In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, IO Guards have begun to return to the island, demonstrating that they were not fully wiped out by The Seven’s activities when everything was turned upside down. In this Fortnite guide, we will be explaining how to Eliminate the IO forces and how to complete the Mole Team Drill Site Quest while you’re at it.

How to Eliminate IO Forces in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

You’ll need to remove IO troops by taking out three guards for one the Fortnite objective “Eliminate IO Guards”. So, knowing where they’re currently stationed is crucial if you want to proceed through this quest in Fortnite.

The Mole Team Drill Site quest in Fortnite is another season quest that overlaps with the IO guards so make sure you take a look at how to do that down below when looking for an IO guard.

IO Guard Locations in Fortnite

In this part of Fortnite guide, we will show you the locations of IO guards. Below is a map referencing the locations of each IO guard you need to eliminate.

In the valley just north of the mountain, northeast of Logjam Lumberyard.

On the road leading to the seaside, directly north of the Daily Bugle and northeast of Sleepy Sound.

On the west side of the river, southeast of Greasy Grove, there is an area of desert.

IO guards in Fortnite are stationed at each of these spots, ready to battle. Stay alert as they will act violently and begin fire as soon as you arrive. They will also function in couples, healing each other if given the opportunity, so make sure you remove them in pairs.

Fortnite Mole Team Drill Site Season Quest

All of the IO guards are stationed in the three regions where the computer terminal for the Mole Team Drill Quest is. Clear out the enemies and get access to the computer terminal.

You’ll not only have finished the objective, but the computer terminals will also send out a radar-like pulse wave that searches surrounding chests, goods, animals, and enemy players for a few seconds. Make sure you put it to good use.