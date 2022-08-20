Madden 23 Best MUT Players

Having an ideal MUT team requires extensive knowledge of each and every player to cover your positions. In this guide, we have narrowed down the best MUT players for each position in Madden NFL 23 so you can set up your team with the proper knowledge of their capabilities.

Madden NFL 23 Best MUT Players

With the newest edition of the NFL franchise, Madden 23 offers the latest roster of the Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). This year in NFL 23, the best players are,

We will list down the top ten players for each position in Madden NFL 23 MUT. Every player has their own strengths and abilities. Analyzing, and comparing their stats will definitely going to help you in-game.

Center

The Center is one of the most important positions on the field, alongside the quarterback. Center position has two primary tasks of calling out possible defensive alignments and throwing the ball towards the quarterback.

Here are the top ten MUT players for the center position

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Tyler Biadasz Dallas Cowboys 87 62 83 95 Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens 86 76 82 88 Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs 86 57 87 93 Corey Linsley Los Angeles Chargers 85 56 84 88 Brian Allen Los Angeles Rams 85 58 84 87 Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles 84 70 82 87 David Andrews New England Patriots 84 54 86 90 Austin Blythe Seattle Seahawks 84 56 82 83 Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Colts 84 61 82 88 Bradley Bozeman Carolina Panthers 84 60 80 92

Corner Back

The cornerback’s primary task is to defend against the forward throw. This position demands agility and speed.

The best 10 players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA L’Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs 89 88 55 93 Carlton Davis III Tampa Bay Buccaneers 89 87 58 92 Stephon Gilmore Indianapolis Colts 89 87 65 93 Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams 88 86 64 94 Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos 87 85 55 94 Amani Oruwariye Detroit Lions 87 86 59 92 JC Jackson Los Angeles Chargers 87 85 55 92 Desmond King II Houston Texans 87 85 65 92 Bryce Callahan Los Angeles Chargers 87 85 57 90 Kyler Gordon Chicago Bears 86 85 63 89

Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackles are the defensive line of a Team. Their main job is to rush the passer and stop running plays directed at the middle of the line of scrimmage.

Here are the top 10 players for the defensive tackle position

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Davon Hamilton Jacksonville Jaguars 87 66 85 89 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs 87 73 86 82 Mathew Loannidis Carolina Panthers 87 63 90 79 Neil Farrell Jr. Las Vegas Raiders 86 67 86 67 Perrion Winfrey Cleveland Browns 86 74 84 78 Jordan Davis Philadelphia Eagles 86 76 88 69 D.J. Jones Denver Broncos 85 68 86 78 Sam Adams Seattle Seahawks 85 75 85 Jonathan Allen Washington Commanders 85 75 83 81 Shy Tuttle New Orleans Saints 85 70 84 78

Free Safety

The last line of defense is called free safety. At this position, the task of the person is to stay at a safe distance from the line of scrimmage while watching the game unfold, follow the ball and do long passes.

Here are the top ten positions at this position

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Micah Hyde Buffalo Bills 89 88 51 94 Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans 88 85 62 94 Adrian Phillips New England Patriots 87 84 52 92 Jessie Bates III Cincinnati Bengals 87 85 47 95 Quandre Diggs Seattle Seahawks 87 86 63 98 Bobby McCain Washington Commanders 87 86 68 93 Daxton Hill Cincinnati Bengals 86 86 54 92 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans 86 84 60 90 Justin Simmons Denver Broncos 85 84 55 96 Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs 85 83 63 92

Full Back

This is one of the two running back positions. This is an offensive backfield position.

Here is the top ten players list at this position,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Patrick Ricard Baltimore Ravens 85 65 85 88 Larry Csonka Miami Dolphins 85 79 81 Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers 84 75 83 90 C.J. Ham Minnesota Vikings 83 75 81 87 Reggie Gilliam Buffalo Bills 80 77 77 83 Keith Smith Atlanta Falcons 80 68 78 79 Andy Janovich Houston Texans 77 65 75 84 Khari Blasingame Chicago Bears 74 78 69 86 Alec Ingold Miami Dolphins 72 65 70 86 Gabe Nabers Los Angeles Chargers 72 63 69 83

Half Back

It is an offensive position that involves lining up in the backfield and carrying the ball of most rushing plays. It is one of the two running back positions.

