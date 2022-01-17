Monster Hunter Rise Best Settings for FPS and Performance Boost

Things can get quite heated when you are hunting epic monsters in Monster Hunter Rise. Now that the game is out on PC, here are the Best Settings for FPS and Performance Boost you can do in MH Rise for the PC version.

Monster Hunter Rise Best Settings for Performance

You can make several adjustments and improvements to gain more FPS and an overall performance boost in MH Rise. We will be covering all of those settings that make a difference.

First, let’s take a look at the game’s system requirements to make sure that your PC meets the minimum criteria to play the game at smooth framerates.

Minimum Requirments

CPU : Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100

: Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) VIDEO CARD : NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550 PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 23 GB

: 23 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended Requirements

CPU : Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300

: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB OS : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) VIDEO CARD : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (VRAM 4GB) PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 23 GB

: 23 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3 GB (4GB AMD)

MH Rise Best Control Settings

If your PC meets these requirements, then we can move on to the next step where you can adjust specific settings to gain performance boosts and make overall improvements to the game.

Controller Button Icon Type

Navigate to the “Game Settings” and scroll down until you spot the “Controller Button Icon Type” option. There are three options here,

Option 1 – Generic Controllers Layout

Option 2 – Xbox Controller Layout

Option 3 – PlayStation Controller Layout

Changing these button icons makes it easier to play the game via the controller as you will always get accurate button prompts.

Button Hold Settings

Under the Controls tab, you can change the Button Hold Settings between Short, Medium, and Long to determine how long you need to press the button to perform actions that require you to hold a button.

We recommend setting this to Short, to make the game feel a lot snappier than before.

Sheathe Settings

Go to the Controls tab again and change the Sheathe setting to Manual. This prevents the game from automatically sheathing your weapon when it is not in use for a few seconds.

Auto sheathing of weapons can be troublesome when you are dodging attacks and not spamming the attack button. The game sometimes sheathes your weapon, thinking that combat is over and you are now exploring.

Monster Hunter Rise Best Graphics Settings

Hunting monsters is no easy feat and the hunt becomes even tougher if you are struggling to maintain solid FPS during the most hectic situations. To help alleviate your performance concerns with the PC port for MH Rise, we have prepared the followed graphics settings.

Keep in mind that your mileage with these MHR graphics settings may vary but our suggestions are purely focused on giving as high FPS as possible without sacrificing on the visual quality.

Dynamic Shadows

Turning off dynamic shadows offers a few extra frames per second.

Image Quality

Set this to 150 percent to retain the native resolution look. Lowering it will significantly increase performance, but make will make the game look grainy and spoiled.

High-Resolution Texture

Sharpens the overall textures of everything. Switching it on or off doesn’t appear to impact performance, so keep it on for the added visual benefit if you have the VRAM for it.

Ambient Occlusion

Turning this setting off increase’s performance at the cost of visuals looking duller. Controls the number of shadows you see in different dark spots of an image.

Shadow Quality

Setting this too low makes shadows appear blocky but the performance gains are insane. This is the most important setting to adjust if you want more frames at the cost of a lesser appealing image and scene quality.

Anti-Aliasing

FXAA (fast approximate anti-aliasing) is the least taxing on performance, while TAA (temporal anti-aliasing) is smoother. Keep tinkering with anti-aliasing to find the best setting for your screen.