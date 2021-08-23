Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Hot Spring Locations Guide

Just like the base game, Iki Island expansion of Ghost of Tsushima also allows players to relax and reflect on their journey by visiting the hot springs in the area. In this guide, we will present you with the locations of all the Hot Springs on Iki Island in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Hot Spring Locations

In Ghost of Tsushima, Hot Springs help you recover your max health and rest up your character. In the Iki Island expansion, there are 2 new hot spring locations for you to find. We have listed them both below.

Simply visit any of these hot springs on Iki Island, enter then and choose a topic to reflect on.

A cutscene will play out and once done, you will have not only regenerated all your health but also gain a minor permanent health boost to your max health.

Senjo Gorge Hot Spring

This hot spring can be found a bit south of Senjo Gorge point of interest. Getting to this hot spring will be somewhat difficult, as the area is full of rough, rocky terrain.

The hot spring is located on a hill which can be reached by navigating the pool which connects the two waterfalls there.

Ganoura Cape Hot Spring

This hot spring is located south of the Gonoura Cape area. It is a bit easier to navigate to compared to the first hot spring.

Just head to the general location as shown in the image to find the hot spring near a big Buddha statue