The best 10 players of this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals 89 86 76 96 Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers 89 86 65 91 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 88 84 84 98 Barry Sanders Madden Ultimates 87 86 71 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 87 85 74 97 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs 87 83 68 86 Devin Singletary Buffalo Bills 87 84 67 89 David Montgomery Chicago Bears 87 83 68 92 Breece Halls New York Jets 86 85 71 93 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 86 83 78 94

Kickers

Kickers is the most important role in the game as they have to score points for their team. The key responsibility of the player playing at this position is to kick and score goals for getting extra points.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 86 61 44 82 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 86 61 40 85 Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals 85 64 37 84 Graham Gano New York Giants 84 63 44 82 Younghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons 83 59 47 87 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints 83 58 54 79 Matt Prater Arizona Cardinals 83 59 43 75 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers 83 60 44 84 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles 82 66 34 82 Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders 82 61 52 83

Left Defensive End

The player at this position line outside the defensive tackle. They must have the strength to fend off an offensive lineman and speed to chase down the quarterback on throwing plays.

The best 10 players are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA DeMarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys 89 81 84 84 Arik Armstead San Francisco 49ers 87 82 86 84 George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs 86 77 83 83 Cameron Jordan New Orleans Saints 86 72 86 90 Jerry Hughes Jr. Houston Texans 85 78 80 80 Brian Burns Carolina Panthers 85 80 70 84 Max Crosby Las Vegas Raiders 84 78 71 87 Sebastian Joseph-Day Los Angeles Chargers 84 70 79 74 Dawuane Smoot Jacksonville Jaguars 84 77 76 81 Derek Wolfe Baltimore Ravens 84 70 83

Left Guard

Players at Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns 87 62 86 91 Luke Goedeke Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 65 85 82 Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs 86 61 84 93 Matt Feiler Los Angeles Chargers 85 52 84 90 Laken Tomlinson New York Jets 85 57 83 91 Austin Jackson Miami Dolphins 85 63 83 89 Isaac Seumalo Philadelphia Eagles 84 59 83 85 Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts 84 52 86 90 David Edwards Los Angeles Rams 83 60 82 90 Jon Runyan Green Bay Packers 82 65 80 90

Left Outside Lineback

The outside linebacker main job is to cover the end to make sure a run doesn’t escape, and to watch the pass and protect from it.

The top ten players of this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 88 83 80 87 Markus Golden Arizona Cardinals 87 83 82 84 Danielle Hunter Minnesota Vikings 87 84 80 78 Travon Walker Jacksonville Jaguars 86 85 85 78 Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions 86 79 85 85 Von Miller Buffalo Bills 86 81 85 86 Joey Bosa Los Angeles Charger 86 82 80 90 Darius Leonard Indianapolis Colts 86 82 75 92 Rashan Gary Green Bay Packers 85 79 80 82 Mathew Judon New England Patriots 85 78 83 85

Left Tackle

The left tackle position in football is a player on the left side of the offensive line that blocks for the quarterback and running back.

The best 10 players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers 88 64 87 88 Tyron Smith Dallas Cowboys 87 58 86 88 Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles 87 57 88 89 Ikem Ekwonu Carolina Panthers 86 71 86 88 Kolton Miller Las Vegas Raiders 86 61 85 93 Taylor Lewan Tennessee Titans 85 66 82 89 Rashawn Slater Los Angeles Charger 84 63 83 91 Jonah Williams Cincinnati Bengals 84 62 79 89 Isaiah Wynn New England Patriots 84 65 82 88 Jake Mathews Atlanta Falcons 84 61 84 91

Middle Lineback

The goal of the mid linebacker is to stop the runs between the tackles while also keeping an eye on the entire field to see how the play develops.

The top ten players for this role are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Leighton Vander Esch Dallas Cowboys 89 84 77 87 Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens 87 85 70 89 De’Vondre Campbell Green Bay Packers 87 84 67 91 Germaine Pratt Cincinnati Bengals 87 85 75 89 Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers 87 86 65 93 Channing Tindall Miami Dolphins 86 86 69 80 Brian Asamoah II Minnesota Vikings 86 84 70 86 Demario Davis New Orleans Saints 86 83 79 95 Bobby Wagner Los Angeles Rams 85 83 69 97 Zach Cunningham Tennessee Titans 85 83 74 89

Punter

Punter is a special position and the player on this position has a responsibility to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team member from the line of scrimmage. This way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.

