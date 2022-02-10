Lost Ark Gunslinger Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

Gunslinger is an advanced Gunner class and has three weapons available in its arsenal. This guide explains everything about the Gunslinger class in Lost Ark and lists all of its pros and cons, strengths, weaknesses, and suitable builds.

Lost Ark Gunslinger Class

In Lost Ark, the Gunslinger has three different weapons she can switch around: dual pistols, a shotgun, and a sniper. All these weapons have their use cases, and each shines differently.

The pistols are the gunslinger’s main weapon as most of her utilities use the pistols to provide buffs and movement abilities. The shotgun is the best to do burst damage in close-range fights. Lastly, the Sniper is for ranged attacks. The Gunslinger can be used in a versatile manner due to its engravings.

Gunslinger Strengths and Weaknesses

Below we have listed the positives and negatives of the Gunslinger Class in Lost Ark.

Strengths

Gunslinger is a mobile character, and her movement speed can be advantageous in combat when paired with her pistols. Once you get the hang of playing with Gunslinger, the mechanics will feel smooth and fluid due to high mobility and damage.

Gunslinger is less reliant on back attacks as her weapons are quite powerful and can do plenty of damage on their own. Gunslinger’s attacks also have more rangers than other characters in the Gunner class like Deadeye.

Weaknesses

Gunslinger does not have good defensive stats, making it squishy and prone to taking damage more often. It is also quite difficult to master all the different timings of cooldowns and debuffs, and you will have to train quite a lot to get the hang of these timings.

Best Gunslinger Skills and Tripods

Below we have listed the best skills Gunslinger has and the tripods associated with them as well.

Spiral Tracker

Gunslinger will spin her pistols and damage enemies who get hit by this skill. For this skill, Weakness exposure tripod is useful as it buffs critical damage for 6 seconds by 10%.

Quickstep

This is a quick back attack that does damage while moving. Excellent Mobility tripod is a good pair with this skill as it increases the overall distance of the movement.

Equilibrium

This skill is an AoE back attack that covers a large area. For this skill, Weakness exposure tripod is useful as it buffs critical damage for 6 seconds by 10%.

Dexterous Shot

This is similar to the quickstep skill, in which you can fire while moving. This can be used twice before a cooldown is initiated. For this skill, Weakness exposure tripod is useful as it buffs critical damage for 6 seconds by 10%.

Peacekeeper

With this skill, Gunslinger will deal damage through multiple attacks. It can also be activated while moving. Excellent Mobility tripod is a good pair with this skill as it increases the overall distance of the movement.

Shotgun Rapid Fire

This skill allows Gunslinger to shoot her shotgun three times consecutively for high burst damage. With this skill, In a Tight Spot, Enhanced Shot, and Special Bullet tripods are useful as they increase damage in different ways.

Last Request

This is a large AoE attack that damages enemies present in the field of attack. Quick Prep and Execution are suitable tripods for this skill as they reduce cooldown and increase attack speed.

Sharpshooter

It is a shotgun skill that allows you to do AoE damage. Special Bullet and In a Tight Spot are useful Tripods as damage gets increased from them for this skill.

Perfect Shot

This skill is a high damage charge attack which is great for zonal attacks. Stable Stance, Kill Confirmation, and Enhanced Shot are good tripods to pair with this skill. Stable Stance makes you immune to paralysis while using this skill, while Kill Confirmation and Enhanced Shot increase damage.

Gunslinger Engravings

Each class character has its specific engravings in Lost Ark, which give you the ability to specialize in a certain aspect of your class. For example, gunslinger has 2 engravings which we have listed below.

Peacemaker

This engraving boosts your different stats in Handgun, Shotgun, and Rifle stances. For example, at level 1, Handgun Stance attack speed gets increased by 8%, Shotgun Stance crit rate gets increased by 15%, and damage to enemies increases by 10%, while for Rifle stance, 10% additional damage to enemies having 50% for lower HP for 9 seconds.

