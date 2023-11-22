MW3 Zombies Pawn Cellphone Location Guide 

Pawn is among the four mini-bosses you must look for to unlock a secret vault in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. This is part of an Easter egg called the Chessboard Easter Egg. You need to hunt him down to find the Pawn cellphone in MW3 Zombies so you can unlock and open the vault.

The only thing that’s catchy about this boss is he never spawns on the map. So, how can you acquire the cellphone when you can’t eliminate him? This guide will tell you more.

Pawn cellphone location