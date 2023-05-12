Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Garbs Unlock Guide – All Costumes



There are total of 71 garbs in the game, you can find 57 on your first playthrough, 13 on HARD playthrough, and last garb when you obtain Platinum trophy.

14 of them come as DLC content: Spira’s Summoner [FFX/X-2 Remaster preorder], Sphere Hunter, Soldier 1st Class, Midgar’s Flower Girl, Shogun, Shining Prince, Art of War, Dark Samurai, Flower of Battle, Sohei Savior, Utsusemi, Divine Wear, Moogle Lover, and Ultimate Savior.

One garb is obtained for having any kind of FFXIII save, one for having any kind of FFXIII-2 save and one for completing the demo and uploading the score on Zaltys boss.

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Garbs

The game starts with two Garbs, and rest can be found throughout the game. If you want to claim all the Garbs, read our guide below!

Equilibrium

It is a fairly balance garb for the savior who stands on border between man and the God. Its locked ability is Attack.

Dark Muse

It is a standard garb that comes with set of Attack Ability.

Mist Wizard

It can be found in the treasure cube in the Ark after the beginning in Yusnaan. It comes set with Thunder Ability.

Garbs Available at ARK

Each time you visit the ark there will be a new garb waiting there. Details of these Garbs are as follows:

Red Mage

On day 2 at ark you will receive garb Red Mage. It is a garb that is infused with the soul of red mage. Whoever wears it increases their physical damage as well as magic damage in a balanced way.

Locked ability of this garb is Light Slash and Buster Ruin. It has maximum ATB of +20 and default ATB is 50 %.

White Mage

On the day 4 at ark, you will receive garb White Mage and garb Black Mage. This garb is infused with the soul of the white mage. It increases magic damage. Its locked abilities include Dispel and Quick Ruin. It has maximum ATB of +20 and default ATB of 50%

Black Mage

This garb is infused with the soul of the black mage. It increases the magic damage and maximum ATB. The locked abilities include Rapid-Fire Lv. 2 and Quick Free Lv. 2. Maximum ATB of this garb is +50 and default ATB is 75%.

Amazon Warrior

On Day 7 at the ARK, you will get garb amazon warrior. The locked ability of this garb is Guard and Rapid Slash. It has the Maximum ATB of +20 and Default ATB of 50%.

Heartstealer

On the Day 9 you will receive garb this garb. It is infused with the soul of the thief which Increases ATB speed by 35 and stagger capability by 5%. It allows for quick and agile attacks, and hastens the recovery of ATB. Locked abilities of this garb are Leaping Rush Lv. 2 and Evade Lv. 2. Its Maximum ATB is +20, Default ATB is 50%.

Fatal Monk

On the Day 11 you will receive garb Fatal Monk.

On the Day 13 you will receive upgrade for your initial garbs: EQUILIBRIUM+, garb upgrade DARK MUSE+, garb upgrade MIST WIZARD+

Following are the Garbs that are available in the game:

Nocturne

This garb is available at Outfitters on North Station Plaza for 1250 Gil. Locked ability of this garb is Attack. Maximum HP is +15, Strength is +40 and Default ATB is 100 %

Providence

This garb is available at Outfitters on North Station Plaza for 1250 Gil. It is built for strong defense. It increases the maximum HP. Locked ability of this ability is Guard. Default ATB is 100%, Maximum HP is +15% and Strength is +40.

L’ange Noir

L’ange Noir is available at Outfitters on 2nd Avenue for 1250 Gil. It strengthens the magic of player. Its locked ability is Thunder 100%, Maximum HP is +15% and Magic is +40.

Cold Rebellion

Cold Rebellion is available at Outfitters on Pilgrim’s Passage for 1250 Gil. It increases the Magic and Maximum HP. Default ATB 100%, Maximum HP is +15% and Magic is +40.

Paladin

This garb can be gained by completing Luxerion Side Quest “The Saints Stone.” It is infused with the soul of Holy Knight, and it is equipped with strong defensive properties.

Locked ability is Heavy Guard, The Maximum ATB is 30 and Default ATB is 50% and the Soul of Paladin resists magic and resist status ailments.

Dark Knight

This garb can be gained by completing Luxerion Side Quest “To Save the Sinless”. The Maximum ATB is +20 and Default ATB is 50%

Purple Lightning

This garb can be gained by completing Luxerion Side Quest “A Rose by any Other Name”

Velvet Bouncer

Velvet Bouncer is available for 1250 Gil at Outfitters in Hawker’s Row.

Quiet Guardian

Quiet Guardian is available for 1250 Gil at the Outfitters in Armor Alley. It increases the physical and magical damage. Its locked ability is Heavy Guard. The default ATB is 100%, Strength and Magic is +15 and Strength is +80.

Crescent Moon

This garb is obtained for the completion of Yusnaan Side Quest “The Fighting Actress”

Blue Mage

This garb can be obtained by completion of Yusnaan Side Quest “Free Will”. Its locked abilities are Thunder Lv. 3 and Cut caused by Whirlwind Lv. 3. Maximum ATB is +20 and Default ATB is 50 %.

Dragoon

This garb can be obtained by Yusnaan Side Quest “Death Game”. Its locked ability is Lancet Lv. 3. The Maximum ATB is +20 and Default ATB is 50%.

Astral Lord

It is available for 500,000 Gil, HARD mode. Its locked abilities are Flare Lv. 3, Chill Lv. 3, Surge Lv. 3and Tornado Lv. 3. Its Maximum ATB is +50 and Default ATB is 0.

Shadow Trooper

It is available for 1500 Gil after 6 days.

