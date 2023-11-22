MW3 Zombies Pawn Cellphone Location Guide 

Pawn is among the four mini-bosses you must look for to unlock a secret vault in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. This is part of an Easter egg called the Chessboard Easter Egg. You need to hunt him down to find the Pawn cellphone in MW3 Zombies so you can unlock and open the vault.
The only thing that’s catchy about this boss is he never spawns on the map. So, how can you acquire the cellphone when you can’t eliminate him? This guide will tell you more.
Pawn cellphone location
- The location for Pawn can be found at the top right of the map.
- It’s a fishing hut near the military base swamp with the zombies and hellhounds.
- Eliminate them and move towards the fishing hut to look for Pawn.
- You will be able to find his cell phone inside the hut lying in the right corner of the room.
- After collecting pawn cellphone in MW3 Zombies, you can send the transmission back to H7, and then you must evacuate the area to complete this objective.