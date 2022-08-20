Madden 23 Best MUT Players

Having an ideal MUT team requires extensive knowledge of each and every player to cover your positions. In this guide, we have narrowed down the best MUT players for each position in Madden NFL 23 so you can set up your team with the proper knowledge of their capabilities.
Madden NFL 23 Best MUT Players
With the newest edition of the NFL franchise, Madden 23 offers the latest roster of the Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). This year in NFL 23, the best players are,
- Dave Casper from Las Vegas Raiders
- Stephon Gilmore from Indiana Polis Colts
- Joe Burrow from Cincinnati Bengals
- Carlton Davis III from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tyler Higbee from Los Angeles Rams
We will list down the top ten players for each position in Madden NFL 23 MUT. Every player has their own strengths and abilities. Analyzing, and comparing their stats will definitely going to help you in-game.
- Center
- Corner Back
- Defensive Tackle
- Free Safety
- Full Back
- Half Back
- Kickers
- Left Defensive End
- Left Guard
- Left Outside Lineback
- Left Tackle
- Middle Lineback
- Punter
- Quarterback
- Right Defensive End
- Right Guard
- Right Outside Lineback
- Right Tackle
- Strong Safety
- Tight End
- Wide Reciever
Center
The Center is one of the most important positions on the field, alongside the quarterback. Center position has two primary tasks of calling out possible defensive alignments and throwing the ball towards the quarterback.
Here are the top ten MUT players for the center position
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Tyler Biadasz
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|62
|83
|95
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Baltimore Ravens
|86
|76
|82
|88
|Creed Humphrey
|Kansas City Chiefs
|86
|57
|87
|93
|Corey Linsley
|Los Angeles Chargers
|85
|56
|84
|88
|Brian Allen
|Los Angeles Rams
|85
|58
|84
|87
|Jason Kelce
|Philadelphia Eagles
|84
|70
|82
|87
|David Andrews
|New England Patriots
|84
|54
|86
|90
|Austin Blythe
|Seattle Seahawks
|84
|56
|82
|83
|Ryan Kelly
|Indianapolis Colts
|84
|61
|82
|88
|Bradley Bozeman
|Carolina Panthers
|84
|60
|80
|92
Corner Back
The cornerback’s primary task is to defend against the forward throw. This position demands agility and speed.
The best 10 players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|L’Jarius Sneed
|Kansas City Chiefs
|89
|88
|55
|93
|Carlton Davis III
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|89
|87
|58
|92
|Stephon Gilmore
|Indianapolis Colts
|89
|87
|65
|93
|Jalen Ramsey
|Los Angeles Rams
|88
|86
|64
|94
|Patrick Surtain II
|Denver Broncos
|87
|85
|55
|94
|Amani Oruwariye
|Detroit Lions
|87
|86
|59
|92
|JC Jackson
|Los Angeles Chargers
|87
|85
|55
|92
|Desmond King II
|Houston Texans
|87
|85
|65
|92
|Bryce Callahan
|Los Angeles Chargers
|87
|85
|57
|90
|Kyler Gordon
|Chicago Bears
|86
|85
|63
|89
Defensive Tackle
Defensive tackles are the defensive line of a Team. Their main job is to rush the passer and stop running plays directed at the middle of the line of scrimmage.
Here are the top 10 players for the defensive tackle position
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Davon Hamilton
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|87
|66
|85
|89
|Chris Jones
|Kansas City Chiefs
|87
|73
|86
|82
|Mathew Loannidis
|Carolina Panthers
|87
|63
|90
|79
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|86
|67
|86
|67
|Perrion Winfrey
|Cleveland Browns
|86
|74
|84
|78
|Jordan Davis
|Philadelphia Eagles
|86
|76
|88
|69
|D.J. Jones
|Denver Broncos
|85
|68
|86
|78
|Sam Adams
|Seattle Seahawks
|85
|75
|85
|Jonathan Allen
|Washington Commanders
|85
|75
|83
|81
|Shy Tuttle
|New Orleans Saints
|85
|70
|84
|78
Free Safety
The last line of defense is called free safety. At this position, the task of the person is to stay at a safe distance from the line of scrimmage while watching the game unfold, follow the ball and do long passes.
