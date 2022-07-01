Fire Emblem: Three Houses Advice Box Answers Guide

Fire Emblem Three Houses have a unique system to gain support points from other students. Providing people advice in the game will lead you to improve your standing with them. In this guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about all the Advice Box answers in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Advice Box

When you explore the Monastery in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, one of the areas you come across is the Cathedral. This place is used for praying and Choirs, but another activity that you can engage in is responding to notes in the Advice Box.

Students and professors will anonymously leave suggestions in it, and it’s up to you if you want to listen or not.

Responding to the suggestions can help you gain support points from different students in your house, so be sure to visit it.

How to Respond to The Advice Box

The box becomes active on the 6th Month (Garland Moon) and is updated every month, so drop by frequently using the map to fast travel to the Cathedral.

You’ll have 30 seconds to respond to any note you’ve opened, and if you do so correctly, you earn support points from the writer. The different letters from every student and professor, along with the full list of replies, are below:

Advice Box Answers Before Timeskip – Academy

Gilbert

QUESTION #1: “I’ve reunited with my daughter after years of being apart, but I’m the one who left her in the first place. I don’t know what to say or even how to speak to her.”

ANSWER #1: “Just love her and treat her with kindness”

Alois

QUESTION #1: “Flayn is an interesting young lady, but keep your distance. Seteth’s quite overprotective, and you wouldn’t want to fan the flames of his wrath – or should I say, fan the Flayns!”

ANSWER #1: “A hedge between keeps friendships green.”

QUESTION #2: “If you feel overwhelmed by teaching, just ask me for help. I predict that guiding these imps through their teenage years will be important for Fodlan’s future. Get it?”

ANSWER #2: “I’ll let you know if I have any concerns.”

Catherine

QUESTION #1: “There’s a new place in town that I hear has some really tasty food. I asked them to hold two seats under my name, but I don’t know who I should go with.”

ANSWER #1: “I would be happy to join you.”

QUESTION #2: “A professor’s job seems so repetitive. It’s the same thing day after day. I used to be interested in teaching, but it seems way too boring for someone like me.”

ANSWER #2: “I’m too busy to be bored.”

Hanneman

QUESTION #1: “There’s a person with whom I do not get along. Childish as it may sound, we always end up quarreling. Is there nothing I can do to remedy this?”

ANSWER #1: “Try treating them like you would a friend.”

QUESTION #2: “There’s someone whose Crest I wish to study. I’ve asked many times but can’t get them to consent. There must be some way to persuade them.”

ANSWER #2: “Nothing beats sincerity.”

QUESTION #3: “I fear I may not be able to achieve my dream within my lifetime. Therefore, I must find a worthy successor. Wherever will I locate such a fervent youth?”

ANSWER #3: “It will be easy after we rebuild the Officers Academy.”

Seteth

QUESTION #1: “I am trying to settle on a gift for a certain young lady who has experienced tough times as of late. Any suggestions?”

ANSWER #1: “An academic textbook.”

QUESTION #2: “What can I do to ensure than an independently-minded young woman does not fall into harm’s way?”

ANSWER #2: “Keep an eye on her from a distance.”

Flayn

QUESTION #1: “I wish to have more friends, but my brother always interferes. How can I get him to back off?”

ANSWER #1: “I’ll try to persuade him to stop.”

QUESTION #2: “Whenever I go for a walk, I get this strange feeling that someone is watching me. Who could it be?”

ANSWER #2: “The goddess is watching from on high.”

Manuela

QUESTION #1: “Lately, I feel myself growing tired and out of practice. I wish there was someone around here with whom I could dance fervently and intensely.”

ANSWER #1: “What about Dorothea?”

QUESTION #2: “There are many men in this world as stars in the sky, but you meet so few good men during your time on this planet. How does one meet a worthy partner?”

ANSWER #2: “Man or no man, many people care about you.”

Shamir

QUESTION #1: “I don’t like interfering in squabbles between noble brats, but the parents complain if I don’t. It’s annoying.”

ANSWER #1: “It could be entertaining to make the parents fight instead.”

QUESTION #2: “It’s been a turbulent year.”

ANSWER #2: “Steel yourself by spending some quiet time alone.”

Rhea

QUESTION #1: “I have as many worries as anyone else, but I must always feign dauntlessness. It can be rather taxing at times.”

