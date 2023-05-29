MGSV: Phantom Pain Invoices Locations ‘Fast Travel Points Guide

A guide on where to find all 21 invoices [Fast Travel Points] in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.
For more help on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, read our Enemies Response Guide, Interpreters Locations and Specialists Locations Guide.
MGSV: Phantom Pain Invoices Locations
There are a total of 21 invoices [Fast Travel Points] in the game; 12 in Afghanistan and 9 in Africa. These appear like orange loading zones and most of the named locations have only one.
You also need to find these invoices in order to acquire a couple of key items; thus unlocking ‘Collector’ Achievement/Trophy.
In this guide, I have provided all invoice [Fast Travel Points] in the game:
Afghanistan
Fast Travel Point #1
Location: Afghanistan Central Base Camp
Once you get to the designated location; head straight and you will find the location on your right.
Fast Travel Point #2
Location: Serak Power Plant
Head straight from the marker and you will find the point in front of a compound.
Fast Travel Point #3
Location: Yakho Oboo Supply Outpost
After you head to the marker, you need to look near the bridge to find the point.
Fast Travel Point #4
Location: Lamar Khaate Palace
This point is located in front of a half-demolished structure.
Fast Travel Point #5
Location: Shago Village
Once you head to the marker shown in the image, you will find the point in plain sight.
Fast Travel Point #6
Location: Wialo Village
Head over to the marker shown in the image and you will see the point right next to a jeep.
Fast Travel Point #7
Location: Eastern Communications Post
This point is located right in front of an outpost.
Fast Travel Point #8
Location: Ghwandai Town
This point is located in Ghwandai Town; head over to the marker shown in the image for more precise location.
Fast Travel Point #9
Location: Wakh Sind Barracks
Once you head over to the marker shown in the image, you will find the point near some shipping crates.
Fast Travel Point #10
Location: Sakhra Ee Village
You need to follow the marker to Sakhra Ee Village and you will find the point right next to a watchtower.
Fast Travel Point #11
Location: Smasei Fort
This point is located in an open space; right next to a vehicle.
Fast Travel Point #12
Location: Mountain Relay Base
The last point is located in Moutain Relay Base; near a camp. You can check the marker in the image for more accurate location.
Africa
Fast Travel Point #1
Location: Lufwa Valley
Once you head over to the marker, you will find the point in front of a large white structure.
Fast Travel Point #2
Location: Kungenga Mine
Head over to the marker and you will find the point next to a watchtower; near a shed.
Fast Travel Point #3
Location: Bampeve Plantation
You need to head over to the marker and you will find the point near a watchtower and a jeep.
Fast Travel Point #4
Location: Mfinda Oilfield
Once you head over to the marker shown in the image, you will find the point near a large white structure.
Fast Travel Point #5
Location: Masa Village
Once you head over to the marker shown in the image, you will find the point near a watchtower.
Fast Travel Point #6
Location: Kiziba Camp
This point is located between a watchtower and a tent-camp in Kiziba Camp.
Fast Travel Point #7
Location: Ditadi Abandoned Village
The point is located near a jeep and several wooden sheds.
Fast Travel Point #8
Location: Nova Braga Airport
Head over to the designated location on the image and you will find the point near some cartons.
Fast Travel Point #9
Location: Munoko ya Nioka Station
The last fast travel point is located in Munoko ya Nioka Station; near some tent-structures and cartons.
Source: PowerPyx.