Turbulence

It is available for 15000 Gil after Day 9

Dust and Shadow

This garb has a locked ability of Block; its Default ATB is 100%, resist status ailments is + -33% and ATB recovery speed is +10.

Midnight Mauve

Its locked ability is Firage. It has Maximum ATB of +30 and Default ATB of 100%. You will gain it by completing a quest regarding Slaughterhouse Zone in Yusnaan.

Splendid Admiral

Its locked ability is Guard. Its default ATB is 70%.

Nocturne

Its locked ability is Attack. Its Default ATB is 100%, Maximum HP is +15% and Strength is +40.

L’automne

This garb restores a small amount of ATB to the user whenever a foe is staggered. Its locked ability is Thundera and Aerora. Its Maximum ATB is +30 and Default ATB is 50%

Loyal Servant

It is a garb that is perfectly suited for switching to other schemata, changing out of it when ATB is low will. Its locked ability is Ruin. Its Maximum ATB is +30 and Default ATB is 50%.

Helter Skelter

This is the guard that is really helpful for physical attacker. It greatly increases the wearer’s Strength. Locked ability is Attack. Its Maximum ATB is +50, Default ATB is 50% and Strength is +180.

Watery Chorus

Its locked ability is Blizzard+ Lv. 2. It has Maximum ATB is +50, Magic is +10% and Magic is +80. It is available at Canopus Farm in Wildland for 1250

Passion Rouge

Its locked abilities are Deprotect and Deshell. Its Default ATB is 100%, ATB Speed is +5 and ATB Speed is +5.

Duelist

–

Cyber Jumpsuit

It has one locked ability Dispel Lv. 2. Its Default ATB is 100%, Physical & Magic Resistance is +15% and Strength is +80. It is available at Outfitters in the Augur’s Quarter.

Soldier of Peace:

This garb is obtained by completing The Hunters Challenge.

Electronica

It has the locked ability of Thunder+ Lv. 2. Its Default ATB is 100%, Magic is +10% and Magic is +80. It is available at Canopus Farm in Wildlands for 1250.

Blazing Mars

–

Rising Venus

It has the locked ability of ATB Charge. Its Maximum ATB is +50, Default ATB is 50%, Maximum HP is +1,500.

Vengeance

This garb has locked ability of Beat Down Lv. 3. Its Maximum ATB is 30, Default ATB is 50% and you get Stagger Boost.

Intruder

You can buy this garb for 5000 gil from Outfitters in Hawker’s Row, after Day 8.

Gothic Knight

N/A

Valiance

N/A

Crimson Bloom

N/A

Sun and Bloom

N/A

Candy Raver

You will buy it on the final day from one of the NPCs acting as Outfitters shop.

Profound Wanderer

N/A

Nightmare

This garb’s locked ability is Rushmelt. Its Maximum ATB is +20, Default ATB is 50%.

Siegfried

This garb has the locked ability of Rush Assault Lv. 2. Its Default ATB is 100%, Physical & Magic Resistance is +15% and Strength is +80.

To obtain this garb you have to Complete the Lightning Returns is Final Fantasy XIII Demo and post the battle score from the Zaltys battle using the Outerworld services.

Guardian Corps

Its Maximum ATB is +20, Default ATB is 100%. This garb can be unlocked by loading save data from Final Fantasy XIII.

Knight of Etro

Its Maximum ATB is +20, Default ATB is 100%. This garb can be obtained by loading a save data from Final Fantasy XIII-2.

Miqo’te Dress

A costume for the people, who live in the mythical world of Eorzea. Its locked abilities are Mediguard+, Magic Slash. Its Default ATB is 75%

Spira’s Summoner

This garb is obtained by Purchasing Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster on PS3 or Vita (JP); Amazon.com pre-order bonus (NA); First print copies of Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (EU).

Sphere Hunter

It has the locked ability of Heavy Slash. Its Default ATB is 50%. It can be obtained as a downloadable pre-order bonus or as Downloadable Content.

Midgar’s Flower Girl

The locked ability is Mediguard, it is a bonus that comes with the V Jump magazine strategy guide (JP), Collector’s Edition (NA).

Endurance

It’s a Tomb Raider DLC that will be released on February 11, 2014.

Shogun

It is a Pre-order bonus from Square Enix Store (JP), “Lightning Samurai Set” pre-order bonus (EU).

Vajra Bodhisattva

It is a Preorder bonus from HMV and Lawson (JP), “Lightning Samurai Set” preorder bonus (EU.

Shining Prince

It is Included with Lightning Returns soundtrack (JP), Nordic Limited Edition (EU).

Art of War

It is a pre-order bonus from TSUTAYA (JP), Included with Lightning Returns is Final Fantasy XIII Collector’s Edition guide.

Utsusemi

It comes as a General preorder bonus (JP), download the Lightning Returns is Final Fantasy XIII Demo (NA, PS3 version only), Nordic Limited Edition (EU).

Flower of Battle

It is a Preorder bonus from Amazon (JP), preorder bonus from GameStop (NA), Lightning Samurai Set (EU).

Dark Samurai

It is a Preorder from Geo (JP), preorder bonus from GameStop (NA), Nordic Limited Edition (EU).

Ignition

It is available at Canopus Farm in Wildlands Outfitters for 1250.

Woodland Walker

It is available at Canopus Farm Outfitters in Wildlands for 1250.

Dragon’s Blood Garb

It costs 5,000 Gil and it is available in Aryas Village Outfitters in Wildlands

Sacred Knight:

This garb can be obtained by completing Grail of Valhalla.

If you find something missing, comment and we will add it in the guide!