Here are the top ten positions at this position
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Micah Hyde
|Buffalo Bills
|89
|88
|51
|94
|Kevin Byard
|Tennessee Titans
|88
|85
|62
|94
|Adrian Phillips
|New England Patriots
|87
|84
|52
|92
|Jessie Bates III
|Cincinnati Bengals
|87
|85
|47
|95
|Quandre Diggs
|Seattle Seahawks
|87
|86
|63
|98
|Bobby McCain
|Washington Commanders
|87
|86
|68
|93
|Daxton Hill
|Cincinnati Bengals
|86
|86
|54
|92
|Jalen Pitre
|Houston Texans
|86
|84
|60
|90
|Justin Simmons
|Denver Broncos
|85
|84
|55
|96
|Juan Thornhill
|Kansas City Chiefs
|85
|83
|63
|92
Full Back
This is one of the two running back positions. This is an offensive backfield position.
Here is the top ten players list at this position,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Patrick Ricard
|Baltimore Ravens
|85
|65
|85
|88
|Larry Csonka
|Miami Dolphins
|85
|79
|81
|Kyle Juszczyk
|San Francisco 49ers
|84
|75
|83
|90
|C.J. Ham
|Minnesota Vikings
|83
|75
|81
|87
|Reggie Gilliam
|Buffalo Bills
|80
|77
|77
|83
|Keith Smith
|Atlanta Falcons
|80
|68
|78
|79
|Andy Janovich
|Houston Texans
|77
|65
|75
|84
|Khari Blasingame
|Chicago Bears
|74
|78
|69
|86
|Alec Ingold
|Miami Dolphins
|72
|65
|70
|86
|Gabe Nabers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|72
|63
|69
|83
Half Back
It is an offensive position that involves lining up in the backfield and carrying the ball of most rushing plays. It is one of the two running back positions.
The best 10 players of this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Joe Mixon
|Cincinnati Bengals
|89
|86
|76
|96
|Aaron Jones
|Green Bay Packers
|89
|86
|65
|91
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|88
|84
|84
|98
|Barry Sanders
|Madden Ultimates
|87
|86
|71
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|87
|85
|74
|97
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Kansas City Chiefs
|87
|83
|68
|86
|Devin Singletary
|Buffalo Bills
|87
|84
|67
|89
|David Montgomery
|Chicago Bears
|87
|83
|68
|92
|Breece Halls
|New York Jets
|86
|85
|71
|93
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|86
|83
|78
|94
Kickers
Kickers is the most important role in the game as they have to score points for their team. The key responsibility of the player playing at this position is to kick and score goals for getting extra points.
The top ten players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Harrison Butker
|Kansas City Chiefs
|86
|61
|44
|82
|Justin Tucker
|Baltimore Ravens
|86
|61
|40
|85
|Evan McPherson
|Cincinnati Bengals
|85
|64
|37
|84
|Graham Gano
|New York Giants
|84
|63
|44
|82
|Younghoe Koo
|Atlanta Falcons
|83
|59
|47
|87
|Wil Lutz
|New Orleans Saints
|83
|58
|54
|79
|Matt Prater
|Arizona Cardinals
|83
|59
|43
|75
|Chris Boswell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|83
|60
|44
|84
|Jake Elliott
|Philadelphia Eagles
|82
|66
|34
|82
|Daniel Carlson
|Las Vegas Raiders
|82
|61
|52
|83
Left Defensive End
The player at this position line outside the defensive tackle. They must have the strength to fend off an offensive lineman and speed to chase down the quarterback on throwing plays.
