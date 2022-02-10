Lost Ark Gunlancer Abilities, Engravings, Builds and Tips

Lost Ark offers a wide variety of character development, leveling, and building. There are main classes to choose from, and these main classes branch out into several Advanced classes. Gunlancer is an advanced class of the Warrior Class in Lost Ark. This guide tells you all you need to know about the Gunlancer Class in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Gunlancer Class



Gunlancers are powerful melee units that fall under the category of support-type warriors. This is because they can absorb huge amounts of damage, disable enemies, taunt enemies and apply debuffs on your team.

Gunlancer Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

Gun lancers are strong and durable.

They can provide great buffs to themselves and their allies.

Can highly debuff enemies, interrupting them and disabling them.

Weakens enemies and strengthens allies

Can remove negative debuffs from team

Have very good crowd control abilities.

Have a very high DPS potential.

Weaknesses

They are slow and less agile than other classes.

Playstyle may get dull, as you will keep on slowly tanking all the time.

Mostly have short-range abilities.

Gunlancer Best Skills and Tripods

By level 60, you will have access to almost 19 skills but will only be able to choose 8 active ones. For this purpose, we have selected the best skills for you. These will help you make the most of your Gunlancer.

Added to the skills are tripods that have different effects, and they are added to skills to buff them up and enhance them.

Bash

Damages and Stuns enemies for a short time. Good cooldown combined with a disable is great for you.

Gunlance Shot

An attack with several bursts can knock enemies into the air. Another disabler while also providing decent damage.

Best Tripods: Weak Point Detection, Nimble Movement & Close Explosion

Charged Stinger

While in a defensive stance, charge up your weapon to deliver consistent damage.

Best Tripods: Weak Point Detection, Charge Enhancement & Last Charge

Nellasia’s Energy

Reduces incoming damage for the whole party by 25% for 6 seconds. Very good for team fights. But, be mindful when using this, as the effect lasts for only 6 seconds while its cooldown is at 40 seconds.

Best Tripods: Quick Preparation, Effectiveness & Shield

Leap Attack

You perform an attack where you leap forward. Good for a character already lacking in mobility and only a backward leap available from the start.

Best Tripods: Quick Preparation

Shield Shock

You bash your shield on the ground, it deals damage in an area around you, but we prefer it for its debuff, which slows enemies for a short time.

Best Tripods: Armor Destruction

Sharp Gunlance

A good ability with a low cooldown that you can spam continuously. Performs a simple yet effective attack.

Best Tripods: Giant Wheel, Wound, and Spear Hit Enhancement

Shout Of Hatred

Inflicts damage in a small area around you while also taunting enemies, good to divert enemy attention to yourself, take the heat away from your allies, and tank to your maximum.

Best Tripods: Quick Preparation & Shield

Surge Cannon

Another charged-up attack, this one deals massive damage.

Best Tripods: High Explosive Shot, Overcharge & Focus Fire

Shield Bash

An ability that has a very effective stagger effect on opponents. A combo move, when successfully executed, the second bash deals massive damage.

Best Gunlancer Engravings

Engravings are part of advanced classes; these further enhance the advanced classes and play a major role in setting up your character and building. These are unlocked by reading Recipe Books and equipping Accessories, using Ability Stones, and completing Chaos and Abyss Dungeons and Guardian Raids.

Engravings open up the way to specialized builds, as you’ll read below.

Lost Ark Best Gunlancer Builds

Combat Readiness Build (PvE)

This build requires you to get the Combat Readiness engraving. This build is for players who are aiming for a tank-oriented playstyle. You are better at crowd control, staggering, and disabling enemies while dealing a good amount of damage with your normal skills.

Your shields are improved, increasing the usability and effectiveness of your Defensive Stance as well. Your Shields and damage gets stronger for every hit you take. For this build to work, you need to rush towards leveling up the engraving to level 3 along with getting 5-6 Normal skills.

As for the stats, you need to invest in Specialization to improve shields and recovery for your Battlefield Shield and then focus on crit rates and swiftness, and these will help deal damage.

Skills

Bash

Rising Gunlance

Shield bash

Sharp Gunlance

Shield Shock

Leap Attack

Guardian’s Thunderbolt

Shout of Hatred

Lone Knight Build (PvP)

The previous build was for tanks, and you rely on your team to finish disabled enemies off while you absorb the damage. For this build, though, you will be focussing heavily on increasing crit rates and damage. This will be done by focusing on Lance skills.

You don’t have battlefield Shield but will rely on your Shield Stance to absorb a lot of the damage, and the shield will deplete very quickly. This is because you won’t be very durable because of the focus on damage.

You should aim to get the engraving Lone Knight to level 3 quickly and get 5-6 Lance skills. In stats, you need to focus solely on crit and swiftness. This helps you deal massive damage as well as reduce cooldowns to keep activating your abilities.

Skills

Dash Upper Fire

Fire Bullet

Rising Gunlance

Sharp Gunlance

Shield Shock

Counter gunlance

Gunlance Shot

Surge Cannon

Lost Ark Gunlancer Tips

Gunlancers act as support Warriors of the party by duel wielding a gunlance and a shield. They have great damage potential and great armor and damage resistance. But they are slow and clunky. They don’t have access to very powerful skills at the start. That is why playing as a Gunlancer is hard to master if you are used to faster agility-centric classes.

Gunlancers rely on their Back Step ability, which pushes them backward out of danger. You will also be a frontal attacker, meaning you don’t need to worry about changing directions constantly to deal the right amount of damage.

Gunlancers can also interrupt enemies and disable them, allowing the quicker members of your party to avoid lethal skills or deal massive damage without fear of being counterattacked. Gunlancer is defined by his abilities, Shield Stance and Battlefield Shield.

The stance provides a lot of protection to tank successfully but slows you down by 50%, and this ability works passively and slowly depletes. While the Battlefield Shield allows you to absorb damage for allies, gives allies push immunity (for those in range), and gives you a shield for a short duration.

This ability activates instantly and staggers and damages all enemies near you. Has a long cooldown time.