ANSWER #1: “Find time to relax every now and then.”

QUESTION #2: “I am occasionally asked to attend tea parties, but in truth, I do not care for hot beverages. I have considering waiting until it cools to drink, but I fear that would seem rude.”

ANSWER #2: “You should just be honest with your host.”

QUESTION #3: “When I see the students enthusiastically eating together in the dining hall, I sometimes wish to join them. I wonder if that would be a bother.”

ANSWER #3: “I’m sure the students would be happy to share a meal.”

QUESTION #4: “I am more than capable of protecting myself from ruffians, but those around me tend to worry, and so I am often denied the pleasure of a private stroll.”

ANSWER #4: “You’re too important, so I’m afraid it can’t be helped.”

Cyril

QUESTION #1: “(There’s just a drawing of a what looks like a broken vase.)”

ANSWER #1: “If you broke a vase, you should apologize to the owner.”

QUESTION #2: “(There’s just a drawing of what looks like a student throwing trash on the ground.)”

ANSWER #2: “Let’s add trash bins around the monastery.”

Edelgard

QUESTION #1: “You can always put on more clothing when it’s cold, but you can only remove so many layers in the heat. How does one survive a hot summer?”

ANSWER #1: “Focus on reading to occupy your mind.”

QUESTION #2: “I usually enjoy sweets, but the traditional cakes from Enbarr are a bit much for my taste. How could those possibly have become a traditional desert?”

ANSWER #2: “Who cares? Traditions are meant to be broken.”

QUESTION #3: “I’ve looked at the notes in this box before, and it seems like everyone’s always worried and complaining about stuff! Is everyone really that bad off?”

ANSWER #3: “Worry often leads to growth.”

Hubert

QUESTION #1: “Nothing surpasses the Hresvelg Treatise on War as a general study on strategy, but what book best covers local tactics?”

ANSWER #1: “Try reading Cichol’s General Treatise on Mercenaries.”

QUESTION #2: “Despite my appearance, I have long wished to be a Pegasus Knight that I may indulge in the lofty view. Yet that dream has always seemed out of reach. Can you guess why?”

ANSWER #2: “Because heights make you uneasy.”

Ferdinand

QUESTION #1: The tea here does absolutely nothing for me. I could send for some supplies from home, but is there truly not a soul in this place with tea fit for a noble?

ANSWER #1: “Lorenz would be a good source.”

QUESTION #2: “There are many citizens of the Empire who are currently in despair. I think it’s time for a change in leadership. Perhaps someone new should ascend the throne.”

ANSWER #2: “You would do well as a ruler, Ferdinand.”

Dorothea

QUESTION #1: “Even if I find love, I won’t be able to live without money. I would like to get married someday, but I refuse to go back to being poor. What should I pursue?”

ANSWER #1: “Love and money aren’t mutually exclusive. Strive for both.”

QUESTION #2: “Song and dance live on in our memories, but there’s no real record of them. Even memories fade over time. Will anyone remember when I’m gone?”

ANSWER #2: “I’m sure you’ll live on in someone’s heart.”

Petra

QUESTION #1: “I have great love for the sea, but Garreg Mach has too much distance from it. I am needing to be inside the water soon… Where is the best place for swimming? The library is a place I favor, but I am having a problem. It is lacking sufficient information about Brigid! I have the hope that I can be fixing this problem.”

ANSWER #1: “You should visit the sea to the south. You should add to the Traveler’s Journal.”

QUESTION #2: “The library is a place I favor, but I am having a problem. It is lacking sufficient information about Brigid! I have the hope that I can be fixing this problem.”

ANSWER #2: “You should add to the Traveler’s Journal.”

Linhardt

QUESTION #1: “I am an only child. Because of this, I’m worried that my parents will have to adopt a child or do their best to have another of their own if I don’t carry on the family title.”

ANSWER #1: “Relax. You can think it over before you graduate.”

QUESTION #2: “I’ve slept almost everywhere in the monastery, but lately, I’ve been wanting to try sleeping outdoors. Do you know somewhere I could sleep under the stars?”

ANSWER #2: “A courtyard full of blooming flowers.”

Bernadetta

QUESTION #1: “Life would be so much easier if no one had to talk face-to-face. Isn’t written correspondence like this really the best form of communication? Or face-to-door chats?”

