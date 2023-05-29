MGSV: Phantom Pain Invoices Locations ‘Fast Travel Points Guide

A guide on where to find all 21 invoices [Fast Travel Points] in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Invoices Locations

There are a total of 21 invoices [Fast Travel Points] in the game; 12 in Afghanistan and 9 in Africa. These appear like orange loading zones and most of the named locations have only one.

You also need to find these invoices in order to acquire a couple of key items; thus unlocking ‘Collector’ Achievement/Trophy.

In this guide, I have provided all invoice [Fast Travel Points] in the game:

Afghanistan

Fast Travel Point #1

Location: Afghanistan Central Base Camp

Once you get to the designated location; head straight and you will find the location on your right.

Fast Travel Point #2

Location: Serak Power Plant

Head straight from the marker and you will find the point in front of a compound.

Fast Travel Point #3

Location: Yakho Oboo Supply Outpost

After you head to the marker, you need to look near the bridge to find the point.

Fast Travel Point #4

Location: Lamar Khaate Palace

This point is located in front of a half-demolished structure.

Fast Travel Point #5

Location: Shago Village

Once you head to the marker shown in the image, you will find the point in plain sight.

Fast Travel Point #6

Location: Wialo Village

Head over to the marker shown in the image and you will see the point right next to a jeep.

Fast Travel Point #7

Location: Eastern Communications Post

This point is located right in front of an outpost.

Fast Travel Point #8

Location: Ghwandai Town

This point is located in Ghwandai Town; head over to the marker shown in the image for more precise location.

Fast Travel Point #9

Location: Wakh Sind Barracks

Once you head over to the marker shown in the image, you will find the point near some shipping crates.

Fast Travel Point #10

Location: Sakhra Ee Village

You need to follow the marker to Sakhra Ee Village and you will find the point right next to a watchtower.

Fast Travel Point #11

Location: Smasei Fort

This point is located in an open space; right next to a vehicle.

Fast Travel Point #12

Location: Mountain Relay Base

The last point is located in Moutain Relay Base; near a camp. You can check the marker in the image for more accurate location.

Africa

Fast Travel Point #1

Location: Lufwa Valley

Once you head over to the marker, you will find the point in front of a large white structure.

Fast Travel Point #2

Location: Kungenga Mine

Head over to the marker and you will find the point next to a watchtower; near a shed.

Fast Travel Point #3

Location: Bampeve Plantation

You need to head over to the marker and you will find the point near a watchtower and a jeep.

Fast Travel Point #4

Location: Mfinda Oilfield

Once you head over to the marker shown in the image, you will find the point near a large white structure.

Fast Travel Point #5

Location: Masa Village

Once you head over to the marker shown in the image, you will find the point near a watchtower.

Fast Travel Point #6

Location: Kiziba Camp

This point is located between a watchtower and a tent-camp in Kiziba Camp.

Fast Travel Point #7

Location: Ditadi Abandoned Village

The point is located near a jeep and several wooden sheds.

Fast Travel Point #8

Location: Nova Braga Airport

Head over to the designated location on the image and you will find the point near some cartons.

Fast Travel Point #9

Location: Munoko ya Nioka Station

The last fast travel point is located in Munoko ya Nioka Station; near some tent-structures and cartons.

