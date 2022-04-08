Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Jedi Temple Bust Puzzle Solution

This guide will show you the Jedi Temple Bust Puzzle Solution in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, and its location. These puzzles award you a Kyber Brick and other rewards for solving them. The difficulty of solving them is different for every puzzle.

How to Solve the Jedi Temple Bust Puzzle in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

The puzzles in Skywalker Saga require you to do different tasks and methods to find a solution for them. The Jedi Temple Bust puzzle is one of those puzzles that require you to place the statues of Jedis in the correct order.

You will find the Jedi Temple Bust puzzle in the Jedi Archives, located in the Federal District on Coruscant. To start the puzzle, you will need to talk to the librarian called Jocasta Nu.

She will tell you the story of the Jedi that took part in the Rounding of the Bogwings trial, and you will have to place them in the order they finished in the trial.

Before you try to solve the puzzle, make sure you have a character with the force ability. Without this ability, you cannot move the statues around and place them.

Here is the correct order in which you will have to place the Jedis to solve the puzzle:

1 – Count Dooku

2 – Ki Adi Mundi

3 – Obi-Wan Kanobi

4 – Qui-Gon

5 – Mace Windu

6 – Yoda

This is the correct order of the placements. Upon placing the statue in the correct order, the light on the ground will turn green. This will indicate that you have placed the statue in the correct order.

As a reward for solving the puzzle, you will get a single Kyber Brick. Kyber Bricks are one of the game’s currencies, which you will use to unlock more characters and upgrade your other unlocked characters.