ANSWER #1: “Occasional human interaction is good for you.”

QUESTION #2: “I want to be able to enjoy my hobbies, but there’s not enough time when I have to wait for everyone to go to bed and clear out of the common areas.”

ANSWER #2: “I’m so sorry. That sounds like an impossible situation.”

Caspar

QUESTION #1: “I feel like the tough fighters who become legends mostly use swords and lances. Are those really the weapons you have to wield if you want to make your mark on history?”

ANSWER #1: “You should fight with the weapon that best suits you.”

QUESTION #2: “You know, I don’t even care when people say I’m short. But I’m definitely open to suggestions if you know of a quick way to grow!”

ANSWER #2: “Getting plenty of sleep might help.”

Mercedes

QUESTION #1: “I want to get better at cooking, but I don’t know where to start. I wish I knew someone who could help me.”

ANSWER #1: “You should cook with Ashe.”

QUESTION #2: “Being a bit older than everyone else, I want the others to rely on me like an older sister. Is there anything I can do to make myself more approachable?”

ANSWER #2: “Don’t worry, you already are.”

Felix

QUESTION #1: “Words cannot express my disgust with the students here. So many of these fools rely on their noble status or their Crest’s power as an excuse to shirk their training.”

ANSWER #1: “You should spar with them”

QUESTION #2: “My fellow students have called me dour. They say I should joke around more often. But what’s the point in that?”

ANSWER #2: “It can help settle prebattle nerves.”

Ashe

QUESTION #1: “I’d like to borrow a book from the library, but there are so many to choose from that I can’t decide. Do you have any recommendations?”

ANSWER #1: “A History of the Founding of Faerghus.”

QUESTION #2: “I’ve never been very good at arithmetic, but I can see how it would be a great skill to have when negotiating with merchants. How do I make it easier to learn?”

ANSWER #2: “Ask a friend to instruct you.”

Dedue

QUESTION #1: “When I was in the greenhouse earlier, a female student fled from me as if in terror. Why did she do that? I was only tending the flowers.”

ANSWER #1: “Perhaps you unintentionally scowled at her.”

QUESTION #2: “I’m always looking to assist His highness, but sometimes I find myself at a loss. What more can I do?”

ANSWER #2: “Guard him with your life.”

Annette

QUESTION #1: “I’m trying to read any book about reason I can get my hands on, but now and again, I’ll come across one that’s written in a foreign language. How can I read those?”

ANSWER #1: “You should start by studying the language.”

QUESTION #2: “When I get into a rhythm while cleaning, I always end up singing a song that I make up on the spot. It’s so embarrassing when someone hears me! What should I do?”

ANSWER #2: “I bet people really enjoy your songs.”

Ingrid

QUESTION #1: “Meat and vegetables are both delicious, but some people complain about not liking one or the other. I just don’t understand how anyone can snub a good meal!”

ANSWER #1: “All should enjoy a well-prepared meal.”

QUESTION #2: “I want to make somebody change his boorish behavior, but he doesn’t seem to care no matter how much I urge him to reconsider his actions. I’m at my wit’s end!”

ANSWER #2: “It’s probably time for your professor to step in.”

Sylvain

QUESTION #1: “I wonder if I’ll ever find a partner who understands that I don’t mean any harm when I flirt with others. Does someone like that really exist?”

ANSWER #1: “You’re bound to meet someone open-minded someday.”

QUESTION #2: “I’m hesitant to invite a girl to my room in the middle of the night with You Know Who living right next door. I’m terrified of the scolding I’d get the next day.”

ANSWER #2: “Maybe I’ll rethink the room assignments.”

QUESTION #3: “I’m weary from this ceaseless fighting. I wonder if I’ll ever meet a kind, beautiful young lady who can cure my hardened heart.”

ANSWER #3: “You will one day, I’m sure of it.”

Dimitri

QUESTION #1: “I try to hold back when swinging a weapon, but sometimes I misjudge my own strength. I’ve broken so many weapons this way. Is there anything I can do to remedy this?”

ANSWER #1: “Take care to repair weapons in between training sessions.”

QUESTION #2: “I’ve always despised the heat, even as a child. Still, one must be prepared to fight anywhere, no matter the conditions. Have you any advice for enduring the heat?”

ANSWER #2: “Look for clothing and armor that breathe better.”

