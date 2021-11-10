In Jurassic World Evolution 2, you perform the duty of the director of a dinosaur park, and you will be in control of the design of the park and running it as well. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to Heal Injuries in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

How to Heal Injuries in Jurassic World Evolution 2

Players may choose which dinosaurs they wish to include in their park in Jurassic World Evolution 2, and then they must consider their demands in terms of food and environment to ensure that they have a good chance of survival.

Identifying Injured Dinosaurs

If a dinosaur gets injured, it will have a red arrow above them. Hovering over an injured dinosaur will provide you with further information on their injuries as well as their current comfort and health level as well as some other stats.

In some cases, you will be able to know what injury or ailment the dinosaurs have right away, while sometimes, your team will have to investigate what the injury is. Injured dinosaurs can also be spotted in map view as orange blips.

Paleo-Medical Facility

If a dinosaur has a minor injury, it will heal itself over time. However, if the injury is serious, you will have to take them to the Paleo-Medical facility. Make sure you have a Response Center and a Paleo-Medical Center on the premises.

Build the facility by going into the Operations section from the build menu. You will have to make sure that your medical facility has power and access.

You will need the Response facility for your Capture team, as well as the helicopter to reach the dinosaur and tranquilize it before transporting it to the medical facility.

Knock Out the Dinosaurs

After you reach the injured dinosaur, shoot tranquilizer darts at it. In some cases, you will need to use multiple darts to take the dinosaur down.

Your Paleo-Medical institution can get to work now that the dinosaur has been knocked out. Select the Transportation option from the left-hand menu. Then, click and drag the dinosaur you wish to take to the Paleo-Medical facility.

Pick Suitable Scientists

You will need to choose a Scientist or multiple Scientists with the proper Wellness characteristic to treat the dinosaur, depending on how serious the damage is. The dinosaur will now receive medical attention for its ailments.

A progress bar will keep you updated on their condition, and once it is full, you may return them to their cage to continue their recovery.