The best 10 players are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Dallas Cowboys
|89
|81
|84
|84
|Arik Armstead
|San Francisco 49ers
|87
|82
|86
|84
|George Karlaftis
|Kansas City Chiefs
|86
|77
|83
|83
|Cameron Jordan
|New Orleans Saints
|86
|72
|86
|90
|Jerry Hughes Jr.
|Houston Texans
|85
|78
|80
|80
|Brian Burns
|Carolina Panthers
|85
|80
|70
|84
|Max Crosby
|Las Vegas Raiders
|84
|78
|71
|87
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Los Angeles Chargers
|84
|70
|79
|74
|Dawuane Smoot
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|84
|77
|76
|81
|Derek Wolfe
|Baltimore Ravens
|84
|70
|83
Left Guard
Players at Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.
The top ten players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Joel Bitonio
|Cleveland Browns
|87
|62
|86
|91
|Luke Goedeke
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|86
|65
|85
|82
|Joe Thuney
|Kansas City Chiefs
|86
|61
|84
|93
|Matt Feiler
|Los Angeles Chargers
|85
|52
|84
|90
|Laken Tomlinson
|New York Jets
|85
|57
|83
|91
|Austin Jackson
|Miami Dolphins
|85
|63
|83
|89
|Isaac Seumalo
|Philadelphia Eagles
|84
|59
|83
|85
|Quenton Nelson
|Indianapolis Colts
|84
|52
|86
|90
|David Edwards
|Los Angeles Rams
|83
|60
|82
|90
|Jon Runyan
|Green Bay Packers
|82
|65
|80
|90
Left Outside Lineback
The outside linebacker main job is to cover the end to make sure a run doesn’t escape, and to watch the pass and protect from it.
The top ten players of this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|88
|83
|80
|87
|Markus Golden
|Arizona Cardinals
|87
|83
|82
|84
|Danielle Hunter
|Minnesota Vikings
|87
|84
|80
|78
|Travon Walker
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|86
|85
|85
|78
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Detroit Lions
|86
|79
|85
|85
|Von Miller
|Buffalo Bills
|86
|81
|85
|86
|Joey Bosa
|Los Angeles Charger
|86
|82
|80
|90
|Darius Leonard
|Indianapolis Colts
|86
|82
|75
|92
|Rashan Gary
|Green Bay Packers
|85
|79
|80
|82
|Mathew Judon
|New England Patriots
|85
|78
|83
|85
Left Tackle
The left tackle position in football is a player on the left side of the offensive line that blocks for the quarterback and running back.
The best 10 players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Trent Williams
|San Francisco 49ers
|88
|64
|87
|88
|Tyron Smith
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|58
|86
|88
|Jordan Mailata
|Philadelphia Eagles
|87
|57
|88
|89
|Ikem Ekwonu
|Carolina Panthers
|86
|71
|86
|88
|Kolton Miller
|Las Vegas Raiders
|86
|61
|85
|93
|Taylor Lewan
|Tennessee Titans
|85
|66
|82
|89
|Rashawn Slater
|Los Angeles Charger
|84
|63
|83
|91
|Jonah Williams
|Cincinnati Bengals
|84
|62
|79
|89
|Isaiah Wynn
|New England Patriots
|84
|65
|82
|88
|Jake Mathews
|Atlanta Falcons
|84
|61
|84
|91
Middle Lineback
The goal of the mid linebacker is to stop the runs between the tackles while also keeping an eye on the entire field to see how the play develops.
The top ten players for this role are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Leighton Vander Esch
|Dallas Cowboys
|89
|84
|77
|87
|Patrick Queen
|Baltimore Ravens
|87
|85
|70
|89
|De’Vondre Campbell
|Green Bay Packers
|87
|84
|67
|91
|Germaine Pratt
|Cincinnati Bengals
|87
|85
|75
|89
|Fred Warner
|San Francisco 49ers
|87
|86
|65
|93
|Channing Tindall
|Miami Dolphins
|86
|86
|69
|80
|Brian Asamoah II
|Minnesota Vikings
|86
|84
|70
|86
|Demario Davis
|New Orleans Saints
|86
|83
|79
|95
|Bobby Wagner
|Los Angeles Rams
|85
|83
|69
|97
|Zach Cunningham
|Tennessee Titans
|85
|83
|74
|89
Punter
Punter is a special position and the player on this position has a responsibility to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team member from the line of scrimmage. This way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.