Raphael

QUESTION #1: “I’ve looked at the notes in this box before, and it seems like everyone’s always worried and complaining about stuff! Is everyone really that bad off?”

ANSWER #1: “Worry often leads to growth.”

QUESTION #2: “Classroom learning isn’t enough to become a strong knight! There’s got to be someone around here who can teach me how to get as strong as possible!”

ANSWER #2: “Dimitri would be a good resource.”

Lysithea

QUESTION #1: “There’s so much to do and never enough time in which to do it. Sleep is a nuisance, but my body forces me to slow down, even though my mind doesn’t want to. Do you have any tips for shaking tired feelings away? I often hear ridiculous rumors about ghosts appearing in the monastery. It’s nonsense and it’s disrupting my studies. There aren’t really ghosts, are there?”

ANSWER #1: “I’m so sorry. That sounds like an impossible situation. You’d best not walk around at night.”

QUESTION #2: “Everyone treats me like a child. Please do something about it.”

ANSWER #2: “You shouldn’t feel pressured to act older than you are.”

Hilda

QUESTION #1: “I’m supposed to write a letter to my brother to let him know how I’m doing, but there’s nothing that I want to write about, and on top of that, it’s just too much work.”

ANSWER #1: “Why don’t you tell him about your friends?”

QUESTION #2: “It’s my turn to clean, but I’m feeling under the weather. Even writing this note is a strain! I need to get someone else to do my cleaning for me. Who should I ask?”

ANSWER #2: “Mercedes might be willing to help.”

Caspar

Q: I’ve slept almost everywhere in this monastery, but lately, I’ve been wanting to try sleeping outdoors. Do you know somewhere I could sleep under the stars?

A: A courtyard full of blooming flowers.

Claude

QUESTION #1: I often overhear people commenting about how strange I am. I don’t really get it. Shouldn’t it be expected that everyone has their own unique perspective on life?

ANSWER #1: Just follow your path and don’t worry about them.

QUESTION #2: I see it all the time. Someone falls for a scheme and then gets angry about it. But rather than being mad at the schemer, shouldn’t they be busy plotting their revenge?

Cyril

Q: I’m not good at cleaning up. I try my best, but before I know it, everything’s messy again.

A: Cleaning is easy when you have a plan of attack.

Dimitri

Q: I have always despised the heat, even as a child. Still, one must be prepared to fight anywhere, no matter the conditions. Have you any advice for enduring the heat?

A: Look for clothing and armor that breathe better

Hanneman

Q: If you feel overwhelmed by teaching, just ask me for help. I predict that guiding these imps through their teenage years will be important for Fodlan’s future. Ha! Get it?

A: I’ll let you know if I have any concerns

Ignatz

QUESTION #1: I want to make someone change his boorish behavior, but he doesn’t seem to care no matter how much I urge him to reconsider his actions. I’m at my wits’ end!

ANSWER #1: It’s probably time for your professor to step in.

QUESTION #2: “I have some experience painting landscapes, and now I’d like to try my hand at a portraiture. Can you think of anyone who would model for me?”

ANSWER #2: “Manuela would be open to modeling for you.”

Leonie

QUESTION #1: “There’s someone I just can’t seem to beat. What’s a quick and easy way to make them give up and say uncle?”

ANSWER #1: “Quick and easy” never works.

QUESTION #2: “Let me just ask you straight. What do you think makes a great mercenary?”

ANSWER #2: “The will to fight for those who can’t protect themselves.”

Marianne

QUESTION #1: “I’m not good with cleaning up. I try my best, but before I know it, everything is messy again.”

ANSWER #1: “Cleaning is easy when you have a plan of attack.”

QUESTION #2: “I’m not good at talking to others. I can talk to birds, horses, and other animals just fine, but when it comes to people, I freeze up.”

ANSWER #2: “Try pretending the person you’re talking to is a horse.”

Lorenz

QUESTION #1: “If I told you I was searching for someone who might like to share a cup of tea with an elegant noble, whose name would come to mind?”

ANSWER #1: “Ferdinand would be good company.”

QUESTION #2: “I typically decorate with red roses when I host a tea party but lately, I am considering the virtues of variety. Do you have any thoughts about other flowers I might try?”

ANSWER #2: “White lilies are pleasant and calming.”

