Madden 23 Best MUT Players

Having an ideal MUT team requires extensive knowledge of each and every player to cover your positions. In this guide, we have narrowed down the best MUT players for each position in Madden NFL 23 so you can set up your team with the proper knowledge of their capabilities.

With the newest edition of the NFL franchise, Madden 23 offers the latest roster of the Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). This year in NFL 23, the best players are,

  • Dave Casper from Las Vegas Raiders
  • Stephon Gilmore from Indiana Polis Colts
  • Joe Burrow from Cincinnati Bengals
  • Carlton Davis III from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tyler Higbee from Los Angeles Rams

We will list down the top ten players for each position in Madden NFL 23 MUT. Every player has their own strengths and abilities. Analyzing, and comparing their stats will definitely going to help you in-game.

Center

The Center is one of the most important positions on the field, alongside the quarterback. Center position has two primary tasks of calling out possible defensive alignments and throwing the ball towards the quarterback.

Here are the top ten MUT players for the center position

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Tyler Biadasz Dallas Cowboys 87 62 83 95
Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens 86 76 82 88
Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs 86 57 87 93
Corey Linsley Los Angeles Chargers 85 56 84 88
Brian Allen Los Angeles Rams 85 58 84 87
Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles 84 70 82 87
David Andrews New England Patriots 84 54 86 90
Austin Blythe Seattle Seahawks 84 56 82 83
Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Colts 84 61 82 88
Bradley Bozeman Carolina Panthers 84 60 80 92

Corner Back

The cornerback’s primary task is to defend against the forward throw. This position demands agility and speed.

The best 10 players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
L’Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs 89 88 55 93
Carlton Davis III Tampa Bay Buccaneers 89 87 58 92
Stephon Gilmore Indianapolis Colts 89 87 65 93
Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams 88 86 64 94
Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos 87 85 55 94
Amani Oruwariye Detroit Lions 87 86 59 92
JC Jackson Los Angeles Chargers 87 85 55 92
Desmond King II Houston Texans 87 85 65 92
Bryce Callahan Los Angeles Chargers 87 85 57 90
Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 86 85 63 89

Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackles are the defensive line of a Team. Their main job is to rush the passer and stop running plays directed at the middle of the line of scrimmage.

Here are the top 10 players for the defensive tackle position

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Davon Hamilton Jacksonville Jaguars 87 66 85 89
Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs 87 73 86 82
Mathew Loannidis Carolina Panthers 87 63 90 79
Neil Farrell Jr. Las Vegas Raiders 86 67 86 67
Perrion Winfrey Cleveland Browns 86 74 84 78
Jordan Davis Philadelphia Eagles 86 76 88 69
D.J. Jones Denver Broncos 85 68 86 78
Sam Adams Seattle Seahawks 85 75 85
Jonathan Allen Washington Commanders 85 75 83 81
Shy Tuttle New Orleans Saints 85 70 84 78

Free Safety

The last line of defense is called free safety. At this position, the task of the person is to stay at a safe distance from the line of scrimmage while watching the game unfold, follow the ball and do long passes.

Here are the top ten positions at this position

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Micah Hyde Buffalo Bills 89 88 51 94
Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans 88 85 62 94
Adrian Phillips New England Patriots 87 84 52 92
Jessie Bates III Cincinnati Bengals 87 85 47 95
Quandre Diggs Seattle Seahawks 87 86 63 98
Bobby McCain Washington Commanders 87 86 68 93
Daxton Hill Cincinnati Bengals 86 86 54 92
Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 86 84 60 90
Justin Simmons Denver Broncos 85 84 55 96
Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs 85 83 63 92

Full Back

This is one of the two running back positions. This is an offensive backfield position.

Here is the top ten players list at this position,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Patrick Ricard Baltimore Ravens 85 65 85 88
Larry Csonka Miami Dolphins 85 79 81
Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers 84 75 83 90
C.J. Ham Minnesota Vikings 83 75 81 87
Reggie Gilliam Buffalo Bills 80 77 77 83
Keith Smith Atlanta Falcons 80 68 78 79
Andy Janovich Houston Texans 77 65 75 84
Khari Blasingame Chicago Bears 74 78 69 86
Alec Ingold Miami Dolphins 72 65 70 86
Gabe Nabers Los Angeles Chargers 72 63 69 83

Half Back

It is an offensive position that involves lining up in the backfield and carrying the ball of most rushing plays. It is one of the two running back positions.

