 240 Gold once you complete the free version of the battle pass.

That 240 Gold is going to cost you a lot more of your hard-earned money. The reason is that once you are done with your battle pass, the only other way to get that 240 Gold is by purchasing the amount from the shop with real-world money. The only problem is that you have an option to either purchase 1,200 Gold or 3,000 Gold.

If you have saved up your Gold from the battle pass, you can just go with the 1,200 Gold option and purchase the next battle pass. You will hence have enough Gold to spare for the battle pass to follow after that.

You can also take a gamble by purchasing Immortal Treasures with Tae. These are Loot Boxes that can give you Gold but there is a loot spawn percentage involved and that is rather low.