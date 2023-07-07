Final Fantasy 16 Full Steam Walkthrough 

Full Steam is a quest in Final Fantasy 16 that will have you fight a lot of Akashic monsters. This quest can be accessed once you completed the quest of A Song of Hope.

In this quest, the Enterprise is ready to sail and Mid wants to follow Einherjar. She wants to save Jill quickly by a force of Akashic enemies suddenly attacks the Ironwork’s Hidden Cove. It is now up to Clive to repel the attack and then give chase.

Here is how you can finish the Full Steam quest in FF16.

How to complete Full Steam in FF16

You can start the quest of Full Steam in Final Fantasy 16 by going to the location of the Ironworks. Once you reach there, you’ll find the Enterprise is about to set sail. A cut scene will be played, and Akashic enemies will be seen storming the gate.

There are a few objectives you’ll need to complete in order to finish this quest. We have given them below.

Slay Akashic Monsters

Once you approach the gate, you will confront the first wave. These will consist of Akashic Horde along with some Akashic Osfreyr, and Folkstaf.

These enemies look intimidating but do not do much damage. The best strategy is to utilize your skills that deal AOE damage to take out multiple enemies at the same time.

Second Wave

Once you have killed all the monsters in the first wave, you will see the second wave of enemies appear close to the gate.

The second wave of enemies consists of Sigfreyr Soldiers and Gandfreyr spellcasters. You should always kill the Gandreyr first and remove magic from the equation. Then move on to Sigreyr soldiers.

Third Wave

The third wave will arrive as soon as you’re finished with the second one in Full Steam in Final Fantasy 16. This wave comprises Sigfreyr soldiers and a Sveithvaldr.

Always remember to kill Sigfreyr soldiers at first, to thin down the herd, and then focus on the Sigreyr soldiers.

Once you are successful in killing the enemies up to this point, you’ll get the following loot mentioned below.

100 Ability Points

1000 XP

1500 Gil

100 Steelsilk.

Last wave

As you take a breather after defeating three waves of enemies, suddenly more enemies will show up. The curious thing about them is that they all look the same.

Joshua will identify them as Sleipnirs who will have multiple copies of them in battle. You have to kill these enemies in order to proceed. Deal with them the same way you have tackled with previous Sleipnirs.

You’ll get the following loot once you are successful in taking them out.

2700 XP

350 Ability Points

45 Wyrrite

65 Magicked Ash

3,500 gil

Travel to Naldia Narrow

The next and final objective for the Full Steam quest in Final Fantasy 16 is to travel to Naldia Narrow. Simply pull up your world map, select Naldia Narrow, and then fast-travel there. With that, the quest will conclude.

Full Steam rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Unfortunately, there are no specific rewards for completing the quest of Full Steam in Final Fantasy 16. However, you will have picked up quite a bit of loot by killing 3 waves of Akashic enemies and then the Sleipnir.