Yuri

QUESTION #1: “The only physicians willing to work underground are ones who charge exorbitant amounts for their services. For the sake of the sick and dying, how do I correct this?”

ANSWER #1: “Ask the church for help.”

QUESTION #2: “I have attained great skill at writing this language, but speaking it still gives me difficulty. Can you provide me with advice for achieving mastery of this?”

ANSWER #2: “Petra?! You’re doing an amazing job already!”

Balthus

QUESTION #1: “All my problems boil down to not having enough gold. It’s gotten so bad that even when I actually get my hands on some, I don’t know what to do with it.”

ANSWER #1: “Next time you’ve got gold, I’ll help you decide.”

QUESTION #2: “Once, as a boy, I struck my father. Now that I think back on it, he must have been upset at the time. I wish that O could go back and apologize to him.”

ANSWER #2: “That’s just how life is sometimes.”

Constance

QUESTION #1: “I could say I have no concerns, but of course, I would be lying. My ambitions are endless! Soon I shall bind the very firmament to my will. The clouds will obey my commands!”

ANSWER #1: “That may actually be too much, even for you.”

QUESTION #2: “When I was a child, I feared such trivial things as divine punishment and grudges held by the dead. these days, I fear zealots and grudges held by the living instead.”

ANSWER #2: “In truth, it’s reality that is most frightening.”

Hapi

QUESTION #1: “So I write my problems here, and you fix them for me?” Yeah, right. This is just a setup for some hokey self-help nonsense, isn’t it?”

ANSWER #1: “You could at least write me a good joke.”

QUESTION #2: “Fishing is what truly calms me, but it is time-consuming. What do you think should I do when a visit to the pond is too inconvenient?”

ANSWER #2: “Write a story about fishing.”

Advice Box Answers Post Timeskip – War

Gilbert

QUESTION #1: “I’ve reunited with my daughter after years of being apart, but I’m the one who left her in the first place. I don’t know what to say or even how to speak to her.”

ANSWER #1: “Just love her and treat her with kindness”

Alois

QUESTION #1: “No joke, I lost the book where I write all my puns. I can’t ink of anywhere I word have left it. Quill you help me recover it?”

ANSWER #1: “You’re probably just not searching the write places.”

Catherine

QUESTION #1: “I’d like to have a deal with you were both giving it our all, but I suspect if we crossed play it without holding anything back, one of us would end up dead.”

ANSWER #1: “Let’s just try to survive this war for now.”

Hanneman

QUESTION #1: “It is, of course, necessary to keep one’s quarters nice and tidy. I wish that the battlefield could be tidy as well, but I know that is a hopeless wish.”

ANSWER #1: “A messy battlefield helps one appreciate a clean room.”

Seteth

QUESTION #1: “I have concerns about allowing a young woman still on the cusp of adulthood to spend time alone with members of the opposite sex. What are your thoughts?”

ANSWER #1: “Try to prevent it as much as you can.”

Flayn

QUESTION #1: “I fear falling asleep at night. I worry that I will not awaken for many years, and that when I do, all of my friends will be gone.”

ANSWER #1: “We won’t allow that to happen.”

QUESTION #2: “I am interested in cooking, but I can’t seem to get any better at it. What should I do to improve my cooking?”

ANSWER #2: “Keep practicing and you’ll get the hang of it.”

Manuela

QUESTION #1: “In an attempt to clean my room, I tried to throw out the things I no longer need, but I can’t bring myself to do it. After all, I can’t just throw away precious memories, right?”

ANSWER #1: “Meeting new people will help create new memories.”

QUESTION #2: “Sometimes I think that living like I do, single but surrounded by talented youths, might not be such a lonely life after all. After all, I’m not lonely. Really.”

ANSWER #2: “If you do get lonely, I can lend you an ear.”

Cyril

QUESTION #1: “I hate that I couldn’t protect Lady Rhea five years ago. I need to get stronger.”

ANSWER #1: “Keep at it, you’re getting stronger all the time.”

Linhardt

QUESTION #1: “I used to think it foolish to cover one’s face in battle with a mask or helmet, but it actually may not be that bad. It means you don’t have to look your opponent in the eye.”

ANSWER #1: “Never turn a blind eye to your own actions.”

Bernadetta

QUESTION #1: “I trip all the time, but what if I trip on the battlefield? Will I die? I’m probably going to die.”