The best 10 players of this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals 89 86 76 96
Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers 89 86 65 91
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 88 84 84 98
Barry Sanders Madden Ultimates 87 86 71
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 87 85 74 97
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs 87 83 68 86
Devin Singletary Buffalo Bills 87 84 67 89
David Montgomery Chicago Bears 87 83 68 92
Breece Halls New York Jets 86 85 71 93
Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 86 83 78 94

Kickers

Kickers is the most important role in the game as they have to score points for their team. The key responsibility of the player playing at this position is to kick and score goals for getting extra points.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 86 61 44 82
Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 86 61 40 85
Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 85 64 37 84
Graham Gano New York Giants 84 63 44 82
Younghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons 83 59 47 87
Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints 83 58 54 79
Matt Prater Arizona Cardinals 83 59 43 75
Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers 83 60 44 84
Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles 82 66 34 82
Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 82 61 52 83

Left Defensive End

The player at this position line outside the defensive tackle. They must have the strength to fend off an offensive lineman and speed to chase down the quarterback on throwing plays.

The best 10 players are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
DeMarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys 89 81 84 84
Arik Armstead San Francisco 49ers 87 82 86 84
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs 86 77 83 83
Cameron Jordan New Orleans Saints 86 72 86 90
Jerry Hughes Jr. Houston Texans 85 78 80 80
Brian Burns Carolina Panthers 85 80 70 84
Max Crosby Las Vegas Raiders 84 78 71 87
Sebastian Joseph-Day Los Angeles Chargers 84 70 79 74
Dawuane Smoot Jacksonville Jaguars 84 77 76 81
Derek Wolfe Baltimore Ravens 84 70 83

Left Guard

Players at Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns 87 62 86 91
Luke Goedeke Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 65 85 82
Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs 86 61 84 93
Matt Feiler Los Angeles Chargers 85 52 84 90
Laken Tomlinson New York Jets 85 57 83 91
Austin Jackson Miami Dolphins 85 63 83 89
Isaac Seumalo Philadelphia Eagles 84 59 83 85
Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts 84 52 86 90
David Edwards Los Angeles Rams 83 60 82 90
Jon Runyan Green Bay Packers 82 65 80 90

Left Outside Lineback

The outside linebacker main job is to cover the end to make sure a run doesn’t escape, and to watch the pass and protect from it.

The top ten players of this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 88 83 80 87
Markus Golden Arizona Cardinals 87 83 82 84
Danielle Hunter Minnesota Vikings 87 84 80 78
Travon Walker Jacksonville Jaguars 86 85 85 78
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions 86 79 85 85
Von Miller Buffalo Bills 86 81 85 86
Joey Bosa Los Angeles Charger 86 82 80 90
Darius Leonard Indianapolis Colts 86 82 75 92
Rashan Gary Green Bay Packers 85 79 80 82
Mathew Judon New England Patriots 85 78 83 85

Left Tackle

The left tackle position in football is a player on the left side of the offensive line that blocks for the quarterback and running back.

The best 10 players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers 88 64 87 88
Tyron Smith Dallas Cowboys 87 58 86 88
Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles 87 57 88 89
Ikem Ekwonu Carolina Panthers 86 71 86 88
Kolton Miller Las Vegas Raiders 86 61 85 93
Taylor Lewan Tennessee Titans 85 66 82 89
Rashawn Slater Los Angeles Charger 84 63 83 91
Jonah Williams Cincinnati Bengals 84 62 79 89
Isaiah Wynn New England Patriots 84 65 82 88
Jake Mathews Atlanta Falcons 84 61 84 91

Middle Lineback

The goal of the mid linebacker is to stop the runs between the tackles while also keeping an eye on the entire field to see how the play develops.

The top ten players for this role are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Leighton Vander Esch Dallas Cowboys 89 84 77 87
Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens 87 85 70 89
De’Vondre Campbell Green Bay Packers 87 84 67 91
Germaine Pratt Cincinnati Bengals 87 85 75 89
Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers 87 86 65 93
Channing Tindall Miami Dolphins 86 86 69 80
Brian Asamoah II Minnesota Vikings 86 84 70 86
Demario Davis New Orleans Saints 86 83 79 95
Bobby Wagner Los Angeles Rams 85 83 69 97
Zach Cunningham Tennessee Titans 85 83 74 89

Punter

Punter is a special position and the player on this position has a responsibility to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team member from the line of scrimmage. This way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.