Top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Cameron Johnston Houston Texans 86 62 48 87 Michael Dickson Seattle Seahawks 86 62 47 86 Blake Gillikin New Orleans Saints 85 62 49 81 A.J. Cole III Las Vegas Raiders 84 53 47 83 Tress Way Washington Football Team 84 61 44 82 Logan Cooke Jacksonville Jaguars 83 54 56 86 Sam Martin Denver Broncos 82 60 46 85 Thomas Morstead Miami Dolphins 82 61 68 90 Brett Kern Tennessee Titans 81 53 45 75 Pressley Harvin III Pittsburgh Steelers 81 48 66 84

Quarterback Players

This is an offensive position who always throws forward passes and does touchdown on almost every offensive play.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 89 85 67 87 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 89 74 60 92 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 88 80 68 94 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 88 81 64 88 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 87 78 59 96 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 87 72 48 97 Jameis Winston New Orlean Saints 87 72 67 89 Carson Wentz Washington Football Team 86 79 70 80 Desmond Ridder Atlanta Falcons 86 83 61 87 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers 86 78 66 88

Right Defensive End

This position Defends Against the offense from right side.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Myles Garret Cleveland Browns 88 80 88 88 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams 88 79 88 88 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers 87 82 80 86 Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons 87 73 86 82 Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts 86 81 84 84 Chandler Jones Las Vegas Raiders 86 75 83 93 Cameron Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers 85 74 83 88 Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans 85 71 86 86 Trey Hendrickson Cincinnati Bengals 84 77 75 85 Calais Campbell Baltimore Ravens 84 69 86 83

Right Guard

In this position the player is playing as guards to the right side of the offensive line.

The top ten players for this position are

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs 89 61 89 93 Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys 87 57 88 93 Nate Davis Tennessee Titans 87 65 86 88 Logan Bruss Los Angeles Rams 86 64 83 83 Zion Johnson Los Angeles Chargers 86 72 84 87 Shaq Mason Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 56 88 87 Brandon Scherff Jacksonville Jaguars 86 62 84 88 Wyatt Teller Cleveland Browns 86 56 87 91 Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs 85 58 86 93 Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons 85 63 86 90

Right Outside Lineback

This position’s responsibility is to cover the end to prevent a run from getting away, as well to keep an eye on a pass and even defend against it.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Harold Landry III Tennessee Titans 89 84 71 89 Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys 87 86 80 89 Jayon Brown Las Vegas Raiders 87 80 69 86 Divine Deablo Las Vegas Raiders 86 86 69 83 Kayvon Thibodeaux New York Giants 86 82 82 82 Kingsley Enagbare Green Bay Packers 86 77 85 72 Josh Allen Jackson Ville Jaguars 86 82 76 85 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers 85 80 85 87 Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys 85 84 78 89 Pete Werner New Orleans Saints 84 84 70 87

Right Tackle

The Right tackle is usually one of the team’s best run blockers.

The top ten Madden 23 MUT players for this position are

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Rob Havenstein Los Angeles Rams 87 56 85 87 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks 86 73 80 84 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 63 86 93 Trent Brown New England Patriots 85 58 84 86 Ryan Ramczyk New Orleans Saints 85 52 86 90 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles 84 66 79 87 Brian O’ Neill Minnesota Vikings 84 68 81 92 Storm Norton Los Angeles Chargers 84 66 79 88 David Quessenberry Buffalo Bills 84 59 83 93 Rob Havenstein Los Angeles Rams 83 53 82 87

Strong Safety

This position is in the center of the field with the strong side of formation near the line of scrimmage.

The top ten players for this position are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Kam Chancellor Madden Ultimates 87 85 82 Eric Rowe Miami Dolphins 87 85 67 89 Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens 86 84 67 93 Amani Hooker Tennessee Titans 86 84 56 90 Jimmie Ward San Francisco 49ers 85 82 51 92 Jayron Kearse Dallas Cowboys 85 84 66 92 Derwin James Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 85 84 66 94 Jordan Poyer Buffalo Bills 84 83 55 93 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings 84 83 62 93 Jayron Kearse Dallas Cowboys 84 82 65 92

Tight End Players

This position is generally a hybrid role helping out the offensive lineman by protecting the quarterback or lining up close to left tackle or right tackle.

Top ten MUT players for this position in Madden NFL 23 are,

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Dave Casper Las Vegas Raiders 91 89 83 Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams 89 82 83 92 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 88 83 77 97 Pat Freiermuth Pittsburgh Steeler 87 82 81 89 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 82 74 97 Hunter Henry New England Patriots 87 82 77 90 David Njoku Cleveland Browns 87 85 79 88 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 86 84 81 94 Donald Parham Jr. Los Angeles Chargers 86 85 73 86 Trey McBride Arizona Cardinals 86 83 73 86

Wide Receiver

This position’s primary role is to catch the quarterback’s forward passes.

The top ten players for this position are,