ANSWER #1: “Focus on what you’ll do if the enemy trips.”

Ashe

QUESTION #1: “I’ve recently begun to think that ghosts may not exist. But if that’s true, I don’t know how to explain what I saw when I was a kid.”

ANSWER #1: “It could have been some kind of magic.”

Dedue

QUESTION #1: “How can I convince someone who is working himself sick to take a break?”

ANSWER #1: “Invite him to sit down to a relaxing meal.”

Annette

QUESTION #1: “Sometimes I make really, really big mistakes. But I can’t afford to make mistakes on the battlefield, you know? Isn’t there a way for me to fix that?”

ANSWER #1: “Just stay calm and be aware of your surroundings.”

Ingrid

QUESTION #1: “Isn’t there a way to turn withered, barren land into soil that is rich and abundant with crops? It pains my heart to see people dying of starvation.”

ANSWER #1: “Isn’t there a way to turn withered, barren land into soil that is rich and abundant with crops? It pains my heart to see people dying of starvation.”

Claude

QUESTION #1: “How can I create a world where everyone is on equal footing, regardless of their place of birth, their bloodline, or whether they have a Crest?”

ANSWER #1: “Lead by example, and show the world what it’s capable of.”

QUESTION #2: “If there were three villages with no watering holes, and one well was dug along the border between the villages, what do you think would become of the people there?”

ANSWER #2: “A war would likely start over dominion of the well.”

Hilda

QUESTION #1: “Some people want to make a difference by fighting on the front lines, but there are those of us who want to provide support from the back. Don’t you think we’re heroes too?”

ANSWER #1: “As long as everyone does their part, I’m happy.”

QUESTION #2: “My friend’s birthday is coming up, and I want to make her a gift. What would be better, a hair clip or a necklace?”

ANSWER #2: “I’m sure she’d be happy to get either one.”

Raphael

QUESTION #1: “I’m writing a letter to my little sis, and I want to send her a present, but I never know what to send. What kind of gift do you think would make her happy?”

ANSWER #1: “Send her some tasty treats.”

QUESTION #2: “People always say that my muscles are huge, but I’m still not satisfied! It would be way better if my muscles were even huger, right?”

ANSWER #2: “Huge muscles are a symbol of strength.”

Lysithea

QUESTION #1: “Every day is filled with nothing but the harshness of war. My only solace is eating sweets. Is that childish of me?”

ANSWER #1: “Everyone finds solace in different ways.”

QUESTION #2: “I don’t have time to leisurely wait for the future. Even if it means resorting to violence, I want to end this war as soon as possible. Is that selfish of me?”

ANSWER #2: “The steady approach is actually the fastest, in the end.”

Lorenz

QUESTION #1: “A prominent noble ought to possess a few quality pieces of art. What sort of work would best suit me?”

ANSWER #1: “A magnificent landscape.”

QUESTION #2: “I have been searching for an ideal wife with whom to start a family for years now. How long must I wait?”

ANSWER #2: “After the war, such pursuits will be much easier.”

Marianne

QUESTION #1: “I want to be helpful, but I lack the self-confidence to do so. It is OK for someone like me to be here, or should I leave?”

ANSWER #1: “You should stay. You’re more helpful than you realize.”

QUESTION #2: “My dear friend has been behaving strangely. He doesn’t seem to have much an appetite, and he’s been neighing less often. I’m afraid he may be sick.”

ANSWER #2: “You should seek out an expert opinion, just to be safe.”

Ignatz

QUESTION #1: “I have a burning ambition, but making it come true would mean betraying my parents’ wishes. I’m not courageous enough to persuade them. What should I do?”

ANSWER #1: “Nothing will change unless you’re honest with them.”

Leonie

QUESTION #1: Someone I care about has been working so hard that I’m worried they might collapse from exhaustion. Is there anything I can do?”

ANSWER #1: “A nice meal shows support and provides a chance to relax.”

QUESTION #2: “My hair’s longer than it used to be. I don’t care much what the guys think, but I’m still curious if it looks good on me.”

ANSWER #2: “It looks good long.”

Others

Anna

QUESTION #1: “Everyone seems to believe I only ever think about the buying and selling of things, but I’m very multifaceted! I also offer advice on long-term investment opportunities!”

ANSWER #1: “Worrying is a waste of time, and time is money!”