Top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Cameron Johnston Houston Texans 86 62 48 87
Michael Dickson Seattle Seahawks 86 62 47 86
Blake Gillikin New Orleans Saints 85 62 49 81
A.J. Cole III Las Vegas Raiders 84 53 47 83
Tress Way Washington Football Team 84 61 44 82
Logan Cooke Jacksonville Jaguars 83 54 56 86
Sam Martin Denver Broncos 82 60 46 85
Thomas Morstead Miami Dolphins 82 61 68 90
Brett Kern Tennessee Titans 81 53 45 75
Pressley Harvin III Pittsburgh Steelers 81 48 66 84

Quarterback Players

This is an offensive position who always throws forward passes and does touchdown on almost every offensive play.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 89 85 67 87
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 89 74 60 92
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 88 80 68 94
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 88 81 64 88
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 87 78 59 96
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 87 72 48 97
Jameis Winston New Orlean Saints 87 72 67 89
Carson Wentz Washington Football Team 86 79 70 80
Desmond Ridder Atlanta Falcons 86 83 61 87
Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers 86 78 66 88

Right Defensive End

This position Defends Against the offense from right side.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Myles Garret Cleveland Browns 88 80 88 88
Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams 88 79 88 88
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers 87 82 80 86
Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons 87 73 86 82
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts 86 81 84 84
Chandler Jones Las Vegas Raiders 86 75 83 93
Cameron Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers 85 74 83 88
Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans 85 71 86 86
Trey Hendrickson Cincinnati Bengals 84 77 75 85
Calais Campbell Baltimore Ravens 84 69 86 83

Right Guard

In this position the player is playing as guards to the right side of the offensive line.

The top ten players for this position are

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs 89 61 89 93
Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys 87 57 88 93
Nate Davis Tennessee Titans 87 65 86 88
Logan Bruss Los Angeles Rams 86 64 83 83
Zion Johnson Los Angeles Chargers 86 72 84 87
Shaq Mason Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 56 88 87
Brandon Scherff Jacksonville Jaguars 86 62 84 88
Wyatt Teller Cleveland Browns 86 56 87 91
Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs 85 58 86 93
Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons 85 63 86 90

Right Outside Lineback

This position’s responsibility is to cover the end to prevent a run from getting away, as well to keep an eye on a pass and even defend against it.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Harold Landry III Tennessee Titans 89 84 71 89
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys 87 86 80 89
Jayon Brown Las Vegas Raiders 87 80 69 86
Divine Deablo Las Vegas Raiders 86 86 69 83
Kayvon Thibodeaux New York Giants 86 82 82 82
Kingsley Enagbare Green Bay Packers 86 77 85 72
Josh Allen Jackson Ville Jaguars 86 82 76 85
Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers 85 80 85 87
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys 85 84 78 89
Pete Werner New Orleans Saints 84 84 70 87

Right Tackle

The Right tackle is usually one of the team’s best run blockers.

The top ten Madden 23 MUT players for this position are

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Rob Havenstein Los Angeles Rams 87 56 85 87
Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks 86 73 80 84
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 63 86 93
Trent Brown New England Patriots 85 58 84 86
Ryan Ramczyk New Orleans Saints 85 52 86 90
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles 84 66 79 87
Brian O’ Neill Minnesota Vikings 84 68 81 92
Storm Norton Los Angeles Chargers 84 66 79 88
David Quessenberry Buffalo Bills 84 59 83 93
Rob Havenstein Los Angeles Rams 83 53 82 87

Strong Safety

This position is in the center of the field with the strong side of formation near the line of scrimmage.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Kam Chancellor Madden Ultimates 87 85 82
Eric Rowe Miami Dolphins 87 85 67 89
Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens 86 84 67 93
Amani Hooker Tennessee Titans 86 84 56 90
Jimmie Ward San Francisco 49ers 85 82 51 92
Jayron Kearse Dallas Cowboys 85 84 66 92
Derwin James Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 85 84 66 94
Jordan Poyer Buffalo Bills 84 83 55 93
Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings 84 83 62 93
Jayron Kearse Dallas Cowboys 84 82 65 92

Tight End Players

This position is generally a hybrid role helping out the offensive lineman by protecting the quarterback or lining up close to left tackle or right tackle.

Top ten MUT players for this position in Madden NFL 23 are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Dave Casper Las Vegas Raiders 91 89 83
Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams 89 82 83 92
Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 88 83 77 97
Pat Freiermuth Pittsburgh Steeler 87 82 81 89
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 82 74 97
Hunter Henry New England Patriots 87 82 77 90
David Njoku Cleveland Browns 87 85 79 88
George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 86 84 81 94
Donald Parham Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 86 85 73 86
Trey McBride Arizona Cardinals 86 83 73 86

Wide Receiver

This position’s primary role is to catch the quarterback’s forward passes.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 88 85 57 99
Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 87 84 56 99
Devante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 87 85 52 97
DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 87 86 42 90
Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts 87 84 68 91
Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 87 87 53 91
Sterling Shepard New York Giants 87 82 62 86
Allen Lazard Green Bay Packers 87 84 66 84
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 87 86 62 93
Corey Davis New York Jets 87 85 68 89