Top ten players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Cameron Johnston
|Houston Texans
|86
|62
|48
|87
|Michael Dickson
|Seattle Seahawks
|86
|62
|47
|86
|Blake Gillikin
|New Orleans Saints
|85
|62
|49
|81
|A.J. Cole III
|Las Vegas Raiders
|84
|53
|47
|83
|Tress Way
|Washington Football Team
|84
|61
|44
|82
|Logan Cooke
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|83
|54
|56
|86
|Sam Martin
|Denver Broncos
|82
|60
|46
|85
|Thomas Morstead
|Miami Dolphins
|82
|61
|68
|90
|Brett Kern
|Tennessee Titans
|81
|53
|45
|75
|Pressley Harvin III
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|81
|48
|66
|84
Quarterback Players
This is an offensive position who always throws forward passes and does touchdown on almost every offensive play.
The top ten players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Jalen Hurts
|Philadelphia Eagles
|89
|85
|67
|87
|Joe Burrow
|Cincinnati Bengals
|89
|74
|60
|92
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|88
|80
|68
|94
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|88
|81
|64
|88
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|87
|78
|59
|96
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|87
|72
|48
|97
|Jameis Winston
|New Orlean Saints
|87
|72
|67
|89
|Carson Wentz
|Washington Football Team
|86
|79
|70
|80
|Desmond Ridder
|Atlanta Falcons
|86
|83
|61
|87
|Kenny Pickett
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|86
|78
|66
|88
Right Defensive End
This position Defends Against the offense from right side.
The top ten players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Myles Garret
|Cleveland Browns
|88
|80
|88
|88
|Aaron Donald
|Los Angeles Rams
|88
|79
|88
|88
|Nick Bosa
|San Francisco 49ers
|87
|82
|80
|86
|Grady Jarrett
|Atlanta Falcons
|87
|73
|86
|82
|Kwity Paye
|Indianapolis Colts
|86
|81
|84
|84
|Chandler Jones
|Las Vegas Raiders
|86
|75
|83
|93
|Cameron Heyward
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|85
|74
|83
|88
|Jeffery Simmons
|Tennessee Titans
|85
|71
|86
|86
|Trey Hendrickson
|Cincinnati Bengals
|84
|77
|75
|85
|Calais Campbell
|Baltimore Ravens
|84
|69
|86
|83
Right Guard
In this position the player is playing as guards to the right side of the offensive line.
The top ten players for this position are
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Trey Smith
|Kansas City Chiefs
|89
|61
|89
|93
|Zack Martin
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|57
|88
|93
|Nate Davis
|Tennessee Titans
|87
|65
|86
|88
|Logan Bruss
|Los Angeles Rams
|86
|64
|83
|83
|Zion Johnson
|Los Angeles Chargers
|86
|72
|84
|87
|Shaq Mason
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|86
|56
|88
|87
|Brandon Scherff
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|86
|62
|84
|88
|Wyatt Teller
|Cleveland Browns
|86
|56
|87
|91
|Trey Smith
|Kansas City Chiefs
|85
|58
|86
|93
|Chris Lindstrom
|Atlanta Falcons
|85
|63
|86
|90
Right Outside Lineback
This position’s responsibility is to cover the end to prevent a run from getting away, as well to keep an eye on a pass and even defend against it.
