MW3 Zombies Pawn Cellphone Location Guide 

You will need to find the Pawn Cellphone to open the vault in MW3 Zombies. Here is how you can find him and the cellphone.

By Shoaib Rashid

Pawn is among the four mini-bosses you must look for to unlock a secret vault in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. This is part of an Easter egg called the Chessboard Easter Egg. You need to hunt him down to find the Pawn cellphone in MW3 Zombies so you can unlock and open the vault. 

The only thing that’s catchy about this boss is he never spawns on the map. So, how can you acquire the cellphone when you can’t eliminate him? This guide will tell you more. 

Pawn cellphone location  

pawn cellphone location mw3 zombies
  • The location for Pawn can be found at the top right of the map. 
  • It’s a fishing hut near the military base swamp with the zombies and hellhounds. 
  • Eliminate them and move towards the fishing hut to look for Pawn. 
  • You will be able to find his cell phone inside the hut lying in the right corner of the room.  
  • After collecting pawn cellphone in MW3 Zombies, you can send the transmission back to H7, and then you must evacuate the area to complete this objective.  

Related Topics
About the Author
Shoaib Rashid

Shoaib is a competitive gamer spending hours in games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Rainbow 6 siege and Battlefield. He loves to play RPGs and has been active gaming journalist for more than 3 ...