At level 2, Handgun Stance attack speed increases by 12%, Shotgun Stance crit rate increases by 20%, and damage to enemies increases by 10%, while for Rifle stance, 20% additional damage to enemies having 50% for lower HP for 9 seconds.

At level 1, the Handgun Stance attack speed increases by 16%, and the Shotgun Stance crit rate increases by 25%. Damage to enemies increases by 10%, while for Rifle stance, 30% additional damage to enemies having 50% for lower HP for 9 seconds.

Time to Hunt

This engraving increases the crit rate for Handgun and Rifle skills. However, you won’t be able to use the Shotgun stance with this graving. At level 1, the crit rate increases by 20%, whereas for level 2, it increases by 27%. At level 3, the crit rate for Handgun and Rifle skills increases by 35%.

Lost Ark Best Gunslinger Builds

Below we have listed the best builds for the Gunslinger class in Lost Ark.

Gunslinger PvE Build

The first build we have is purely focused on being strong in PvE combat. This build will be really useful to clear the early game Chaos dungeons. Additionally, this build will have high damaging AoE abilities, useful in PvE combat. In this build, we will be utilizing the Time to Hunt engraving as it increases crit damage of Rifle and Pistols.

Skills

Spiral Flame: With this skill, when the enemy is hit with the bullet, they get launched into the air, and the ground beneath them catches fire.

Target Down: This skill allows you to trigger a Sniper stance for 3 quick shots. This skill lasts for a few seconds.

ATO2 Grenade: This skill triggers a large AoE attack which damages the enemies. Useful burst attack option.

Spiral Tracker: Gunslinger will spin her pistols and deal damage to enemies who get hit in this skill.

Bullet Train: This skill is a low stagger back attack that lasts for about 2 seconds.

Dexterous Shot: This is a skill in which you can fire while moving. It allows 6 meters of movement during an attack. This can be used twice before a cooldown is initiated.

Equilibrium: This skill is an AoE back attack that covers a large area.

Focused Shot: This skill is a three-part attack in which enemies are hit with an 80% debuff in the first part, making it easier for you to damage them in the other 2 parts.

Tripods

Spiral Flame: Quick Aim, Kill Confirmation.

Quick Aim, Kill Confirmation. Target Down: n/a

n/a ATO2 Grenade: Wide Explosion, Freeze Grenade

Wide Explosion, Freeze Grenade Spiral Tracker: Weakness Exposure

Weakness Exposure Bullet Rain: Vital Point Shot, Rapid Fire, Quick Prep

Vital Point Shot, Rapid Fire, Quick Prep Dexterous Shot: Agile Movement

Agile Movement Equilibrium: Weakness Exposure, Enemy Raid, Vital Point Shot

Weakness Exposure, Enemy Raid, Vital Point Shot Focused Shot: Quick Aim, Flash, Quick Finish

Peacemaker PvP Build

The second build we have will be utilizing the Peacemaker engraving, which will allow us to use all three weapons that Gunslinger has.

This build is a really good option for PvP combat as it has all types of attacks available, close range with pistol and shotgun, burst damage with the shotgun, and long-range attacks with the Sniper.

Skills

Shotgun Rapid Fire: This skill allows Gunslinger to shoot her shotgun three times consecutively for high burst damage.

Last Request: This is a large AoE attack that damages enemies present in the field of attack.

Sharpshooter: It is a shotgun skill that allows you to do AoE damage.

Perfect Shot: This skill is a high damage charge attack which is great for zonal attacks.

Spiral Tracker: Gunslinger will spin her pistols and deal damage to enemies who get hit with this skill.

Quickstep: This is a quick back attack that does damage while moving.

Equilibrium: This skill is an AoE back attack that covers a large area.

Dexterous Shot: This is similar to the quickstep skill, in which you can fire while moving. This can be used twice before a cooldown is initiated.

Peacekeeper: With this skill, Gunslinger will deal damage through multiple attacks.

Tripods