The top ten players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Harold Landry III
|Tennessee Titans
|89
|84
|71
|89
|Micah Parsons
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|86
|80
|89
|Jayon Brown
|Las Vegas Raiders
|87
|80
|69
|86
|Divine Deablo
|Las Vegas Raiders
|86
|86
|69
|83
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|New York Giants
|86
|82
|82
|82
|Kingsley Enagbare
|Green Bay Packers
|86
|77
|85
|72
|Josh Allen
|Jackson Ville Jaguars
|86
|82
|76
|85
|Khalil Mack
|Los Angeles Chargers
|85
|80
|85
|87
|Micah Parsons
|Dallas Cowboys
|85
|84
|78
|89
|Pete Werner
|New Orleans Saints
|84
|84
|70
|87
Right Tackle
The Right tackle is usually one of the team’s best run blockers.
The top ten Madden 23 MUT players for this position are
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Rob Havenstein
|Los Angeles Rams
|87
|56
|85
|87
|Abraham Lucas
|Seattle Seahawks
|86
|73
|80
|84
|Tristan Wirfs
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|86
|63
|86
|93
|Trent Brown
|New England Patriots
|85
|58
|84
|86
|Ryan Ramczyk
|New Orleans Saints
|85
|52
|86
|90
|Lane Johnson
|Philadelphia Eagles
|84
|66
|79
|87
|Brian O’ Neill
|Minnesota Vikings
|84
|68
|81
|92
|Storm Norton
|Los Angeles Chargers
|84
|66
|79
|88
|David Quessenberry
|Buffalo Bills
|84
|59
|83
|93
|Rob Havenstein
|Los Angeles Rams
|83
|53
|82
|87
Strong Safety
This position is in the center of the field with the strong side of formation near the line of scrimmage.
The top ten players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Kam Chancellor
|Madden Ultimates
|87
|85
|82
|Eric Rowe
|Miami Dolphins
|87
|85
|67
|89
|Kyle Hamilton
|Baltimore Ravens
|86
|84
|67
|93
|Amani Hooker
|Tennessee Titans
|86
|84
|56
|90
|Jimmie Ward
|San Francisco 49ers
|85
|82
|51
|92
|Jayron Kearse
|Dallas Cowboys
|85
|84
|66
|92
|Derwin James Jr.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|85
|84
|66
|94
|Jordan Poyer
|Buffalo Bills
|84
|83
|55
|93
|Harrison Smith
|Minnesota Vikings
|84
|83
|62
|93
|Jayron Kearse
|Dallas Cowboys
|84
|82
|65
|92
Tight End Players
This position is generally a hybrid role helping out the offensive lineman by protecting the quarterback or lining up close to left tackle or right tackle.
Top ten MUT players for this position in Madden NFL 23 are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Dave Casper
|Las Vegas Raiders
|91
|89
|83
|Tyler Higbee
|Los Angeles Rams
|89
|82
|83
|92
|Mark Andrews
|Baltimore Ravens
|88
|83
|77
|97
|Pat Freiermuth
|Pittsburgh Steeler
|87
|82
|81
|89
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|87
|82
|74
|97
|Hunter Henry
|New England Patriots
|87
|82
|77
|90
|David Njoku
|Cleveland Browns
|87
|85
|79
|88
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|86
|84
|81
|94
|Donald Parham Jr.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|86
|85
|73
|86
|Trey McBride
|Arizona Cardinals
|86
|83
|73
|86
Wide Receiver
This position’s primary role is to catch the quarterback’s forward passes.
The top ten players for this position are,
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|88
|85
|57
|99
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|87
|84
|56
|99
|Devante Adams
|Las Vegas Raiders
|87
|85
|52
|97
|DeVonta Smith
|Philadelphia Eagles
|87
|86
|42
|90
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Indianapolis Colts
|87
|84
|68
|91
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|87
|87
|53
|91
|Sterling Shepard
|New York Giants
|87
|82
|62
|86
|Allen Lazard
|Green Bay Packers
|87
|84
|66
|84
|CeeDee Lamb
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|86
|62
|93
|Corey Davis
|New York Jets
|87
|85
|68
|89