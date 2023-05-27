Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Perks Locations Guide – How to Get All Perks

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Perks Locations Guide to help you find all the available perks on the new Zombies Map.

Needless to say, but Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Perks can definitely help you get out of tough situations. Perks in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle cost quite a lot of points, but they are, without a doubt, a worthy investment.

For more help on Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle, check out our Easter Egg Guide, How to Turn On Power Guide, and Chi Attacks Unlocks Guide.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Perks Locations Guide

In our Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Perks Locations Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about finding all the perks on the Shaolin Shuffle map.

Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Perks

Up N’ Atoms

This perk is located in the spawn, right behind the subway.

Mule Munchies

From the spawn, head inside the Heebie Geebies and exit through the right-hand-side door to find the Perk-a-Cola on your left side.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Bombstoppers

From the Mule Munchies Perk-a-Cola, head straight towards the blocked staircase and you will find this perk in a corner.

Racin’ Stripes

After leaving the spawn area, head up the wooden ramp and cross the scaffolding to find the Racin’ Stripes on the other side of the rooftop.

Deadeye Dewdrops

From the Racin’ Stripes, head up the stairs right next to the Perk-a-Cola and go through the metal gate. From there, head down into the courtyard and you should be able to find the Perk-a-Cola in plain sight.

Quickies

This one is located on the rooftop of the Inferno Disco.

Trail Blazers

This one is located inside the Inferno Disco.

Blue Bolts

This Perk-a-Cola is located on the left-hand-side of The Lounge main entrance.

Tuff Nuff

From the main entrance of the Inferno Disco, head down the broken pathway to find the Perk-a-Cola.

Bang Bangs

From the Tuff Nuff Perk-a-Cola, head further down and reach the opposite side of the train tracks to find this one.

This is all we’ve on our Infinite Warfare Zombies Shaolin Shuffle Perks Locations Guide. If there’s anything else you’d like to add, let us know in the comments section below!